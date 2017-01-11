Everything You Must Do in Las Vegas This Spring

Winter is over and Las Vegas is finally starting to thaw out. Which means that spring is here and we’ve got a ton of great things going up on the calendar. Whether we’re talking about the chance to win a gift card at an ATM (seriously) or our endless options for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations -- plus, the opening of a new arena -- it seems certain that there’s no better place to be during the springtime than Sin City. Here’s why:
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best spring happenings.
Mar 1 Tue
Binge on tacos Red Rock Resort After opening its doors just a few weeks ago, Libre Mexican Cantina is offering the best taco deal of all time every Tuesday night. You get all-you-can-eat tacos and all-you-can-drink Casamigos tequila for $24 all night long. Download your Uber app now because you're definitely not driving yourself home. As for the tacos, don't miss the Crispy Dynamite shrimp with the jicama shell.
Mar 4 Fri
Have dinner in the sky The Palms Alizé is offering a one-night-only collaborative event, "A Table in the Sky." The evening will include five courses with each one representing a different leg of a journey across America by participating chefs, based on the nation's top farms and ranches. The name plays off Alizé's location near the top of the Palms resort. The night begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30pm followed by dinner one hour later.
Mar 4 Fri
Experience a dinner for artichoke lovers Delano The third installment of Rivea's Cocktail Dinner Series centers around the artichoke. Sure, it may sound weird, but you can't go wrong with dishes like artichoke & spinach ravioli and lobster with purple artichokes. Dinner begins at 6:30pm and features a cocktail pairing from the Skyfall lounge next door.
Mar 4 Fri
Get familiar with rugby Sam Boyd Stadium The USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament returns to Las Vegas, playing 45 matches in three days in what is usually the biggest event in the country for a sport that Americans don't always understand but the rest of the world seems to love. Think of it as better than soccer and nearly as great as football... and they throw the ball backwards. Cool, right? It's also your chance to cheer on Team USA before they join the Zika virus in Brazil for the Olympics this summer.
Mar 5 Sat
Take an ice cold plunge Sunset Station It's like Halloween, but a whole lot wetter. Pick out your wackiest outfit and jump into the icy pool at Sunset Station for the annual Polar Plunge, 10am-2pm. The event includes a post-plunge party at Club Madrid.
Mar 5 Sat
Win free cupcakes The LINQ The Sprinkles cupcake ATM celebrates its fourth birthday by dispensing one $400 gift card at random for a lucky user. Don't know what a cupcake ATM is? Enjoy.
Mar 5 Sat
Celebrate whiskey Golden Nugget The third annual Whiskey Revival is back with a tasting event from 7-10pm inside the Grand Event Center. Try samples of all sorts of craft spirits, including fine artisan whiskies, barrel-aged beers, and even some good ol' fashioned moonshine. There will also be food and live music.
Mar 13 Sun
Figure out exactly what a Guinness Cicerone does New York-New York In anticipation of St. Patrick's Day, the Nine Fine Irishmen pub will host a Guinness Brewery Dinner at 7pm featuring a four-course Irish meal, complete with beer pairings of you-know-what. A Guinness Cicerone will guide guests through the dinner, educating them on the history of the company and its beers. In other words: stop by to drink and learn some stuff.
Mar 16 Wed
Check out Billy Idol Mandalay Bay Billy Idol kicks off his own Las Vegas residency with a series of shows at the House of Blues. The '80s rocker will be back with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens for six concerts in March, followed by six more in May. Yes, expect "Cradle of Love" at all of them.
Mar 17 Thu
On the Strip
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day On the Strip There's no shortage of ways to celebrate the Irish holiday in Vegas. The LINQ promenade will host a block party with drinks, parades, and specials from restaurants like O'Sheas, Chayo, and Haute Doggery (try the Luck O' The Irish Dog frank topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and mustard). A three-day Celtic Feis celebration can be found near the Brooklyn Bridge replica outside New York-New York with music, drink deals, and tons of authentic Irish food. Green beer draft specials can be found at Table 10 and Public House inside the Venetian & Palazzo all day long. Additionally, Rhumbar will be serving "Who's Your Paddy" for one day only, made with Jameson, Bittermens New Orleans coffee liqueur, cherry heering, lemon, and a dash of absinthe.
Mar 17 Thu
Invade the ultimate mancave The Stratosphere For March Madness, the Stratosphere Theater is putting together its March B-Ball Tournament Headquarters, with food and drink deals that can be ordered directly from your seats while the games play on nine gigantic wall-to-wall screens. Admission is free (and so is the Wi-Fi). The event runs all day, and there's even a few breakfast bites in the morning for compulsive gamblers who can't sleep.
Mar 18 Fri
Drink beer by the pool SLS Las Vegas The Vegas Beer and Music Festival returns to the Foxtail Pool with samples of about 50 different craft beers alongside food and music from Metro Station. Doors open at 7pm, but VIP tickets get you in an hour earlier.
Mar 18 Fri
Check out some photography The Bellagio The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is replacing its Picasso exhibit with a display from photographer Yousuf Karsh, featuring portraits of cultural figures like Humphrey Bogart, Alfred Hitchcock, Clark Gable, and Brigitte Bardot. Titled Icons of the 20th century, the gallery will run through September 5th.
Mar 19 Sat
Various Locations
Hit up a water park Various Locations You know winter is definitely over when water park season begins. Wet'n'Wild wakes from hibernation in the west valley with free admission offered to the first 1,000 people to line up at 8am. On the other side of the valley in Henderson, Cowabunga Bay also opens its doors for the season the same day.
Mar 19 Sat
Munch on some chili Pahrump The Silver State Chili Cook Off is back for the fourth year in a row at Petrack Park. There will be live music, raffles, a car show... and chili! Put your own recipe to the test before the International Chili Society and win a cash prize.
Mar 22-26
Planet Hollywood
Pitbull tickets or a drink? Find out which costs more. Planet Hollywood Hey, did you know Pitbull is known as "Mr. 305"... after the area code in Miami? Well, now the number is also a crazy expensive drink. In honor of Pitbull's Planet Hollywood residency, Strip House is offering a new "305 Cocktail" that's made with Diplomático Ambassador Selection rum (aged for 12 years in white oak barrels and then two more years in sherry casks), Carpano Antica vermouth, and orange bitters. And yes, it's $305 and available only on nights that Pitbull is performing.
Apr 6 Wed
On the Strip
Rejoice in a new arena opening On the Strip The T-Mobile Arena finally opens its doors with a busy week that includes shows from The Killers and Guns N' Roses, the latter of which is playing their very first reunion show in Vegas (suck it, Coachella). The arena will be loaded with the newest technology and perks, including its own version of Hyde nightclub and, if you really need them, charging stations for VIP T-Mobile customers. Along with the new arena comes The Park, an outdoor dining and entertainment district that surrounds the venue and includes cool new restaurants like the Sake Rok sushi joint. Just don't ask about parking.
Apr 9 Sat
Downtown
Go even bigger on beer Downtown Motley Brews' Great Vegas Festival of Beer is the biggest brew bash each year in the entire state of Nevada... and it keeps on growing. Thousands will line up to sample more than 400 craft brew options for over a hundred breweries taking up space on several downtown blocks. Stop by the Gastropub for beer-infused fare from guest chefs and the BrewLogic area to mingle with industry professionals and actually learn stuff. It all takes place from 3-7pm with early entry for VIP passes.
Apr 14 Thu
Various Locations
Enjoy three days of drinking Various Locations UNLVino has been going strong for more than 40 years and is back for three distinctly different events: Bubble-Licious at the Venetian features champagne and sparkling wine, Sake Fever at the Red Rock focuses on Japanese sake and spirits, and the Grand Tasting at the Paris has a little bit of everything.
Apr 15 Fri
MGM Grand
Five courses? Five beers? Sounds good! MGM Grand Emeril's New Orleans Fish House is putting together a one-night-only dinner with exclusive pairings from the Firestone Walker Brewing Company at 6:30pm. It's a great way to check out one of the best and most enduring restaurants in the MGM Grand's crowded lineup of great dining spots for less than $100 per person. Contact the Fish House in advance to book a reservation.
Apr 17 Sun
Somewhere in Las Vegas
Be part of the best kept secret in Vegas Somewhere in Las Vegas Diner en Blanc started decades ago in France as part of a secret society to share fantastic food and wine. The concept has spread throughout the world and is coming to Las Vegas for the first time. Here's how this mystery dinner works: guests know the date and time but don't know the location. (Don't worry, it's going to be somewhere great that's outdoors and scenic.) Head online where you can sign up and learn what to bring (hint: white clothes and nice silverware), what not to bring (hint: alcohol which will be provided), and what's optional (hint: you can pack your own picnic basket or buy one on site).
Apr 23 Sat
Downtown Container Park
Get your culture on Downtown Container Park Art is even better when surrounded by old discarded shipping containers. "A Taste of Shakespeare in the Container Park" is a day-long outdoor theater experience with scenes from classics like Hamlet and Macbeth performed at scattered times between 12-5pm. It's the perfect day for this kind of thing since William Shakespeare was born (and died) on April 23rd.
Apr 28 Thu
Hit up the newest Vegas nightclub The Wynn Intrigue officially opens its doors, replacing Tryst, which shut down last year. The space has been renovated -- although the outdoor patio and waterfall will stick around. New additions include a private room with a social media ban. So put away the cell phone and actually live in the moment for once.
Apr 28 Thu
The Strip and Downtown
Celebrate Uncork'd turning 10 years old The Strip and Downtown This is hands down the biggest culinary event of the year in Las Vegas, with four days of dining events featuring huge names like Gordon Ramsay, Giada de Laurentiis, and Guy Savoy. This year will include a "once-in-a-lifetime mystery dinner" with Emeril Lagasse at an undisclosed location at the Venetian, new events in the downtown area, and an "ultimate omakase" dinner from Nobu Matsuhisa at his namesake restaurant. Of course, as always, there is the Grand Tasting poolside at Caesars Palace, which should be the biggest one ever since Uncork'd is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
Apr 29 Fri
Party by the pool... at night Wynn Encore Encore Beach Club is back for a new season, expanding its evening pool party to Fridays (in addition to Thursday). "Encore Beach Club at Night" lasts from 10:30pm-4am, so you have plenty of time to party in and around the water while DJs crank the EDM. There will be no shortage of bikinis... since ladies get in for free.
May 5 Thu
The Luxor
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo The Luxor Grab a margarita in honor of the party-heavy Mexican holiday and order one of the new menu items at T&T: Tacos & Tequila. Check out the seafood enchiladas made with baby scallops, crabmeat, and shrimp, or the south-of-the-border style surf & turf, with an 8oz ribeye and two jumbo grilled tiger shrimp.
May 26 Thu
Have an affair The Palazzo The Las Vegas Epicurean Affair is one of the most enjoyable drink and dining events of the season. Spend time poolside at the Palazzo while sampling food and drinks from some of the top restaurants on the Strip. It's a great way to check out the best of what Sin City has to offer all in one night.