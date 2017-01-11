Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Indianapolis, in One Calendar

Since you’re (almost) done drinking all those spring beers we told you about, it’s time to start making plans for the summertime. Luckily, there's always something to do in and around Indianapolis, but we’re focusing on the outdoor summer concerts you most definitely shouldn't miss. And seeing as these things are nearly as common as mosquitoes, you should start your planning NOW.
Jun 4 Sat
Keith Urban Klipsch Music Center New Zealand’s contribution to country music.
Jun 4 Sat
Vintage Indiana Wine & Food Festival Military Park Check out Zanna-doo! and Living Proof, with local favorite Jennie DeVoe... and wine & food.
Jun 5 Sun
Dashboard Confessional and Taking Back Sunday Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Part of the Taste of Chaos Tour.
Jun 16 Thu
Joe Walsh and Bad Company Klipsch Music Center The oldest of old-school rockers.
Jun 17 Fri
Dead & Company Klipsch Music Center It’s not all of the Grateful Dead, but it’s most of them.
Jun 17 Fri
Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" Conner Prairie Amphitheatre The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra does Gershwin.
Jun 18 Sat
Florida Georgia Line Klipsch Music Center One of the decade’s hottest country music acts.
Jun 23 Thu
Jimmy Buffett and Huey Lewis & the News Klipsch Music Center That "Margaritaville" guy!
Jun 24 Fri
A Tribute to David Bowie Conner Prairie Amphitheatre The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performs an ode to Ziggy.
Jun 25 Sat
Bob Dylan & His Band and Mavis Staples Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park An iconic songwriter paired with a legendary singer.
Jun 25 Sat
Darius Rucker Klipsch Music Center Former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman successfully goes country.
Jun 26 Sun
Phillip Phillips and Matt Nathanson Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park One sang on American Idol; the other sang in American Wedding.
Jun 26 Sun
Phish Klipsch Music Center Enjoy an evening of (possibly very long) rock improv.
Jun 30 Thu
Kenny Chesney Klipsch Music Center Part of the Spread the Love Tour.
Jul 1 Fri
Def Leppard Klipsch Music Center They’ve been around since 1977, but they still nail "Photograph" every time.
Jul 2 Sat
Star Spangled Symphony Conner Prairie Amphitheatre Patriotic tunes from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra -- and fireworks.
Jul 4 Mon
INDYpendence Day Concert for Cancer Georgia Street Music for a good cause.
Jul 7 Thu
"Weird Al" Yankovic Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Between "Eat It" and "Amish Paradise," there's really not much more to say.
Jul 8 Fri
All Mozart Conner Prairie Amphitheatre The greatest hits, performed by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Jul 8 Fri
Barenaked Ladies Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Alternative rock straight out of Canada.
Jul 12 Tue
Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Klipsch Music Center Prepare to have your alt-rock jones serviced.
Jul 13 Wed
Ticket To Rock Klipsch Music Center Metal lineup including Disturbed, Slipknot, Korn, Rob Zombie, and Breaking Benjamin.
Jul 15 Fri
Movie Music of John Williams Conner Prairie Amphitheatre The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra does Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Superman, and more.
Jul 16 Sat
Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Ska-punk licks that are truly sublime.
Jul 17 Sun
Walk the Moon with Misterwives Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Like the song “Shut Up and Dance”? These guys did that.
Jul 17 Sun
Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick Klipsch Music Center Take an audio tour of 1979.
Jul 19 Tue
Vans Warped Tour Klipsch Music Center This traveling summer rock festival has been around since 1995.
Jul 20 Wed
Gregg Allman and Peter Frampton Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Get ready for Frampton's wah, wah, wah…
Jul 20 Wed
Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin Klipsch Music Center This heavy metal show also includes Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia.
Jul 22 Fri
Music of Billy Joel & Elton John Conner Prairie Amphitheatre The star of Broadway’s Movin’ Out, Michael Cavanaugh, serves up rock standards, accompanied by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Jul 22 Fri
Dave Matthews Band Klipsch Music Center Back-to-back DMB shows.
Jul 24 Sun
Daryl Hall & John Oates Klipsch Music Center These guys have moved more than 40 million records over their career, and now they're in Indiana.
Jul 25 Mon
Rock on the River Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Featuring The Head & the Heart, Kaleo, and Brett Dennen.
Jul 29 Fri
Halsey Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Get an earful from Halsey’s hit album, Badlands.
Jul 30 Sat
Bloomington Craft Beer Festival Military Park Music from local and national acts, plus lots of fresh-made brews.
Aug 5 Fri
Umphrey’s McGee with The Main Squeeze Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Formed in 1997 at the University of Notre Dame, Umphrey’s McGee does more than 100 concerts annually.
Aug 5 Fri
Music of ABBA Conner Prairie Amphitheatre The cover group Waterloo belts out "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia" and, of course, "Waterloo."
Aug 6 Sat
Goo Goo Dolls with Collective Soul Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park These guys have been soldiering on since the '80s. See how they’re holding up.
Aug 6 Sat
Rob Zombie and Korn Klipsch Music Center Part of the Return of the Dreads Tour 2016.
Aug 7 Sun
An Evening with Ray LaMontagne Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park This singer/songwriter used to work in a shoe factory. So... street cred?
Aug 12 Fri
Music of the Beatles Conner Prairie Amphitheatre Cover band Classical Mystery Tour serves up a salute to music's most famous band.
Aug 13 Sat
93.9 The Beat Summer Jam -- I Love the 90s Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park Festival of old-school '80s rappers, including Kool Moe Dee, Coolio, Tone-Loc, Young MC, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Vanilla Ice.
Aug 19 Fri
The Beach Boys Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park Your grandpa’s favorite band takes the stage.
Aug 25 Thu
Dixie Chicks Klipsch Music Center This is the first time in a decade the band has toured the US as a headliner.
Aug 26 Fri
Who’s Bad: Music of Michael Jackson Conner Prairie Amphitheatre The King of Pop’s top hits performed by the (humbly named) Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band.
Aug 28 Sun
Rachel Platten with Alex Angelo and Liberty Deep Down Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park It’s the "Fight Song" girl!
Sep 1 Thu
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute Conner Prairie Amphitheatre Get ready to hear some ballads.
Sep 2 Fri
Black Sabbath Klipsch Music Center The band’s final tour. Yes, Ozzy will be there.
Sep 3 Sat
The Company Men: Music of the Decades Conner Prairie Amphitheatre These guys cover more than 50 Top 40 classics in 90 minutes.
Sep 5 Mon
Indy LaborFest Georgia Street Local favorites Audio Hitmen, Zanna-doo!, and The Flying Toasters take to the stage.
Sep 10 Sat
Sun King CANvitational Georgia Street Music all day and beers from 45 craft breweries.
Sep 15 Thu
Indy Jazz Fest 2016 Multiple locations This local festival features national jazz acts performing both indoors and at numerous venues.