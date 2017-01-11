10 Things You Must Do in Indianapolis This Winter

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Fans of racing, or Christmas, or both, can take their cars onto the 2 ½-mile oval and look at some 2 million lights arranged in more than 400 displays -- everything from a cartwheeling gingerbread man to, inevitably, race cars and the logos of well-known race-related companies. Try not to get dizzy when you’re walking in circles, taking in 1.7 miles of light display.

