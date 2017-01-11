Events

Every Outdoor Summer Concert in Indianapolis, in One Calendar

Klipsch Music Center
Since you’re (almost) done drinking all those spring beers we told you about, it’s time to start making plans for the summertime. Luckily, there's always something to do in and around Indianapolis, but we’re focusing on the outdoor summer concerts you most definitely shouldn't miss. And seeing as these things are nearly as common as mosquitoes, you should start your planning NOW.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Keith Urban New Zealand’s contribution to country music.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Vintage Indiana Wine & Food Festival Check out Zanna-doo! and Living Proof, with local favorite Jennie DeVoe... and wine & food.

Military Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Sun

Dashboard Confessional and Taking Back Sunday Part of the Taste of Chaos Tour.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 16 Thu

Joe Walsh and Bad Company The oldest of old-school rockers.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Dead & Company It’s not all of the Grateful Dead, but it’s most of them.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra does Gershwin.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Florida Georgia Line One of the decade’s hottest country music acts.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Jimmy Buffett and Huey Lewis & the News That "Margaritaville" guy!

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

A Tribute to David Bowie The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performs an ode to Ziggy.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Bob Dylan & His Band and Mavis Staples An iconic songwriter paired with a legendary singer.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Darius Rucker Former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman successfully goes country.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Phillip Phillips and Matt Nathanson One sang on American Idol; the other sang in American Wedding.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Sun

Phish Enjoy an evening of (possibly very long) rock improv.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Kenny Chesney Part of the Spread the Love Tour.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Def Leppard They’ve been around since 1977, but they still nail "Photograph" every time.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Star Spangled Symphony Patriotic tunes from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra -- and fireworks.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

INDYpendence Day Concert for Cancer Music for a good cause.

Georgia Street

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

"Weird Al" Yankovic Between "Eat It" and "Amish Paradise," there's really not much more to say.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

All Mozart The greatest hits, performed by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Barenaked Ladies Alternative rock straight out of Canada.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 12 Tue

Weezer and Panic! at the Disco Prepare to have your alt-rock jones serviced.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Ticket To Rock Metal lineup including Disturbed, Slipknot, Korn, Rob Zombie, and Breaking Benjamin.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Movie Music of John Williams The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra does Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Superman, and more.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Sat

Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Tribal Seeds, and Bleeker Ska-punk licks that are truly sublime.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Walk the Moon with Misterwives Like the song “Shut Up and Dance”? These guys did that.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick Take an audio tour of 1979.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 19 Tue

Vans Warped Tour This traveling summer rock festival has been around since 1995.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Gregg Allman and Peter Frampton Get ready for Frampton's wah, wah, wah…

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin This heavy metal show also includes Alter Bridge and Saint Asonia.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Music of Billy Joel & Elton John The star of Broadway’s Movin’ Out, Michael Cavanaugh, serves up rock standards, accompanied by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Dave Matthews Band Back-to-back DMB shows.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Daryl Hall & John Oates These guys have moved more than 40 million records over their career, and now they're in Indiana.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Rock on the River Featuring The Head & the Heart, Kaleo, and Brett Dennen.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Halsey Get an earful from Halsey’s hit album, Badlands.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Bloomington Craft Beer Festival Music from local and national acts, plus lots of fresh-made brews.

Military Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Umphrey’s McGee with The Main Squeeze Formed in 1997 at the University of Notre Dame, Umphrey’s McGee does more than 100 concerts annually.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Music of ABBA The cover group Waterloo belts out "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia" and, of course, "Waterloo."

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Goo Goo Dolls with Collective Soul These guys have been soldiering on since the '80s. See how they’re holding up.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Rob Zombie and Korn Part of the Return of the Dreads Tour 2016.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

An Evening with Ray LaMontagne This singer/songwriter used to work in a shoe factory. So... street cred?

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Music of the Beatles Cover band Classical Mystery Tour serves up a salute to music's most famous band.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Sat

93.9 The Beat Summer Jam -- I Love the 90s Festival of old-school '80s rappers, including Kool Moe Dee, Coolio, Tone-Loc, Young MC, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Vanilla Ice.

Farm Bureau Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

The Beach Boys Your grandpa’s favorite band takes the stage.

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Dixie Chicks This is the first time in a decade the band has toured the US as a headliner.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

Who’s Bad: Music of Michael Jackson The King of Pop’s top hits performed by the (humbly named) Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 28 Sun

Rachel Platten with Alex Angelo and Liberty Deep Down It’s the "Fight Song" girl!

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Date

Event

Location

Sep 1 Thu

Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute Get ready to hear some ballads.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Black Sabbath The band’s final tour. Yes, Ozzy will be there.

Klipsch Music Center

Date

Event

Location

Sep 3 Sat

The Company Men: Music of the Decades These guys cover more than 50 Top 40 classics in 90 minutes.

Conner Prairie Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Mon

Indy LaborFest Local favorites Audio Hitmen, Zanna-doo!, and The Flying Toasters take to the stage.

Georgia Street

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Sat

Sun King CANvitational Music all day and beers from 45 craft breweries.

Georgia Street

Date

Event

Location

Sep 15 Thu

Indy Jazz Fest 2016 This local festival features national jazz acts performing both indoors and at numerous venues.

Multiple locations

