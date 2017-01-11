Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Spring

Published On 03/02/2016
houston art car parade
Houston Art Car Parade

Spring, arguably the greatest season in Houston, is upon us. So before the sun comes to scorch our streets and dampen our pits, we put together a list of the most awesome things to do over the next few months. From getting messy at a TRIO of crawfish festivals to movie nights under the stars, here’s everything you need to add to your sweet new calendar app that was supposed to help you keep track of your life but totally doesn’t:

horse, houston rodeo
Flickr/Matt Ward

Mar 2 Wed

Rodeooooooooo!!!!! Giddy up, cowboy. The rodeo is back at it with all of the bull ridin’, two-steppin’, and deep-fried eatin’ you can comfortably handle.

NRG Park

Mar 5 Sat

Suck down mudbugs Get your crawdaddy on at one of Houston’s best (and most conveniently located... because it’s actually in the Loop) crawfish festivals.

Heights Floral Shop

Mar 5-Jun 4

Watch the big screen on the Green Bring a chair and some boxed wine to catch Cinderella (March), Inside Out (April 9), Mulan (May 7), and Jurassic World (June) on the big screen.

Discovery Green

Mar 11 Fri

Go to a Borsch Belt Bar Mitzvah Back for a second run, Houston’s favorite deli is transforming into its own version of NYC’s Sammy’s Roumanian, complete with frozen vodka, giant steaks, and awesomely terrible entertainment.

Kenny & Ziggy’s

beer from 8th wonder brewery in houston
8th wonder brewery

Mar 12 Sat

Celebr8 three years of craft brew 8th Wonder Brewery is celebrating its third birthday with live music, a WonderWorld outdoor beer garden, and, of course, plenty of beer.

8th Wonder Brewery

Mar 17 Thu

Pretend to be Irish all weekend long Midtown's Biggest St. Patrick's Festival is now four days and three bars long.

Array

Mar 19 Sat

Get a taste of Louisiana The flavors of Louisiana have made it all the way to Sugar Land, so it’s only fair that you go get a taste.

Constellation Field

Mar 19 Sat

Drink local Don’t miss out on your favorite beer & weenie joint’s first ever Locals Only Brewhaha, featuring pours from over a dozen regional breweries, including Lone Pint and Southern Star.

Moon Tower Inn

whiskey shots
Flickr/Nico Kaiser

Mar 19 Sat

Quench your thirst for whiskey The 3rd Annual Whiskey Festival is your chance to show off your whiskey prowess. Or just act like you know what you’re talking about.

Silver Street Studios

Mar 19 Sat

Feast on food trucks The Haute Wheels Food Truck festival is back, and it’s hauter than ever.

Houston Community College (West Loop Campus)

Mar 23-May 5

Catch movies on the Square Bring a blanket and some mulah for booze. The big screen’s showing Ferris Bueller's Day Off (March), Stripes (April 6) and ¡Three Amigos! (May).

Market Square Park

Mar 26 Sat

Get wasted away again in Margaritaville In other words, you should absolutely get to the The Woodlands Margarita Festival.

Northshore Park

insane inflatable 5k in houston
Insane Inflatable 5K

Mar 26 Sat

'Run' an inflatable 5k Slip, slide, and bounce your way through the Insane Inflatable 5k.

Pasadena Convention Center

Apr 1 Fri

Kick off March Madness Pregame for the Final Four by dancing awkwardly to FREE live music at the beautiful Discovery Green.

Discovery Green

Apr 5 Tue

Conquer the Menu of Menus Imagine Houston was one giant menu. Now imagine eating that entire menu. Now get tickets to do so.  

Silver Street Station

Apr 6 Wed

Wine & dine in Sugar Land Get your day-drink on with wines, spirits, and beers as you eat way too much at Sugar Land’s annual food & wine fest.

Sugar Land

decorated vehicles for art car show in houston
Flickr/glasgows

Apr 9 Sat

Watch crazy art cars But more importantly, pregame before and bring a cooler full of cold ones to watch said art cars.

Downtown along Smith St

Apr 9 Sat

Take your dog on a pub crawl What better way to spend a Saturday than with Barks, Buds & Suds?

Midtown

Apr 9 Sat

Watch comedy wrestling on the Square Did we mention this Doomsday Wrestling event is FREE?

Market Square Park

Apr 11 Mon

Hit Astros Opening Day It’s going to be a good year, right guys? Right???

Minute Maid Park

Apr 14 Thu

Do food & wine island-style Robert Irvine’s going to be there. You should be, too.

Galveston

crawfish boil with potatoes and corn
Flickr/archivalproject

Apr 15 Fri

Eat all the crawfish you missed at spring’s first mudbug fest Pinch. Peel. Suck. Repeat.

MSR Houston

Apr 21 Thu

WIN Bingo! Bingo + awesome weather + beers on a blanket = best day of your life.

Market Square Park

Apr 23 Sat

Celebrate the Buffalo Bayou If you don’t love crawfish, libations, and lawn games on the bayou, you don’t love Houston.

The Water Works

Apr 24 Sun

Eat your way through Longpoint Chefs Lance Fegan and Travis Lenig are going to lead you through all of Longpoint Road’s best grub on this culinary tour. Tickets on sale March 1st.

Central Market

Apr 29-May 8

Eat more crawfish! This fest  is spread out over two weekends, which means double the chance to take down Cajun crawdaddys and live zydeco.

Old Town Spring

Texas Beer Refinery

Apr 30 Sat

Get yo’ brew on This Houston Press Brewfest is back for a fifth year; the full list of breweries is TBD, but Copperhead and Texas Beer Refinery are already on the line-up.

Silver Street Station

Apr 30 Sat

Pair tacos with music Head to the East End to see why tacos and music go together like Kanye and $53m debt.

2400/2700 Navigation

May 1 Sun

Run a beer-fueled 5k You may as well burn a few calories before partaking in the Santo de Mayo festivities.

Saint Arnold Brewery

greek gyro lamb sandwich
Flickr/jeffreyww

May 12 Thu

Go Greek Do dolmades and gyros and wine-mouth sound like a fun time? Then head here!

St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church

May 15 Sun

Find the best ethnic comfort food Chefs Lyle Bento and Adam Dorris are here to share the city’s finest ethnic comfort foods. Tickets on sale April 1st.

Central Market

May 21 Sat

Honor thy Texas brews The Big Texas Beer Fest is hitting Houston for the first time, and it’s doing so with 80 breweries and over 300 beers.

NRG Park

ribs and macaroni and cheese at Corkscrew BBQ
Corkscrew BBQ

May 22 Sun

BBQ sauce the hell out of your face Now in its fourth year, this killer BBQ Fest is the perfect reason to have your hands covered in meat juice for an entire day.

NRG Park

Jun 4 Sat

Rock out at FPSF You probably want to get your passes to now: Houston’s coolest music fest is the hot ticket of the summer.

Eleanor Tinsley Park

