Everything You Must Do in Las Vegas This Spring

Rejoice in a new arena opening The T-Mobile Arena finally opens its doors with a busy week that includes shows from The Killers and Guns N' Roses, the latter of which is playing their very first reunion show in Vegas (suck it, Coachella). The arena will be loaded with the newest technology and perks, including its own version of Hyde nightclub and, if you really need them, charging stations for VIP T-Mobile customers. Along with the new arena comes The Park, an outdoor dining and entertainment district that surrounds the venue and includes cool new restaurants like the Sake Rok sushi joint. Just don't ask about parking.

