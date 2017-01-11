These Events Prove That Summer in Indianapolis Is Fantastic

There are so many things to love about Indianapolis in the summer: the return of picnic-ready movies at the IMA, food trucks on Georgia Street on Fridays, lake swimming, trail hiking, and tons of music and beer fests. The below events are our picks for the best ones to squeeze just about every last drop of fun and sun out of your summer. All you need is a sense of adventure to get on board (and maybe some sunscreen).
June
Jun 2 Thu
Sprint to victory at the Monumental Mile OK, not everyone can be an elite racer putting in 100 miles a week, but you can still run all-out and feel victorious at the end of this easy one-mile race. It’s a much more fun vibe than the seriousness of a "regular" one, and parents can even bring along their rugrats. In fact, enter the kiddos in the race and jog together. It’s kind of a family tradition here in June, anyway.
Monument Circle
Jun 4 Sat
Enlighten your palate at the Midwest Sour + Wild + Funk Fest Get yourself down to City Market on June 4th and you’ll be able to sample some delicious brews made with wild and sour yeast. Fans of saisons and similar funky-flavored beers with tons of terroir will be there ready to taste from 1-5pm (though only VIPs will have access to the festival from 1-2pm). You can thank our friends and neighbors at Upland for this one.
Indianapolis City Market
Jun 4 Sat
Croquet it up in your crispest white outfit at Wicket World of Croquet Join in one of the most fun events of the summer (yes, really). We’re not sure if it’s the clothes or the inherent silliness of Victorian lawn games, but this event is a blast for folks who prefer a more chill vibe to their Saturday. Sign up as a single for the tournament or complete your own brackets. And no, they're not going to bend on the all-white dress code, so keep a Tide pen handy.
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
Jun 10 Fri
Take in some iconic opera with the ISO’s performance of "Carmen" Carmen is a universally recognized piece of music, only you don’t realize how often you’ve heard various parts until you hear it all together. This show-stopping opera is closing out the indoor season for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, with Oksana Volkova coming to town to sing the title part. It's going to be massive, so get tickets for the spectacle now.
Hilbert Circle Theatre
Jun 11 Sat
Feel the love at Pride Fest While weather may be unpredictable in Indiana, the sun always shines on the Pride parade and festival. And it should. Pride brings together all the best and most fun folks in the state for a day filled with hugs, dancing, and some outstanding fashions. Bonus: Royalty will be there playing an all-Prince tribute set.
American Legion Mall
Jun 25 Sat
Get swimsuit-ready by laughing your ass off with Brian Posehn If you’ve watched television in the last 10 years, you’ve probably seen Brian Posehn’s work, either as a writer or a comedian. You can get a heavy dose of the comic’s signature desert-like dryness when he comes through the Emerson this June. There will also be a lineup of local supporting comics on the bill. Subscribe to the event updates to see who they are.
Emerson Theater
Jun 26 Sun
Eat yourself silly at i3 A chef, a bartender, and an artist are teamed up in Indulge, Imbibe, Imagine (i3) to create a flavor experience representing 15 of Indianapolis’ most notable landmarks. You can eat, drink, and celebrate history and art all in one fell swoop. Plus, it all takes place at one of Indianapolis’ most treasured historic buildings, the Madam Walker Theatre. You should go. You really should.
Madam Walker Theatre
July
Jul 30 Sat
Eat, drink, and be merry at the Indiana Microbrewers Festival Indiana loves its microbrewers, and they love the city back by putting on one of the most fun beer festivals of the year. This one is complete with lots of shade, food trucks, and passionate folks ready to tell you all about their special recipes and limited runs. It’s like a backyard barbecue with friends you haven’t met yet.
Military Park
August
Aug 19 Fri
Bask in the legend of Melvins at The Vogue The weird psycho-rock made famous by Melvins is not something anyone would expect a band to get famous from, let alone maintain a multi-decade touring career. But there’s something compelling about the way the tracks make you feel, and a reason they've outlasted younger bands that hold much more mass appeal. You’ll "get it" if you just get a ticket to this incredible show when it comes to town.
The Vogue
Aug 28 Sun
Relive ancient Rome at Dig IN festival Dig IN: A Taste of Indiana, is the best food festival for dining lovers, hands down. If you're a fan of local produce and want to see it celebrated, get a ticket and let the legion of talented Hoosier chefs delight your palate. From wagyu sliders to vegan burritos, you can taste it all and wash it down with a host of Indiana-made beer and wine. And if you’re wondering if you should splurge on VIP tickets -- yes! For the love of all that is good and holy, yes!
Military Park
