These Events Prove That Summer in Indianapolis Is Fantastic

Thu

Sprint to victory at the Monumental Mile OK, not everyone can be an elite racer putting in 100 miles a week, but you can still run all-out and feel victorious at the end of this easy one-mile race. It’s a much more fun vibe than the seriousness of a "regular" one, and parents can even bring along their rugrats. In fact, enter the kiddos in the race and jog together. It’s kind of a family tradition here in June, anyway.

Monument Circle

