13 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This June

Free Press Summer Festival

Jun 3 Wed

Houston Summer Boat Show Convince your friend to buy a boat by bringing him to this huge annual boat show, featuring hundreds of powerboats, watercrafts, fishing gear, and wake and ski stuffs.

NRG Center

Jun 5 Fri

The Royal Tenenbaums in the Park Bring a blanket to catch this cult classic outside on the big screen. Show starts at 8:30pm.

Market Square Park

Galveston Island Brewing

Jun 5 Fri

Craft Beer 101 Weekend Both neophytes and seasoned ale enthusiasts can get down with this weekend-long beer tasting and learning event. Brewmaster Mark Dell’Osso of Galveston Island Brewing Company will be on hand to lead you through it all.

The Tremont House

Jun 6 Sat

Free Press Summer Fest The city’s best music fest is back with six stages of live music and tons of debauchery. Big acts include Skrillex, Weezer, The Decemberists, Major Lazer, R. Kelly, Charli XCX, and more.

NRG Park - Yellow Lot

Flickr/sterlic

Jun 6 Sat

Saint Arnold’s 21st Birthday Party If you’re not at FPSF, you should be here. Because Saint Arnold is now of legal drinking age, the brewery is throwing a party complete with bands, BBQ, and most obviously, beers. Tix are $60 (available in two sessions) on Sunday. On Saturday, the brewery will be open late for a special pub night featuring 20th Anniversary Ale three ways.

Saint Arnold Brewery

Jun 7 Sun

Bands on the Bayou There are two Sundays left for boozing to live music on the bayou. Hit the Blue Bar for funky beats and happy hour from 3-6pm.

Brenner’s on the Bayou

Jun 11 Thu

Blanket Bingo Bring $10 (cash only) and a blanket to the park for your chance to awkwardly yell BINGO! Additional games and daubers can be purchased for $1 each. 6-9pm. Bingo starts at 7pm.

Market Square Park

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Jun 13 Sat

Mixers & Elixirs Open the door. Get on the floor. Now get ready to walk the dinosaur -- because you’re partying with them and some drinks at the HMNS. Boom boom acka-lacka boom boom!

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Jun 13 Sat

Houston Beer Festival With four years of practice, this beer festival will be better than ever in its fifth year. Take a shot at over 200 brews, dance to live music, and get yo’ weekend buzz on.

Hermann Square

MAX's Wine Dive Houston

Jun 14 Sun

1st Annual Texas Fried Chicken Throwdown The fried chicken alone will be worth this road trip to Round Top, where three Houston chefs (Brandi Key of Punk’s, Kevin Bryant of Eleven:Eleven & Jerry Lasco of Max’s Wine Dive) will be competing against chefs from Austin and Round Top for the title of “best fried chicken in Texas. Tix are $20. 

Royers Café in Round Top

James Coney Island

Jun 18 Thu

Get a 92-cent chili dog James Coney Island, now JCI Grill, is celebrating its 92nd birthday by selling its Original Coneys -- hot dogs loaded with chili, mustard, and onions -- for just 92 pennies every third Thurs of the month through Sept. Happy birthday, big guy!

JCI Grill (all 20 locations)

Market Square Park

Jun 26 Fri

Critical Mass Join the chaos that is hundreds of bicycling enthusiasts taking over the streets of Houston to promote bike awareness on the last Friday of each month. The ride is usually around 18-25 miles, which is definitely enough to earn you a healthy night of post-ride partying.

Starting at Market Square Park

Jun 27 Sat

Houston Pride Festival & Parade Now held in the area around Downtown’s City Hall, Hermann Square, and Tranquility Park, this annual street bash celebrating individuality expects a crowd of over 75,000 this year. You can fully expect it to be one giant rager.

Downtown

