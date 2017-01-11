Everything You Absolutely Must Do This Spring in Indianapolis

Date
Mar 3 Thu
Have yourself a Taste of Carmel The Ritz Charles For only $25 ($30 at the door) -- all of which benefits Orchard Park Elementary -- you can get the opportunity to stuff your face with bites from some of Carmel’s favorite eateries including City Barbecue, Grille 39, Ocean Prime, and more. There will also be a silent auction involved as well as cooking demos and the chance to win gift cards and some wine. See, well worth the $25.
Mar 4 Fri
"Walk the Line" at Cash Bash Radio Radio Everyone’s favorite country baritone, Johnny Cash, lives again at this annual party featuring tunes from the Shelby County Sinners, McHalo, and Moxxie. As per tradition, Radio Radio hosts the event and there will be plenty of beer and cocktails to go around.
Mar 5 Sat
Brown County State Park
Tap some trees at the National Maple Syrup Festival Brown County State Park If you're looking for family-friendly fun, or you just have a massive sweet tooth, the best option is this festival happening all weekend down in Brown County. Prepare yourself for some sap boiling, syrup tasting, and the ultimate sugar rush to end all sugar rushes. Be warned: ticket prices do not include the cost of getting into the park itself.
Mar 12 Sat
Great Fermentations
Make some alcoholic kombucha Great Fermentations Looking to spike up that kombucha? Head over to Great Fermentations on March 12 to participate in a unique class that teaches students how adding some wine could forever change the way they consume their favorite tea drinks. And yes, there will also be some tasting involved.
Mar 12 Sat
Georgia Street
Join the best St. Patrick's Day bash in town Georgia Street You can try to find the most “authentic” Irish pub to spend your St. Patrick's Day, or you can just head to the epicenter of one of the best parties in town -- the Blarney Bash. From 2-10pm, Georgia St acts as a tamer Bourbon St, filled with tents, green beer, music, and more food than you could ever imagine.
Mar 13 Sun
The Vogue
Get into a flannel groove with Dr. Dog The Vogue Slip into the cool and easy groove of Dr. Dog after you’re done with those pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The show at The Vogue kicks off at 8pm, with doors opening an hour earlier.
Mar 13 Sun
Indianapolis Museum of Art
Have a gourmet dinner and a movie at the IMA Indianapolis Museum of Art Catching dinner and a movie is always a great date idea. But when some of the best chefs around town are the ones making the dinner, and the movie is A Clockwork Orange, well, that’s one hell of a night. The Indianapolis Museum of Art is partnering with Red Beard Events for this experience, pairing a six-course dinner with a cocktail and allowing attendees to eat on the stage as Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece plays on.
Mar 25-26
Fountain Square
Visit the best little music fest in the Midwest Fountain Square Locals know there is no better representation of the independent Indianapolis music scene than the Fountain Square Music Festival. This year, the event is outdoing itself and bringing on some great artists: The Thurston Moore Group, Andrew WK, and Kimya Dawson will be headlining. The proceeds from the fest go to Musical Family Tree and Girls Rock Inc.
Apr 30 Sat
Story, Indiana
Take a daytrip to the Indiana Wine Fair Story, Indiana Any opportunity to drive to Story, Indiana, is one you should take advantage of. Combine that with the chance to sample local vino and take in the gorgeous scenery, and you’ve got a great weekend on your hands. The Indiana Wine Fair is celebrated on the last Saturday of every April and gives participants 1oz pours of a variety of wines, red, and white. And best of all: even if it rains, the event goes on.
May 22 Sun
Watch chefs pit pasta against pasta Cerulean This is like watching a Top Chef showdown in person. There are only 10 spots available at the judging table for this event -- as well as two for a couple of pasta experts -- between James Beard Award semifinalist Alan Sternberg and Blind Owl’s Ed Sawyer, but there’s (luckily) plenty of room to eat some snacks (for $10) and give the chefs a piece of your mind. All of the judges table profits go to benefit AIM’s Culinary Training program, and the entire event kicks off at 7pm.
May 14 Sat
Various Locations
Listen to good pickin’ and singin’ Various Locations Indy is home to some incredibly talented folk singer-songwriters and bands, and the Virginia Avenue Folk Fest is a great way to meet up with all of them. VIP tickets are $25, so there’s no reason not to go.
May 29 Sun
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Take part in the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway There are some things in life that you just need to experience in person: the Indianapolis 500 is one of those things. This year marks the 100th race, so don’t miss your opportunity to join in on the most sacred day in motorsports history.