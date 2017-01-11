9 Things You Must Do in Indianapolis This Winter

Mon

Eat highbrow or lowbrow at Brandon Baltzley’s CRUX pop-up dinner Milktooth Chef Brandon Baltzley’s touring pop-up concept was hailed as one of the best dining events of 2012 when Baltzley first took his culinary show on the road. He’s bringing it back in a big way with guest appearances by local chefs in every city he’s stopping in all across the Rust Belt. The Indianapolis concept is a particularly interesting model, with two dinners representing the two ends of the high and low culture spectrum. Expect Kool-Aid pickles at one and caviar at the other, with Milktooth chefs Jonathan Brooks and Zoe Taylor cooking at this event along with Ribelle’s (Boston) Laura Higgins.