Everything You Absolutely Must Do This Spring in Indianapolis

Thu

Have yourself a Taste of Carmel The Ritz Charles For only $25 ($30 at the door) -- all of which benefits Orchard Park Elementary -- you can get the opportunity to stuff your face with bites from some of Carmel’s favorite eateries including City Barbecue, Grille 39, Ocean Prime, and more. There will also be a silent auction involved as well as cooking demos and the chance to win gift cards and some wine. See, well worth the $25.