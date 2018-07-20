Everything You Need to Do in Houston this Weekend

With the World Cup and a giant African dust cloud behind us, we’re getting into the nitty gritty of summer, when the days are hot, and the happenings are even hotter.
This weekend, you can splash around and party with a lineup of NFL pros (including a certain Texan wide receiver) and learn what the Dominican dance style of bachata is all about. But if pool parties and tripping over your two left feet aren’t your speed, perhaps a symphony-backed showing of a classic ‘90s blockbuster is. Or a leisurely stroll through the farmers’ market backed by crisp adult beverages in an air-conditioned beer hall. Here is everything you must do to beat the heat and have some fun in Houston this weekend.
Join Us for This Year's Best Day of Your Life
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
Cost: The show is sold out, but you may be able to find resale tickets at places like Vividseats and Seatgeek
Cost: General admission tickets are $15.
Eat beef with your hands at a traditional Beefsteak Luncheon
Eat beef with your hands at a traditional Beefsteak Luncheon
Cost: Tickets are $95
Cost: Free to attend, plus the beers you’ll want to drink
Cost: Tickets run from $35 to $105 depending on seating
Cost: General admission is $15 per day.
Cost: $20 will get you a one-hour yoga session and one beer
Hit up a farmers’ market in an air-conditioned beer hall
Hit up a farmers’ market in an air-conditioned beer hall
Cost: No cover, just what your spend on beer and goodies
Cost: Tickets are $35 for general admission, with 4-packs available for $25/person and VIP for $80.
Sign up here for our daily Houston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.