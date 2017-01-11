Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Summer

Can you feel it? Summer is almost here! That's great, because after that unusually rainy, gloomy April (thanks a bunch, El Niño), we’re pretty damn ready to hit the pools, hit the tables, and hit whatever else is going on in Las Vegas over the next few months. Let’s face it: given that this is Sin City, there's always something fun happening. Whether you’re thanking your dad for giving you life by taking him to a strip club on Father’s Day, or attending the biggest UFC fight of the year, if you’re in Las Vegas, you're bound to have a good time this summer.
See (nearly) nude women for half price Like singing? Dancing? Topless performers? The girls of Fantasy are offering a "Summer of '16" ticket deal in which anyone with a Nevada ID can get half-off tickets. It's the best way to save a few bucks and see a little skin.
Eat, drink... and paint Crazy Pita is teaming up with Pinot's Palette for "Paint – Drink –Dine," a twice-a-month series of events that is one of our favorite date nights in Las Vegas. Here's how it works: for $39 per person, you can enjoy Mediterranean-style food from Crazy Pita while learning how to paint your very own masterpiece and receiving half-off beer and wine.
See Cirque on the screen "One Night for ONE Drop" is an annual one-night-only charity performance from Cirque du Soleil performers that can cost thousands of dollars for just one ticket. Here's your chance to catch the whole thing (on a movie screen) for just $15 a ticket.
Go on a bar crawl June 8th is known as Name Your Poison Day, and is the perfect excuse (as if you needed one) to check out the Golden Nugget's new Sip and Stroll Bar Crawl. For $40, you can enjoy eight cocktails at places throughout the resort, from a glass of Champagne at Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse, to a chocolate martini at Rush Lounge. Book a room while you're at it, because you sure as hell aren't driving yourself home.
Learn a little about history... especially the '90s The Las Vegas Natural History Museum will throw its Sundown in Downtown festival from 6-10pm on June 10th with a variety of food and entertainment. This year's theme is "Where were you in the '90s?" A $35 GA ticket gets all-you-can-eat from the food vendors, plus two drink tickets.
Check out Hydro-Fest The best hydroflight athletes will be jetboarding, jetpacking, and jetbiking on and above Lake Spring Mountain for Hydro-Fest, a hybrid of sports competition and outdoor music festival. You'll also find slacklines, volleyball, and paddleboard. Best of all: admission is free.
Listen to reggae in the desert It may not be the same as chillin' in Jamaica, but Reggae in the Desert is definitely not a bad way to enjoy a day. This reggae festival has been going strong for 15 years now. There will be a beer garden, an island food court, and a Caribbean-themed bazaar.
Go crazy at Electric Daisy Carnival EDC is more than just another outdoor music experience. It's the biggest electronic dance music festival of the year in the United States, with roughly 400,000 tickets sold for the three-day event. In addition to late-night sets by the world's biggest DJs, there will be fans in skimpy neon clothing, carnival rides, fireworks, and trippy parades.
Take on a tequila dinner Cantina Laredo hosts a four-course dinner with cocktail pairings from Chamucos tequila. Throughout the night, guests will be guided through the selection of food and drinks while learning a thing or two about the history of tequila. Contact the restaurant in advance to book a seat for $49.99.
Celebrate the best in hockey at the NHL Awards Will Arnett will host the NHL Awards at The Joint, where the very best in pro hockey are going to be honored throughout the night. And while that's all good and exciting, Las Vegas is pushing hard for an expansion team. Word has it that the news is expected some time this year. Who knows, the evening could offer a night of historic breaking news for Sin City.
One... last... lap dance A trio of iconic locations on Fremont Street is shutting down to make room for a new resort after being bought by the owners of The D and Golden Gate. This means it's the last time to drink one of 12 daiquiris at La Bayou, snack down on the deep-fried Twinkies at Mermaids, and yes, enjoy a lap dance at the Girls of Glitter Gulch.
Learn to cook like a chef on the Strip The Summer's Harvest edition of the Culinary Classroom series promises to teach guests how to prepare a light and healthy meal under the direction of Bellagio executive chef Michael Burns. The food will include homemade ricotta with locally sourced honey, and sustainably grown veggies and greens. (We're pretty sure there will be some nibbling going on during all this, as well.)
Enjoy steak and wine The Delmonico Steakhouse will serve up a special five-course dinner, with food prepared to match pairings from PlumpJack Winery in Napa Valley.
Party by the pool for Independence Day Life Time Athletic Green Valley is throwing a big party for the 4th of July. Celebrate America's birthday with a DJ, cabanas, and cocktail service by the pool with a perfect view of the Henderson fireworks.
Help shape a Broadway show IDAHO! The Comedy Musical will enjoy a debut run at The Smith Center, with previews July 6-8th, an official opening on July 9th, and additional shows July 12-17th. It's a rare chance for Las Vegas to see a big show first (as it works out the kinks) before heading to Broadway. The story is about a mail-order bride who comes to a small town, setting off a series of unpredictable events. Some tickets are as low as $19. If you haven't been to the Smith Center yet, this is the perfect time to check it out.
Get a sneak peek at the future of basketball NBA stars, with an emphasis on top draft picks, come to town to sharpen their skills before the season gets underway. For $25 you can see up to nine games a day. It's like a Vegas buffet for basketball fans.
Get your gangster film fix The museum dedicated to organized crime kicks off its Speakeasy Cinema summer movie series. For four Fridays in a row (July 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th), you can enjoy Bugsy, The Untouchables, The St. Valentine's Day Massacre, and Hoffa at 7pm, with a discussion about each film before the screening.
Watch the biggest UFC show of the year UFC 200 is the organization's first event at the brand new T-Mobile Arena, with a stacked lineup headlined by Daniel Cormier v. Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship. If you can't get a ticket, check out the action on the big screen at The Loft -- the second-floor party spot at Cabo Wabo Cantina on the Strip. Either way, make sure you place a bet.
Skip the politics Haven't you had enough of politics this year? Instead of focusing on the Republican National Convention, head to Trump's namesake resort off the Strip and grab a drink at the DJT steakhouse. Some of the cocktails are made with in-house infusions like pineapple vodka, cucumber dill gin, and jalapeño tequila. They're all truly worth going out of your way (or over a wall) for.
Eat a hot dog It's National Hot Dog Day! There will be specials and deals at places like Pink's at Planet Hollywood and the Haute Doggery at The LINQ. After all, you know summer isn't complete without a hot dog.
Classic rock conquers the Cosmo The Chelsea theater will host some top classic rock heavyweights within a span of seven days. The Steve Miller Band will take the stage on August 12th, while Peter Frampton and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for a double-header on August 19th. Just a tip: don't be that guy yelling "Free Bird!" from the crowd. Honestly, you'll more than likely hear the song anyway.
