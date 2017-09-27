must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Have to Do in Houston This Fall

Updated On 09/27/2017 at 05:28PM EST
King's Oktoberfest
King's Oktoberfest

It’s an understatement to say that Houston’s been through a lot lately. And there has never been a more important time to support local. Thankfully, bars, restaurants, and businesses citywide have come together to provide some much needed relief after Hurricane Harvey. Whether it’s participating in the city’s formidable charity efforts at a smoked ‘cue street party or sipping suds at one of the many Oktoberfest celebrations, ‘tis the season to eat, drink, play, and stay #HOUSTONSTRONG.

Things People in Houston Are Irrationally Passionate About
September
Galveston Island Wild Texas Shrimp Festival
Galveston Island Shrimp Festival

September

Friday - Saturday
Sep 29-30
Complete a gigantic gumbo stroll
Complete a gigantic gumbo stroll
Saengerfest Park
Eat tons of shrimp and gumbo at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival.
Saturday
Sep 30
Break out the lederhosen and fill your stein
Break out the lederhosen and fill your stein
Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park
Gear up for brats, beers, and Olympiad games at the annual Oktoberfest Houston.
Saturday
Sep 30
Celebrate black heritage
Celebrate black heritage
Discovery Green
African-American music, art, and culture are honored at this local festival.
Saturday
Sep 30
Enjoy bottomless brunch samples
Enjoy bottomless brunch samples
Bayou City Event Center Pavilion
The Morning After offers bottomless brunch bites and sips from some of Houston’s best restaurants.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 30-Nov 26
Live out your 'Game of Thrones' fantasy
Live out your 'Game of Thrones' fantasy
Todd Mission, Texas
It’s the largest Renaissance fest in the nation, with over 200 performances daily and 400 shops. And it’s happening for nine straight weekends this year.
October
King's Oktoberfest
King's Oktoberfest

October

Wednesday
Oct 4
Find out what it takes to become a tastemaker
Find out what it takes to become a tastemaker
Silver Street Studios
The Epicurean Project brings together chefs and tastemakers for a trendsetting night of food.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 5-8
Say 'opa!' and celebrate all things Greek
Say 'opa!' and celebrate all things Greek
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
It’s time for the annual Original Greek Festival, complete with music, food & drinks, and dancing.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 6-7
Do an Oktoberfest with Saint A
Do an Oktoberfest with Saint A
Saint Arnold Brewing
The patron saint of craft brews invites you to the beer hall for some Oktoberfest fun.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-22
Double down on King's Oktoberfest
Double down on King's Oktoberfest
King's Biergarten & King's Bierhaus
Bavarian strongman competitions, beer pong tournaments, and jousting are just a taste of the excellence waiting at King’s Biergarten (October 6-8) and King’s Bierhaus (October 20-22).
Saturday
Oct 7
Hit an international bacon fest for $10
Hit an international bacon fest for $10
HTX Sports Creek
Find out what exactly a Bacon Bar is while enjoying live music and a bacon eating contest.
Sunday
Oct 8
Can you survive the meat sweats?
Can you survive the meat sweats?
Town Green Park
Find out at Woodland’s second Annual BBQ Fest, where $50 gets you all-you-can-sample meats, all day.
Sunday
Oct 8
Celebrate OKRA's 1 millionth dollar bash
Celebrate OKRA's 1 millionth dollar bash
OKRA Charity Saloon
Congrats, y’all. We’ve collectively donated $1 million dollars via drinks and good vibes at OKRA. Celebrate with cocktails, cookies, donuts & tamales, cocktails, a brass band, and champagne.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 13-15
Get to the Cajun festival
Get to the Cajun festival
Downtown Conroe
Gear up for fiery eats and over 15 live acts at the 28th annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival.
Saturday
Oct 14
Find out what Achtoberfest is
Find out what Achtoberfest is
8th Wonder Brewery
8th Wonder’s Achtoberfest puts a hyperlocal spin on traditional celebrations with live music, craft brews, and good times. No cover and no tickets needed.
Saturday
Oct 14
Spend an evening at Market Square
Spend an evening at Market Square
Market Square Park
This annual neighborhood event brings together lawn games, live music, cold drinks, and you!
Saturday
Oct 14
Cheer on Baby Groot
Cheer on Baby Groot
Discovery Green
Catch a totally free twilight screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at 8pm.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 14-15
Appreciate a ton of local art
Appreciate a ton of local art
Downtown
Come out and see why the Bayou City Art Festival is one of the best in the nation.
Saturday
Oct 21
Honor thy tacos at Tacolandia
Honor thy tacos at Tacolandia
Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park
Hit up Tacolandia for unlimited tacos, tacos and more tacos. Early tickets are just $35.
Saturday
Oct 21
Get zombified for a great cause
Get zombified for a great cause
19th Street
The Houston Zombie Walk puts on Houston’s ultimate Halloween Fest, and all proceeds go to benefit numerous charities.
Saturday
Oct 21
Hit up a street party in the East End
Hit up a street party in the East End
Navigation Esplanade
Explore the historic East End’s culture via authentic eats, live music, and positive vibes.
Sunday
Oct 22
Eat BBQ, raise money
Eat BBQ, raise money
Blacksmith/Hay Merchant/Underbelly parking lot
This year’s massive Southern Smoke event will move its fundraising efforts to Harvey relief. Tickets are a little pricey at $200, but that’ll net you unlimited beer, wine, and of course, BBQ.
Wednesday
Oct 25
Catch Hitchcock under the stars
Catch Hitchcock under the stars
Market Square Park
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a free showing of Psycho on the big screen at 7pm.
Saturday
Oct 28
Do the Monster Dash
Do the Monster Dash
Kung Fu Saloon
It’s five bars, five beers, and a 5K in your best (or most comfortable) Halloween costume.
Saturday
Oct 28
Hit Flying Saucer's sixth annual BeerFeast
Hit Flying Saucer's sixth annual BeerFeast
Sugar Land Town Square
Get tickets now for $35. That includes 12 2-ounce samples and a take home taster glass.
November
Brewmasters Craft Beer Fest
Brewmasters Craft Beer Fest

November

Friday
Nov 3
Feast with the beasts
Feast with the beasts
Houston Zoo
The zoo’s never been so fun. Enjoy unlimited food, wine, beer, and music from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy... all for $120.
Saturday
Nov 4
Conquer the Zombie Charge
Conquer the Zombie Charge
Tanks Paintball
This 5K run is through rocks, muddy trenches, creepy creeks and, of course, zombies.
Saturday
Nov 4
Pair smoked meats and beers
Pair smoked meats and beers
Little Woodrow's Midtown
Little Woodrow’s annual BBQ Festival combines brisket, ribs, chicken, and beer. Free to get in, but you gotta be at least 21.
Saturday
Nov 11
Explore the fine nuances of Brandy
Explore the fine nuances of Brandy
Public Services Wine & Whisky
Taste classic expressions from Europe, finish with a taste of modern, new-world examples, and eat some snacks along the way.
Friday
Nov 17
Watch a classic John Hughes flick in the park
Watch a classic John Hughes flick in the park
Market Square Park
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a showing of Planes, Trains and Automobiles on the big screen. The free showing starts at 7pm.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 24-26
Find out what's so special about the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival
Find out what's so special about the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival
Moody Gardens
After postponement due to Hurricane Harvey, the eighth annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to much fanfare. Maybe it’s the fact there’s over 65 breweries participating this year.

Brooke Viggiano is a Houston writer who absolutely cannot wait to experience the cheesiest day of her life. Hear more deep thoughts @BrookeViggiano.

