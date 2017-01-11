28 Things You Have to Do in Las Vegas This September

There are only 23 days of summer left, so you might as well spend ‘em (and the first few days of fall) having as much fun as possible. To make that as easy as possible we’ve rounded up 28 things you have to do in Vegas this September. You’re welcome!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1-30
Order the world’s most elaborate bottle service Need a good excuse to hit a dayclub now that the weather is (sort of) cooling off? The “Star of the Show” bottle service package features bikini-clad servers from Encore Beach Club riding around a 10ft-tall Ferris wheel with music and confetti while spraying you and your buds down with 20 bottles of Champagne. Recover and relax with a six-liter bottle of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque rosé afterwards, all for the insane price of $25,000. If that’s a little high, just book a cabana off to the side and watch the fun unfold on somebody else’s dime.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 1 Tue
Save a few bucks on an escape game All month long, Countdown Live Escape Games is offering 15% off when you book online or by phone using the code “THRILLIST.” Grab a group of friends and use clues/your brains to escape from a mind-bending and challenging themed room. The “Atelophobia” room is like a horror movie come to life, while the “Sherlock” room is a little less hectic but just as fun.
Countdown Live Escape Games
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
Hit a Labor Day weekend pool party There are plenty of holiday pool parties to choose from on the Strip. But for something less crowded, Life Time Athletic Green Valley in the suburbs could offer the most bang for your buck over the long weekend. There will be music, food, and drinks, and it’s FREE to members and just $20 for everyone else.
Life Time Athletic Green Valley
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Go on a mission from God... to The Bluzmen Head to the Sanders Family Winery for a tribute to The Blues Brothers and a night of wine tastings to go along with the music. Bring your own food. Doors open at 6pm.
Pahrump
Date
Event
Location
Sep 6 Sun
Celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day Bring your appetite to the Forum Shops at Caesars, where Trevi is offering cheese pizzas all day long from 11am-11pm for just $10.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 6 Sun
Eat (and drink) with Tenaya Creek The only way to make the cuts from Tom Colicchio’s awesome steakhouse even better is to add in pairings from local Tenaya Creek Brewery. The special dinner gets underway at 6pm.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 7 Mon
Recover from Labor Day Downtown’s best new restaurant is helping you wind down from the holiday weekend with some “Recovery Session” deals for one day only from 11am-3pm. $15 combos include Bloody Marys and ceviche, or mimosas with a flatbread... as well as 20% off the entire menu.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 9 Wed
Eat dinner HIS way Celebrity chef Kerry Simon will make a rare appearance for a special dinner in his honor. The menu for “Dinner His Way” features Simon’s former chefs serving up signature creations from his restaurants from 6:30-9:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Thu
Kick off game day the right way Head to the Luxor for T&T’s first football party of the NFL season. There will be deals on cold beer and the Gridiron Platter, made with chicken wings, chorizo potato skins, jalapeno poppers, and fiesta nachos. The specials will be featured every time there’s a game on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Hit the LAVO Casino Club debut No longer merely a nightclub or lounge, the second floor of LAVO has redesigned itself as a vintage Vegas casino club, complete with games like blackjack to go along with bottle service, dancing, and cocktails. You can also order Italian food from the LAVO restaurant downstairs and even keep track of your sports bets with hi-def TV screens scattered throughout the venue.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 16 Wed
Sip & Savor The culinary teams from all of Wolfgang Puck’s Las Vegas restaurants will gather in one place (that one place being Spago) for a night of food sampling, wine, Champagne, and spirits from 6-9pm.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Go to a Moet wine dinner Sammy’s location in Henderson celebrates its two-year anniversary with a special edition of “Sammy’s Social Club,” featuring a four-course wine pairing dinner with Moet & Chandon beginning at 7pm.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Hit some “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parties Head to The LINQ for drink deals, leprechauns, beer pong, and the Guinness Blonde dunking booth at O’Sheas. Or you can check out the South end of the Strip where Rí Rá at Mandalay Bay will offer $5 Guinness drafts, and a free engraved pint glass for the first 50 people who order one.
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Help get Oktoberfest underway The only authentic German beer hall in Las Vegas kicks off its annual Oktoberfest celebration with a keg tapping at 7pm. If you are strong enough to win the stein-holding contest, you’ll win a six-pack of Oktoberfestbier and a chance for a grand prize dinner for 10.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Drink some Cosmic Cocktails The same museum where you can find old neon marquees from the glory years of Vegas is hosting a night of food and cocktails under the stars from 6-9pm. Enjoy drinks and chow down on bites from popular Downtown spots like Itsy Bitsy and PublicUs.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Celebrate Oyster Fest The MGM Grand’s serious seafood restaurant is offering creative dishes featuring a selection of oysters from around the country. There’s something for everyone, including the Louisiana grilled oysters with Asiago cheese potato, and crusted Pompano served with oyster bread pudding and tomato okra stew.
Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Experience the Joy of Sake For the first time ever, the world's largest sake-sampling festival outside of Japan is in Las Vegas -- to celebrate its 15th year. Sake aficionados will taste a record 391 premium sakes from 167 international breweries at Caesars Palace from 7-10pm.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 20 Sun
Samba over to the Brazilian Outdoor Festival An outdoor celebration of all things Brazil at the Fort Apache Commons Shopping Center from 4-10pm, with live music, samba dancers, street performers, and traditional food and drink from South America.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 21 Mon
Don’t miss a bourbon celebration To celebrate National Bourbon Month, Delmonico Steakhouse will hold a bourbon tasting -- highlighting the restaurant’s massive whiskey selection, with more than 700 varieties from eight different countries -- from 6-8pm with specials, passed appetizers, and live blues music.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Wed
Say goodbye to Bunkhouse at Sayers Club After the Bunkhouse Saloon closed down, there was a bunch of music acts booked that still needed a place to play. The Sayers Club is snatching up those artists for its Bunkhouse Series, and among them are The Lemonheads who’ll give you a taste of alt-rock moodiness and college radio hits from the '90s.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Wed
Drink like Pitbull Pitbull kicks off his Las Vegas mini-residency with the first of seven shows at The AXIS theater. Need a place to pre-game? On the night of each show, the Strip House will serve a special cocktail called the Miami Meltdown, made with Serrano-infused tequila, agave, and grapefruit juice.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Wed
Have Azzurre vodka for... dinner? Locally owned Azzurre spirits hosts a pairing dinner at Rick Moonen’s RM Seafood at 7pm, with cocktails made from gin and vodka, the latter of which Azzurre makes with grapes, apples, and sugar cane instead of grains, wheat, or potatoes.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Take a Sinatra cooking class Learn to cook some of Frank Sinatra’s favorite dishes, like clams Posillipo, with the culinary team from Sinatra -- one of the best Italian restaurants in Vegas. The event will include stories about Frank from family members, and wraps up with a three-course lunch.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 24 Thu
Don’t miss: Hardy Cognac tasting dinner Five courses of French cuisine will be served at 7pm with limited-edition Cognacs that include a custom blend exclusive to the Aria, hosted by members of the Hardy family.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Eat (almost) free meatballs To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Carmine’s in New York City, the Las Vegas location at the Forum Shops will be serving meatballs for just $.25 in front of the restaurant from 11am-2pm.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Celebrate Italy A wine-pairing dinner that will feature a specially prepared menu from FiAMMA along with wines from a number of Italian regions. The evening begins at 7pm.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Make your life beautiful at the best event of the year The three-day Life is Beautiful festival returns for its third year with Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar, and Stevie Wonder as headliners. There will also be specials guests and art/learning exhibits, as well as massive culinary villages featuring food trucks and bites from some of the best restaurants in Vegas. Spread out over 14 blocks with four stages, and more than 70 musical acts, it’s one of the biggest events of the year.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Sep 29 Tue
Hit a GIADA wine series dinner The president of Joseph Phelps Vineyard will guide diners through a special menu featuring GIADA’s best dishes with pairings from the Napa Valley winery. You’ll also take home the secret recipe for GIADA’s infamous lemon ricotta cookies.
Hit a GIADA wine series dinner The Cromwell The president of Joseph Phelps Vineyard will guide diners through a special menu featuring GIADA’s best dishes with pairings from the Napa Valley winery. You’ll also take home the secret recipe for GIADA’s infamous lemon ricotta cookies.