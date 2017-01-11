24 Things You Have to Do in Las Vegas This August

Psst... you might not actually be happy if you spend all of August checking out Vegas’ best happy hours. Not when there’s free beer (!), a dayclub luau, and a shton of s’mores to eat. See all that and more on our list of 24 things you absolutely have to do in Vegas next month...
Aug 1 Sat
Most awesome lobster bake ever Lakeside For the rest of summer, you can enjoy the best lobster bake anywhere, including New England, where the tradition began. The set menu for two or more people at Lakeside includes king crab chowder, clams, and Maine lobster specially prepared so you get maximum meat with minimal mess.
Aug 1 Sat
Sip on the Drink of the Month Bound by Salvatore Caesars Entertainment is introducing a “Drink of the Month” at a different location each time around. First up... you can try The Maestro at Bound by Salvatore. It’s a sweet and sour combo of Ciroc Red Berry vodka, strawberry liqueur, orange juice, and maple syrup with a drop of balsamic vinegar.
Aug 3 Mon
Enjoy the silence Marquee The Cosmo’s nightclub launches a new monthly “Silent Disco” in the The Library Room. On the first Monday of the month, turn in your ID for a pair of headphones and dance in silence to three selections of music. Don’t worry. Everyone else will look weird doing it too.
Aug 4 Tue
Whiskey Spout Itsy Bitsy Ramen & Whiskey The Downtown restaurant Itsy Bitsy kicks off Whiskey Spout, a new industry night geared towards food and entertainment professionals from 8-11pm with 50% off food and drinks, as well as a hosted bar 8-9pm. And a DJ of course.
Aug 4 Tue
1,000th performance of Million Dollar Quartet Harrah’s Here’s a reason Million Dollar Quartet is one of the best shows in Vegas. The story of a one-time meeting of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins celebrates 1,000 performances with a special “Blue Suede Shoes” encore.
Aug 6 Thu
Free beer! Rí Rá Las Vegas The Irish pub at Mandalay Place is throwing an International Beer Day celebration from 6-8pm where everyone can enjoy a free pint of Guinness and complimentary appetizers. The first 15 to arrive also receive a free beer flight. RSVP is required by emailing RiRa@kirvindoak.com.
Aug 6 Thu
Hot Havana Nights Mob Museum Grab a cigar, a rum cocktail, and party like Cuba used to (you know, before that whole communist dictatorship thing) from 6-10pm. There will also be Latin jazz, food, and casino games like craps and baccarat.
Aug 7 Fri
Mix up your steak DJT While Donald Trump (sort of?) runs for president, his restaurants are figuring out new ways for you to enjoy steak. Head to DJT at the Trump International to enjoy the first of a weekly “pick of the week.” Each Friday, rare cuts will range from Japanese A5 Kobe to New Zealand elk rack.
Aug 7 Fri
Kumukahi Festival Sam's Town Celebrate the spirit and culture of Hawaii with the Kumukahi Festival. Expect a lot of ukulele music. EDM, not so much.
Aug 8 Sat
Chalk Hill Wine Dinner Fleur Head to Mandalay Bay for an evening of wine and eats, courtesy of Chalk Hill vineyards and hosted by Chef Hubert Keller. Reception begins at 6:30pm and is followed by a four-course meal that includes grilled arctic char and yellowtail crudo.
Aug 8 Sat
Vino & Vinyasa Life Time Summerlin The night begins at 7:30pm with an hour of vinyasa yoga on the pool deck, but good news! Afterwards, you can down wine and tapas from CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar until 10pm. It’s $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Contact Life Time to RSVP.
Aug 10 Mon
Various locations
Celebrate National S’mores Day Various locations Yes, there really is such a thing. And why not? Trevi is offering a s’mores gelato... there’s a s’mores flatbread at La Cave... and Sprinkles has s’mores cupcakes and ice cream available through the end of the month.
Aug 12 Wed
Tequila pairing dinner Cantina Laredo The Mexican restaurant at Tivoli Village hosts a four-course dinner with everyone’s favorite spirit from south of the border. Cocktails are served at 7pm with dinner beginning a half-hour later, all thanks to Chamucos tequila, the only organic tequila that’s certified non-GMO.
Aug 14 Fri
Dayclub Luau Tao Beach For the sixth year in a row, Tao Beach throws its annual luau with a pig roast and hula challenge beginning at 11am. Girls in bikinis enjoy an open bar 1-2pm, while guys enjoy some relief on their wallets.
Aug 14-16
“Kabuki Spectacle” fountain shows The Bellagio The Bellagio fountains are already great free entertainment and for three days, they will turn into a Japanese-themed spectacle with animated projections, lights, and a giant stage with an actor in Kabuki makeup. The 30-minute show (about a battle with a giant fish) runs Aug 14th at 9:15pm and Aug 15th-16th at 9:15pm and 11:30pm.
Aug 16 Sun
Silent Savasanas Red Rock Resort If a “silent disco” isn’t your thing, how about silent yoga? From 10-11am inside the Cabana Club, enjoy a free yoga session with a pair of headphones that plays relaxing music. You’ll also hear the instructor through those headphones. So don’t worry about those voices in your head. All attendees get a free pass to the Blissed Out Sundays at the Cabana Club pool afterwards.
Aug 16 Sun
A movie at the pool... with no kids! Green Valley Ranch No Disney flicks here. Head to The Pond at 8pm for a screening of National Lampoon’s Vacation, which is possibly the best road trip movie ever made. GVR’s intimate adults-only pool also has $5 Belvedere drink specials and no cover charge.
Aug 17 Mon
Summer of Love Honey Salt Honey Salt hosts a four-course dinner featuring the farm-to-table ingredients it’s known for... but this time around, the menu is all vegetarian. The community dining experience is $55 per person with an optional wine pairing for $25. Call 702.445.6100 to make a reservation in advance.
Aug 18 Tue
Travis Barker gets his own gig Hyde Bellagio The Blink-182 drummer kicks off his own Vegas residency called “Give the Drummer Some,” which features a DJ set combined with live drumming. Definitely something different from what you’ll find at the other nightclubs.
Aug 22 Sat
Desert Hops Beer Festival The Cosmopolitan The third annual tasting event returns to the Boulevard Pool at 9pm, highlighting 150 beers from around the world with an outdoor view of the Strip. VIP ticket holders will receive exclusive access to a few rare selections. Oh, and you get a deal on the price if you buy ‘em in advance.
Aug 28-30
Las Vegas Beer & Barrel Project Mandalay Bay The three-day celebration of craft beer will feature a pop-up pub, seminars from master brewers from around the country, and the Beer & Barrel Festival on Mandalay Bay Beach with tastings of the best beers from around the country.
Aug 29 Sat
Draft Day fantasy football mega-party The Hard Rock The Yahoo sports Fantasy Football Draft Day Party takes over The Joint at 11am. There will be experts offering tips, meet and greets with former pros Jim Kelly and Randall Cunningham, prize giveaways, food and drink deals, and two free beers.
Aug 29 Sat
Miss Asian Las Vegas The Venetian The Miss Asian Las Vegas competition returns to the Venetian Theatre. You can look at it as an opportunity to expand your cultural horizons... or you can simply view it as a way to expand the the number of girls you hit on in the lobby.
Aug 29 Sat
Black & White Party The Hard Rock An annual tradition returns to The Joint where you can eat, drink, and dance while being very selective about your attire. Drink stations will feature top-shelf liquor while Hexx, Culinary Dropout, Ferraro’s and other Vegas restaurants supply the food.