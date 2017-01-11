13 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This June

Sat

Saint Arnold’s 21st Birthday Party If you’re not at FPSF, you should be here. Because Saint Arnold is now of legal drinking age, the brewery is throwing a party complete with bands, BBQ, and most obviously, beers. Tix are $60 (available in two sessions) on Sunday. On Saturday, the brewery will be open late for a special pub night featuring 20th Anniversary Ale three ways.

Saint Arnold Brewery

