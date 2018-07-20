Events

Everything You Need to Do in Houston this Weekend

By Published On 07/20/2018 By Published On 07/20/2018
yoga and hops
Yoga&Hops at Karbach Brewing Co. | Yoga&Hops

With the World Cup and a giant African dust cloud behind us, we’re getting into the nitty gritty of summer, when the days are hot, and the happenings are even hotter.

This weekend, you can splash around and party with a lineup of NFL pros (including a certain Texan wide receiver) and learn what the Dominican dance style of bachata is all about. But if pool parties and tripping over your two left feet aren’t your speed, perhaps a symphony-backed showing of a classic ‘90s blockbuster is. Or a leisurely stroll through the farmers’ market backed by crisp adult beverages in an air-conditioned beer hall. Here is everything you must do to beat the heat and have some fun in Houston this weekend.

Friday
Jul 20

Sip tequila and learn to dance bachata

Sip tequila and learn to dance bachata

Downtown
Perfect the authentic Dominican dance style, bachata, at El Big Bad’s indoor-and-outdoor evening fiesta. Both traditional and modern styles will be covered from 8pm to 10pm, with live Latin beats from DJ Plamena and a Bachata Tipica Party from 10pm to 2am. As always, El Big Bad brings the fun with a lineup of inhouse infused tequilas, kissed with everything from jalapeño and papaya to churro and beef jerky.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
paulie
Eva Rinaldi/flickr
Friday
Jul 20

Fist pump with DJ Pauly D

Fist pump with DJ Pauly D
Woodlake/Briar Meadow
Make sure the “cahbs are here” to transport you and your spray tan to Stereo Live, where the Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D will be throwing electronic grenades into the crowd all night long. Doors open at 10pm, and there is no word if Pauly’s best pal and keto guido will be in tow.
Cost: The show is sold out, but you may be able to find resale tickets at places like Vividseats and Seatgeek
Friday
Jul 20

Throw it back to the ‘90s and rock out to grunge

Throw it back to the ‘90s and rock out to grunge
Downtown
Find that thrift-store flannel and torn denim and head to Revention Music Center for Grungefest: A Tribute To 90's Alt Music. You’ll catch tribute performances from by Alyson Chayns, The Nirvana Experience, Rusted Cage (channeling Sound Garden), Lemon Yellow Sun (a tribute to Pearl Jam), Testify (honoring Rage Against the Machine), and Vatican Music Shop (covering the sounds of Stone Temple Pilots). Doors open at 6pm.
Cost: General admission tickets are $15.
Visit Houston
Visit Houston
Saturday
Jul 21

Eat beef with your hands at a traditional Beefsteak Luncheon

Eat beef with your hands at a traditional Beefsteak Luncheon
Washington
You won’t find any utensils at this formal affair, just an apron and your good ol’ paws. Dating back to mid-19th century New York City, B&B Butcher’s & Restaurant’s traditional beefsteak banquet will offer a four-course, hands-on dining experience complete with a variety band and silent auction. Get messy in the classiest way possible, by sloshing beef tenderloin slices through horseradish cream and beef demi glace, slathering housemade frites with truffle aioli, and popping a few carpetbaggers and B&B meatballs. Attire is dressy casual. Bar opens at noon with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and lunch is at 12:30pm.
Cost: Tickets are $95
Saturday
Jul 21

Complete a backyard bar hop in the Heights

Complete a backyard bar hop in the Heights
Greater Heights
Eureka Heights Brewing Company is throwing its very first pub crawl, swinging by its neighbors yards for some refreshing summer brews. Hit up all five locations -- including Providence Bar, McIntyre's, Bungalow Heights, Wicklow Heights, and Cedar Creek Bar & Grill (the last stop & after-party) -- and you’ll earn a commemorative pint glass. Goes from 1pm to 5pm.
Cost: Free to attend, plus the beers you’ll want to drink
Saturday
Jul 21

See Apollo 13 backed by a live orchestra

See Apollo 13 backed by a live orchestra
Downtown
Seems like Houston doesn’t have a problem after all. Head to Jones Hall, where you can catch the thrilling Tom Hanks classic and a live performance of James Horner’s Oscar-nominated score from the Houston Symphony. The show goes on at 7:30pm.
Cost: Tickets run from $35 to $105 depending on seating
Saturday - Sunday
Jul 21-22

Channel your inner Bridezilla

Channel your inner Bridezilla
Downtown
Planning (or dreaming of planning) a wedding? This weekend, the George R. Brown Convention Center will host the Bridal Extravaganza Show, America’s biggest bridal planning event. Eat your weight in wedding cake, see fashion shows, meet face-to-face with vendors, and enter to win honeymoons and shopping sprees that you are totally going to win because this is YOUR YEAR. Featuring over 700 wedding displays, the event runs from 10am to 5pm both days.
Cost: General admission is $15 per day.
Yoga Hops
Karbach Brewing Co. | Yoga&Hops
Sunday
Jul 22

Attend a yoga and beer-fueled birthday party

Attend a yoga and beer-fueled birthday party
Lazybrook/Timbergrove
Yoga & Hops is turning four, and its celebrating the big day with a special sesh in the beer garden at Karbach Brewery. DJ John Tran and the entire Yoga&Hops teaching team will be there to keep things pumping, and you can expect a Sunday Funday filled with special surprises, giveaways, and beer. 11am yoga, 12pm beer.
Cost: $20 will get you a one-hour yoga session and one beer
Sunday
Jul 22

Hit up a farmers’ market in an air-conditioned beer hall

Hit up a farmers’ market in an air-conditioned beer hall
North Downtown
Houston’s favorite farmers’ market, Urban Harvest, is cool enough as is, but it literally gets cooler when it pops on into Saint Arnold Brewery’s air-conditioned beer hall, as it will this Sunday. Shop local and drink local from 11am to 4pm.
Cost: No cover, just what your spend on beer and goodies
Sunday
Jul 22

Buy, sell, and trade rare kicks

Buy, sell, and trade rare kicks
Downtown
addicts will want to hit up Minute Maid Park for the H-town Sneaker Summit, where sneaker culture will be out in full force. You can bring as many sneakers as you can comfortably carry with your hands or a small bag or backpack (dollies, pushcarts, and suit cases are not allowed), or you can just show up to peruse the goods. Doors are open from 3 to 8pm.
Cost: Tickets are $35 for general admission, with 4-packs available for $25/person and VIP for $80.

Brooke Viggiano is a Houston-based writer who is totally perusing summer squash while sipping a Summer Pils this weekend. Join her in spirit @BrookeViggiano.

Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.