Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Spring

Spring, arguably the greatest season in Houston, is upon us. So before the sun comes to scorch our streets and dampen our pits, we put together a list of the most awesome things to do over the next few months. From getting messy at a TRIO of crawfish festivals to movie nights under the stars, here’s everything you need to add to your sweet new calendar app that was supposed to help you keep track of your life but totally doesn’t:
Date
Event
Location
Mar 2 Wed
Rodeooooooooo!!!!! Giddy up, cowboy. The rodeo is back at it with all of the bull ridin’, two-steppin’, and deep-fried eatin’ you can comfortably handle.
Rodeooooooooo!!!!! NRG Park Giddy up, cowboy. The rodeo is back at it with all of the bull ridin’, two-steppin’, and deep-fried eatin’ you can comfortably handle.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Sat
Suck down mudbugs Get your crawdaddy on at one of Houston’s best (and most conveniently located... because it’s actually in the Loop) crawfish festivals.
Suck down mudbugs Heights Floral Shop Get your crawdaddy on at one of Houston’s best (and most conveniently located... because it’s actually in the Loop) crawfish festivals.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5-Jun 4
Watch the big screen on the Green Bring a chair and some boxed wine to catch Cinderella (March), Inside Out (April 9), Mulan (May 7), and Jurassic World (June) on the big screen.
Watch the big screen on the Green Discovery Green Bring a chair and some boxed wine to catch Cinderella (March), Inside Out (April 9), Mulan (May 7), and Jurassic World (June) on the big screen.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Fri
Go to a Borsch Belt Bar Mitzvah Back for a second run, Houston’s favorite deli is transforming into its own version of NYC’s Sammy’s Roumanian, complete with frozen vodka, giant steaks, and awesomely terrible entertainment.
Go to a Borsch Belt Bar Mitzvah Kenny & Ziggy’s Back for a second run, Houston’s favorite deli is transforming into its own version of NYC’s Sammy’s Roumanian, complete with frozen vodka, giant steaks, and awesomely terrible entertainment.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 12 Sat
Celebr8 three years of craft brew 8th Wonder Brewery is celebrating its third birthday with live music, a WonderWorld outdoor beer garden, and, of course, plenty of beer.
Celebr8 three years of craft brew 8th Wonder Brewery 8th Wonder Brewery is celebrating its third birthday with live music, a WonderWorld outdoor beer garden, and, of course, plenty of beer.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 17 Thu
Pretend to be Irish all weekend long Midtown's Biggest St. Patrick's Festival is now four days and three bars long.
Pretend to be Irish all weekend long Array Midtown's Biggest St. Patrick's Festival is now four days and three bars long.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Get a taste of Louisiana The flavors of Louisiana have made it all the way to Sugar Land, so it’s only fair that you go get a taste.
Get a taste of Louisiana Constellation Field The flavors of Louisiana have made it all the way to Sugar Land, so it’s only fair that you go get a taste.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Drink local Don’t miss out on your favorite beer & weenie joint’s first ever Locals Only Brewhaha, featuring pours from over a dozen regional breweries, including Lone Pint and Southern Star.
Drink local Moon Tower Inn Don’t miss out on your favorite beer & weenie joint’s first ever Locals Only Brewhaha, featuring pours from over a dozen regional breweries, including Lone Pint and Southern Star.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Quench your thirst for whiskey The 3rd Annual Whiskey Festival is your chance to show off your whiskey prowess. Or just act like you know what you’re talking about.
Quench your thirst for whiskey Silver Street Studios The 3rd Annual Whiskey Festival is your chance to show off your whiskey prowess. Or just act like you know what you’re talking about.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 19 Sat
Feast on food trucks The Haute Wheels Food Truck festival is back, and it’s hauter than ever.
Houston Community College (West Loop Campus)
Feast on food trucks Houston Community College (West Loop Campus) The Haute Wheels Food Truck festival is back, and it’s hauter than ever.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 23-May 5
Catch movies on the Square Bring a blanket and some mulah for booze. The big screen’s showing Ferris Bueller's Day Off (March), Stripes (April 6) and ¡Three Amigos! (May).
Catch movies on the Square Market Square Park Bring a blanket and some mulah for booze. The big screen’s showing Ferris Bueller's Day Off (March), Stripes (April 6) and ¡Three Amigos! (May).
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sat
Get wasted away again in Margaritaville In other words, you should absolutely get to the The Woodlands Margarita Festival.
Get wasted away again in Margaritaville Northshore Park In other words, you should absolutely get to the The Woodlands Margarita Festival.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 26 Sat
'Run' an inflatable 5k Slip, slide, and bounce your way through the Insane Inflatable 5k.
'Run' an inflatable 5k Pasadena Convention Center Slip, slide, and bounce your way through the Insane Inflatable 5k.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 1 Fri
Kick off March Madness Pregame for the Final Four by dancing awkwardly to FREE live music at the beautiful Discovery Green.
Kick off March Madness Discovery Green Pregame for the Final Four by dancing awkwardly to FREE live music at the beautiful Discovery Green.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 5 Tue
Conquer the Menu of Menus Imagine Houston was one giant menu. Now imagine eating that entire menu. Now get tickets to do so.
Conquer the Menu of Menus Silver Street Station Imagine Houston was one giant menu. Now imagine eating that entire menu. Now get tickets to do so.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 6 Wed
Wine & dine in Sugar Land Get your day-drink on with wines, spirits, and beers as you eat way too much at Sugar Land’s annual food & wine fest.
Sugar Land
Wine & dine in Sugar Land Sugar Land Get your day-drink on with wines, spirits, and beers as you eat way too much at Sugar Land’s annual food & wine fest.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Sat
Watch crazy art cars But more importantly, pregame before and bring a cooler full of cold ones to watch said art cars.
Downtown along Smith St
Watch crazy art cars Downtown along Smith St But more importantly, pregame before and bring a cooler full of cold ones to watch said art cars.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Sat
Take your dog on a pub crawl What better way to spend a Saturday than with Barks, Buds & Suds?
Midtown
Take your dog on a pub crawl Midtown What better way to spend a Saturday than with Barks, Buds & Suds?
Date
Event
Location
Apr 9 Sat
Watch comedy wrestling on the Square Did we mention this Doomsday Wrestling event is FREE?
Watch comedy wrestling on the Square Market Square Park Did we mention this Doomsday Wrestling event is FREE?
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11 Mon
Hit Astros Opening Day It’s going to be a good year, right guys? Right???
Hit Astros Opening Day Minute Maid Park It’s going to be a good year, right guys? Right???
Date
Event
Location
Apr 14 Thu
Do food & wine island-style Robert Irvine’s going to be there. You should be, too.
Galveston
Do food & wine island-style Galveston Robert Irvine’s going to be there. You should be, too.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 15 Fri
Eat all the crawfish you missed at spring’s first mudbug fest Pinch. Peel. Suck. Repeat.
Eat all the crawfish you missed at spring’s first mudbug fest MSR Houston Pinch. Peel. Suck. Repeat.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 21 Thu
WIN Bingo! Bingo + awesome weather + beers on a blanket = best day of your life.
WIN Bingo! Market Square Park Bingo + awesome weather + beers on a blanket = best day of your life.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 23 Sat
Celebrate the Buffalo Bayou If you don’t love crawfish, libations, and lawn games on the bayou, you don’t love Houston.
Celebrate the Buffalo Bayou The Water Works If you don’t love crawfish, libations, and lawn games on the bayou, you don’t love Houston.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 24 Sun
Eat your way through Longpoint Chefs Lance Fegan and Travis Lenig are going to lead you through all of Longpoint Road’s best grub on this culinary tour. Tickets on sale March 1st.
Eat your way through Longpoint Central Market Chefs Lance Fegan and Travis Lenig are going to lead you through all of Longpoint Road’s best grub on this culinary tour. Tickets on sale March 1st.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 29-May 8
Eat more crawfish! This fest is spread out over two weekends, which means double the chance to take down Cajun crawdaddys and live zydeco.
Old Town Spring
Eat more crawfish! Old Town Spring This fest is spread out over two weekends, which means double the chance to take down Cajun crawdaddys and live zydeco.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 30 Sat
Get yo’ brew on This Houston Press Brewfest is back for a fifth year; the full list of breweries is TBD, but Copperhead and Texas Beer Refinery are already on the line-up.
Get yo’ brew on Silver Street Station This Houston Press Brewfest is back for a fifth year; the full list of breweries is TBD, but Copperhead and Texas Beer Refinery are already on the line-up.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 30 Sat
Pair tacos with music Head to the East End to see why tacos and music go together like Kanye and $53m debt.
Pair tacos with music 2400/2700 Navigation Head to the East End to see why tacos and music go together like Kanye and $53m debt.
Date
Event
Location
May 1 Sun
Run a beer-fueled 5k You may as well burn a few calories before partaking in the Santo de Mayo festivities.
Run a beer-fueled 5k Saint Arnold Brewery You may as well burn a few calories before partaking in the Santo de Mayo festivities.
Date
Event
Location
May 12 Thu
Go Greek Do dolmades and gyros and wine-mouth sound like a fun time? Then head here!
St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church
Go Greek St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church Do dolmades and gyros and wine-mouth sound like a fun time? Then head here!
Date
Event
Location
May 15 Sun
Find the best ethnic comfort food Chefs Lyle Bento and Adam Dorris are here to share the city’s finest ethnic comfort foods. Tickets on sale April 1st.
Find the best ethnic comfort food Central Market Chefs Lyle Bento and Adam Dorris are here to share the city’s finest ethnic comfort foods. Tickets on sale April 1st.
Date
Event
Location
May 21 Sat
Honor thy Texas brews The Big Texas Beer Fest is hitting Houston for the first time, and it’s doing so with 80 breweries and over 300 beers.
Honor thy Texas brews NRG Park The Big Texas Beer Fest is hitting Houston for the first time, and it’s doing so with 80 breweries and over 300 beers.
Date
Event
Location
May 22 Sun
BBQ sauce the hell out of your face Now in its fourth year, this killer BBQ Fest is the perfect reason to have your hands covered in meat juice for an entire day.
BBQ sauce the hell out of your face NRG Park Now in its fourth year, this killer BBQ Fest is the perfect reason to have your hands covered in meat juice for an entire day.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
Rock out at FPSF You probably want to get your passes to now: Houston’s coolest music fest is the hot ticket of the summer.
Rock out at FPSF Eleanor Tinsley Park You probably want to get your passes to now: Houston’s coolest music fest is the hot ticket of the summer.