Everything You Absolutely Have to Do in Houston This Fall

It’s an understatement to say that Houston’s been through a lot lately. And there has never been a more important time to support local. Thankfully, bars, restaurants, and businesses citywide have come together to provide some much needed relief after Hurricane Harvey. Whether it’s participating in the city’s formidable charity efforts at a smoked ‘cue street party or sipping suds at one of the many Oktoberfest celebrations, ‘tis the season to eat, drink, play, and stay #HOUSTONSTRONG.
Friday - Saturday
Sep 29-30
Eat tons of shrimp and gumbo at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival.
Saturday
Sep 30
Gear up for brats, beers, and Olympiad games at the annual Oktoberfest Houston.
Saturday
Sep 30
African-American music, art, and culture are honored at this local festival.
Saturday
Sep 30
The Morning After offers bottomless brunch bites and sips from some of Houston’s best restaurants.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 30-Nov 26
It’s the largest Renaissance fest in the nation, with over 200 performances daily and 400 shops. And it’s happening for nine straight weekends this year.
Wednesday
Oct 4
The Epicurean Project brings together chefs and tastemakers for a trendsetting night of food.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 5-8
It’s time for the annual Original Greek Festival, complete with music, food & drinks, and dancing.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 6-7
The patron saint of craft brews invites you to the beer hall for some Oktoberfest fun.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 6-22
King's Biergarten & King's Bierhaus
Bavarian strongman competitions, beer pong tournaments, and jousting are just a taste of the excellence waiting at King’s Biergarten (October 6-8) and King’s Bierhaus (October 20-22).
Saturday
Oct 7
Find out what exactly a Bacon Bar is while enjoying live music and a bacon eating contest.
Sunday
Oct 8
Find out at Woodland’s second Annual BBQ Fest, where $50 gets you all-you-can-sample meats, all day.
Sunday
Oct 8
Congrats, y’all. We’ve collectively donated $1 million dollars via drinks and good vibes at OKRA. Celebrate with cocktails, cookies, donuts & tamales, cocktails, a brass band, and champagne.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 13-15
Downtown Conroe
Gear up for fiery eats and over 15 live acts at the 28th annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival.
Saturday
Oct 14
8th Wonder’s Achtoberfest puts a hyperlocal spin on traditional celebrations with live music, craft brews, and good times. No cover and no tickets needed.
Saturday
Oct 14
This annual neighborhood event brings together lawn games, live music, cold drinks, and you!
Saturday
Oct 14
Catch a totally free twilight screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at 8pm.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 14-15
Downtown
Come out and see why the Bayou City Art Festival is one of the best in the nation.
Saturday
Oct 21
Hit up Tacolandia for unlimited tacos, tacos and more tacos. Early tickets are just $35.
Saturday
Oct 21
19th Street
The Houston Zombie Walk puts on Houston’s ultimate Halloween Fest, and all proceeds go to benefit numerous charities.
Saturday
Oct 21
Explore the historic East End’s culture via authentic eats, live music, and positive vibes.
Sunday
Oct 22
This year’s massive Southern Smoke event will move its fundraising efforts to Harvey relief. Tickets are a little pricey at $200, but that’ll net you unlimited beer, wine, and of course, BBQ.
Wednesday
Oct 25
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a free showing of Psycho on the big screen at 7pm.
Saturday
Oct 28
It’s five bars, five beers, and a 5K in your best (or most comfortable) Halloween costume.
Saturday
Oct 28
Get tickets now for $35. That includes 12 2-ounce samples and a take home taster glass.
Friday
Nov 3
The zoo’s never been so fun. Enjoy unlimited food, wine, beer, and music from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy... all for $120.
Saturday
Nov 4
This 5K run is through rocks, muddy trenches, creepy creeks and, of course, zombies.
Saturday
Nov 4
Little Woodrow’s annual BBQ Festival combines brisket, ribs, chicken, and beer. Free to get in, but you gotta be at least 21.
Saturday
Nov 11
Taste classic expressions from Europe, finish with a taste of modern, new-world examples, and eat some snacks along the way.
Friday
Nov 17
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a showing of Planes, Trains and Automobiles on the big screen. The free showing starts at 7pm.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 24-26
Find out what's so special about the Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival
After postponement due to Hurricane Harvey, the eighth annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to much fanfare. Maybe it’s the fact there’s over 65 breweries participating this year.
