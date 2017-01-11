9 Things You Must Do in Indianapolis This Winter

While the forecasted blizzards and ice storms may never come to frozen fruition, the cold and the gloom is here to stay for a few more months. Fight off those winter blahs by filling your calendar with stuff to look forward to besides (eventual) sunshine and warmth. There’s plenty of fun to have indoors around Indy, starting with these suggestions.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 11 Mon
Eat highbrow or lowbrow at Brandon Baltzley’s CRUX pop-up dinner Chef Brandon Baltzley’s touring pop-up concept was hailed as one of the best dining events of 2012 when Baltzley first took his culinary show on the road. He’s bringing it back in a big way with guest appearances by local chefs in every city he’s stopping in all across the Rust Belt. The Indianapolis concept is a particularly interesting model, with two dinners representing the two ends of the high and low culture spectrum. Expect Kool-Aid pickles at one and caviar at the other, with Milktooth chefs Jonathan Brooks and Zoe Taylor cooking at this event along with Ribelle’s (Boston) Laura Higgins.
Eat highbrow or lowbrow at Brandon Baltzley’s CRUX pop-up dinner Milktooth Chef Brandon Baltzley’s touring pop-up concept was hailed as one of the best dining events of 2012 when Baltzley first took his culinary show on the road. He’s bringing it back in a big way with guest appearances by local chefs in every city he’s stopping in all across the Rust Belt. The Indianapolis concept is a particularly interesting model, with two dinners representing the two ends of the high and low culture spectrum. Expect Kool-Aid pickles at one and caviar at the other, with Milktooth chefs Jonathan Brooks and Zoe Taylor cooking at this event along with Ribelle’s (Boston) Laura Higgins.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 15 Fri
See divas disrobe at the White Rabbit It takes a lot of confidence and even more sequins to do a truly tantalizing peel, and the ladies of the Rocket Doll Revue are paying tribute to the powerful divas and heroines that inspire them to be bold on stage. The show was so popular in its first run, it’s coming back for a two-night engagement at the White Rabbit. Expect to see everything from Bond girls to Beyonce.
See divas disrobe at the White Rabbit The White Rabbit Cabaret It takes a lot of confidence and even more sequins to do a truly tantalizing peel, and the ladies of the Rocket Doll Revue are paying tribute to the powerful divas and heroines that inspire them to be bold on stage. The show was so popular in its first run, it’s coming back for a two-night engagement at the White Rabbit. Expect to see everything from Bond girls to Beyonce.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 29 Fri
Get a pint and have a laugh with Stewart Huff at Flat12 Do you like things that bring humans joy like beer and jokes? Well, have we got the show for you. Rocketship Comedy brings a variety of young comics to Naptown, and luck would have it that the show has found a home at Flat12 Bierwerks. Between the freshly made suds and Huff’s off-center take on comedy, you’ll find a bright moment in a long, grey winter.
Get a pint and have a laugh with Stewart Huff at Flat12 Flat12 Bierwerks Do you like things that bring humans joy like beer and jokes? Well, have we got the show for you. Rocketship Comedy brings a variety of young comics to Naptown, and luck would have it that the show has found a home at Flat12 Bierwerks. Between the freshly made suds and Huff’s off-center take on comedy, you’ll find a bright moment in a long, grey winter.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 30 Sat
Explore Indiana’s craft beer scene at Winterfest There aren’t a lot of rules when it comes to beer fests, but this one has some unspoken ones. First, eat something beforehand, because you’re about to sample 85+ breweries’ beers. Second, come by taxi or Uber. It sucks to be a DD to this thing, and no amount of friendship or future beer promises will ever make up for the special hell that is parking at the Fairgrounds in the dead of winter. Third, never attempt to drink every beer at Winterfest.
Explore Indiana’s craft beer scene at Winterfest Indiana State Fairgrounds There aren’t a lot of rules when it comes to beer fests, but this one has some unspoken ones. First, eat something beforehand, because you’re about to sample 85+ breweries’ beers. Second, come by taxi or Uber. It sucks to be a DD to this thing, and no amount of friendship or future beer promises will ever make up for the special hell that is parking at the Fairgrounds in the dead of winter. Third, never attempt to drink every beer at Winterfest.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 31 Sun
Have the ultimate post-Winterfest Sunday brunch at The Sinking Ship The Sinking Ship is taking a break from being the best punk/hockey bar in town and playing host to another killer pop-up dining event, this time brought to you by Chefs’ Night Off Indy. Technically, this one should be Chefs’ Morning Off, with the fine folks from The Local, 3 Floyds, and Milktooth creating a one-seating brunch for the ages. It’s also happening the day after Winterfest, so they’re going to heal the wounded with fortifying portions. Prepare for gluttony in grandiose fashion.
Have the ultimate post-Winterfest Sunday brunch at The Sinking Ship The Sinking Ship The Sinking Ship is taking a break from being the best punk/hockey bar in town and playing host to another killer pop-up dining event, this time brought to you by Chefs’ Night Off Indy. Technically, this one should be Chefs’ Morning Off, with the fine folks from The Local, 3 Floyds, and Milktooth creating a one-seating brunch for the ages. It’s also happening the day after Winterfest, so they’re going to heal the wounded with fortifying portions. Prepare for gluttony in grandiose fashion.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 11 Thu
Groove globally with Kyle Long and SPV at Highlife Sweet Poison Victim is less of a band and more of an experience. It’s also one of the best expressions of the city’s reputation as a cultural crossroads. They play Ghana’s highlife-style music, which is kind of like a mash-up between Jamaican dancehall and calypso music. Between the band and DJ Kyle Long’s globally inspired set, this free party at the Hi-Fi brings out the most diverse crowd of any event in the city. Get there early if you don’t want to push your way to the front.
Groove globally with Kyle Long and SPV at Highlife The Hi-Fi Sweet Poison Victim is less of a band and more of an experience. It’s also one of the best expressions of the city’s reputation as a cultural crossroads. They play Ghana’s highlife-style music, which is kind of like a mash-up between Jamaican dancehall and calypso music. Between the band and DJ Kyle Long’s globally inspired set, this free party at the Hi-Fi brings out the most diverse crowd of any event in the city. Get there early if you don’t want to push your way to the front.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 13 Sat
Smash guitars, not hearts at live band punk-rock karaoke It’s hard to explain what goes on at punk-rock karaoke. The term “primal self” comes to mind when describing the majority of performances, and this one is going to be especially electric with the addition of a live band. Feel free to grab the mic and access your inner Johnny Rotten, and prepare to get sweaty and beer-showered.
Smash guitars, not hearts at live band punk-rock karaoke The Hi-Fi It’s hard to explain what goes on at punk-rock karaoke. The term “primal self” comes to mind when describing the majority of performances, and this one is going to be especially electric with the addition of a live band. Feel free to grab the mic and access your inner Johnny Rotten, and prepare to get sweaty and beer-showered.
Date
Event
Location
Feb 27 Sat
Spend a grown-ups-only evening at the Children’s Museum No matter what age you are, the Children’s Museum is pretty much the most fun you can have during the dreary Indy winter. This event turns up the fun to 11 with two essential tweaks: zero children and a lot of beer. You can nosh on bites from local restaurants and sip on a couple ice-cold Sun Kings. A word to the wise: wear flats, pace yourself, and try not to fall off of the carousel as at least one person does every single year.
Spend a grown-ups-only evening at the Children’s Museum The Children’s Museum No matter what age you are, the Children’s Museum is pretty much the most fun you can have during the dreary Indy winter. This event turns up the fun to 11 with two essential tweaks: zero children and a lot of beer. You can nosh on bites from local restaurants and sip on a couple ice-cold Sun Kings. A word to the wise: wear flats, pace yourself, and try not to fall off of the carousel as at least one person does every single year.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Mon
See the Pacers take on the Spurs at BLF In Indianapolis, we’re legally required to include at least one basketball game in every events roundup. See what Paul George and company can do against seasoned players like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker at this home game at the Fieldhouse. No matter who comes away with a win, this will be a game for fans of smart ball.
See the Pacers take on the Spurs at BLF Bankers Life Fieldhouse In Indianapolis, we’re legally required to include at least one basketball game in every events roundup. See what Paul George and company can do against seasoned players like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker at this home game at the Fieldhouse. No matter who comes away with a win, this will be a game for fans of smart ball.