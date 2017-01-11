28 Things You Have to Do in Las Vegas This September

Order the world’s most elaborate bottle service Need a good excuse to hit a dayclub now that the weather is (sort of) cooling off? The “Star of the Show” bottle service package features bikini-clad servers from Encore Beach Club riding around a 10ft-tall Ferris wheel with music and confetti while spraying you and your buds down with 20 bottles of Champagne. Recover and relax with a six-liter bottle of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque rosé afterwards, all for the insane price of $25,000. If that’s a little high, just book a cabana off to the side and watch the fun unfold on somebody else’s dime.

Wynn Encore

Order the world’s most elaborate bottle service Wynn Encore Need a good excuse to hit a dayclub now that the weather is (sort of) cooling off? The “Star of the Show” bottle service package features bikini-clad servers from Encore Beach Club riding around a 10ft-tall Ferris wheel with music and confetti while spraying you and your buds down with 20 bottles of Champagne. Recover and relax with a six-liter bottle of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque rosé afterwards, all for the insane price of $25,000. If that’s a little high, just book a cabana off to the side and watch the fun unfold on somebody else’s dime.