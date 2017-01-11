Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Summer

Wed

Help shape a Broadway show IDAHO! The Comedy Musical will enjoy a debut run at The Smith Center, with previews July 6-8th, an official opening on July 9th, and additional shows July 12-17th. It's a rare chance for Las Vegas to see a big show first (as it works out the kinks) before heading to Broadway. The story is about a mail-order bride who comes to a small town, setting off a series of unpredictable events. Some tickets are as low as $19. If you haven't been to the Smith Center yet, this is the perfect time to check it out.

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

