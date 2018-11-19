Everything You Need to Do in Las Vegas Over the Holidays

Las Vegas isn't just a city of sin. It's a city of celebration. As the temperatures drop to "is it really that cold?" levels, the holiday season heats up with plenty of events, dinners, and activities around town. From Thanksgiving to New Year, we've got it covered in Las Vegas. Here's what to do in between gift shopping, candy cane snacking, and getting stuck in holiday traffic.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
Drive your car through a racetrack of holiday lights
November 9-January 6
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The annual Glittering Lights display is taking over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Drive your car through literally millions of lights. New this year: a section dedicated to all 50 state flags. Glittering Lights begins daily at dusk throughout the holiday season. Fill up on gas.
Cost: $20-30 per vehicle
Roast s'mores at Winter's Village
November 17-December 31
Henderson & Summerlin
For the first time ever, both Green Valley Ranch and sister property Red Rock Resort will transform their pool areas into Winter's Village. Hang out, ice skate, and toast s'mores by the fireplace. A few boozy holiday drinks will be on standby for the adults as well.
Cost: Free admission
Face the challenge of the most indulgent pumpkin pie milkshake in history
November 19-21
The Venetian
If you want to strictly focus on dessert for the Thanksgiving season, head to Black Tap Burgers and Beer. The place is known for over-the-top crazy milkshakes and the Pumpkin Pie Shake is no exception. A full slice of pumpkin pie is actually the garnish on top, along with a marzipan lollipop, and a cloud of marshmallows. Not recommended for diabetics.
Cost: $17
Save a few bucks on Blackout Wednesday
November 21
The Strip
The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for bars and booze. Despite the "Blackout Wednesday" moniker, you don't have to binge drink yourself into oblivion, but you can save a few dollars out on the Strip. Stripburger has $3-4 beers, $4 well drinks (and 3 mini-burgers for $7) 4-7 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. El Segundo Sol has $3-4 draft beers, $4 well drinks, and $15 Sangria pitchers 4-7 p.m. -- as well as $3 tacos to soak up all that alcohol.
Cost: Items individually priced
Have a "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" at a tiki bar
November 21
Chinatown
Remember the Peanuts special when the kids got together and did Thanksgiving themselves -- with jelly beans, popcorn, pretzels, and buttered toast? Now you can have all that stuff as a buffet at Golden Tiki. Show up the night before Thanksgiving for a "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." Just like the Peanuts crew, you'll eat everything off a ping pong table. Feel free to dress up in Thanksgiving-themed costumes.
Cost: Free
Wander through Mystic Falls
November 21-December 31
Sam's Town
Mystic Falls is open year-round as a free attraction, but for the holiday season, the indoor park takes on a snowy winter theme to compliment the animatronics, chirping birds, howling wolves, raging waterfalls, and decorated trees. The mountain pioneer experience brings a rustic yet colorful touch to the season.
Cost: Free
Bring home a Thanksgiving meal from Hearthstone
November 22
Red Rock Resort
Need to feed a large group and don't know how to cook? Hearthstone has you covered with a to-go meal for up to 10 people. You get a whole turkey (fried!) plus five different sides (including a jalapeno creamed corn and apple raisin stuffing… yum) as well as a choice of apple or pumpkin pie. Place your order well in advance.
Cost: $225
Dine out for Thanksgiving
November 22
The Strip
Thanksgiving is actually a relatively quiet day to venture out to the Strip. Almost all of your favorite restaurants will have a Thanksgiving special of some sort. Top choices include a traditional feast of roasted turkey, truffle mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, and more at Blue Ribbon Brasserie ($38 per person)… an all-you-can-eat feast at Searsucker ($59 per person)… and a BBQ-style Thanksgiving at Virgil's Real BBQ, which includes smoked turkey, cornbread, sausage and pecan stuffing, creole green beans, and buttermilk biscuits ($34.95 for individual plates or $249.95 for an 8-person meal).
Cost: Prices vary per restaurant
Read your wish list to a hologram of Santa Claus
November 22-January 10
The Strip
Santa isn't real. At least not in Las Vegas. The same team behind a Pink Floyd hologram has put together a Santa Claus hologram at the Fashion Show Mall on the upper level across from Dick's Sporting Goods. So make a list, check it twice, and know that a hologram is better than some zonked-out actor in a Santa suit.
Cost: Free
Shop with snow
November 23-December 23
Henderson
With holiday shopping specials all over town, how do you pick the right mall to visit? Give the Galleria at Sunset a shot, since there will be "snowfall" outside the lower plaza throughout the holiday season every Friday and Saturday 6-7 p.m. and Sunday 5-6 p.m. It's also a good excuse to check out the mall's recent restaurant additions: Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian-style steakhouse, and Bobby Mao's, which combines Mexican and Asian flavors on the same menu.
Cost: Free
Terry Fator adds a new puppet to his holiday show
November 23-December 25
The Mirage
If you want to see a pair of puppets reenact Bing Crosby and David Bowie's take on "Little Drummer Boy" then Terry Fator is your kinda guy. Around this time every year, the singer and ventriloquist sets aside his regular residency act for A Very Terry Christmas. The show follows the format of a cheesy ‘70s-era holiday special with a wink, a nod, and a few Trump jokes thrown in for good measure. A new character is being introduced this year to mix things up, so if you haven't seen the show in a while, now's a good time.
Cost: Tickets begin at $59.99
Play with paint at a waterpark
November 23-December 31
Henderson
The Cowabunga Bay waterpark is transforming into Christmas Town with tons of holiday-themed activities, decorations, food, and a 40-foot-tall tree decorated with half-a-million lights. Go sledding in the snow down a 100-foot hill, watch a musical light show, and (perhaps the best part) engage in a paintball shootout with the Grinch and Abominable Snowman.
Cost: $25 (or free with a season pass, excluding Sundays) with a $10 upgrade to play paintball.
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
November 24
West Valley
If you still have some dough after all those Black Friday sales, just remember that local businesses are also worth your attention for holiday shopping. The Gramercy is holding a Small Business Saturday event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the courtyard. Vendors like New Vintage Handbags, Forte Tapas, Vegan Yack Attack, and Moss and Everly will have deals on items you'd actually want to give someone.
Cost: Admission free
Celebrate the season outside the T-Mobile Arena
November 29-December 31
The Park
The Park outdoor promenade shifts into holiday mode with The Holiday Experience at The Park, which runs Friday-Sunday (plus select additional dates) through New Year's Eve. Look for the ornament-shaped archways and you'll find yourself sipping hot cocoa just steps away from the T-Mobile Arena. Participating restaurants will have a holiday section of small bites, including a few German favorites at Beerhaus.
Cost: Free admission
Bundle up and watch holiday movies… outside
November 29-January 1
The Cosmopolitan
The winter season doesn't seem like the best time to watch a movie outdoors but, hey, let's give it a shot. Date Skate Mondays and Tuesday will show a collection of holiday favorites (like A Christmas Story, Home Alone, Elf, and Frozen) from late November to New Year's Day on the 65-foot-tall digital marquee above the Boulevard Pool Ice Rink. (Click here for the full schedule.) You'll have fire pits and winter cocktails to keep you warm. Showtime is 7 p.m.
Cost: Free entry ($20 for skate rentals with a $10 discount for locals, military, and hotel guests)
Stop to smell the roses at the Bellagio
December 1-January 6
The Bellagio
The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens continues to be one of the best free attractions in Las Vegas. Their seasonal holiday display is always a charming detour in the casino lobby with a towering tree, oversized decorations, and thousands of flowers. Don't worry about all those cameras from tourists getting in your way. Even big crowds can't ruin this engaging experience.
Cost: Free
Enjoy a Hanukkah feast
December 2-10
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Throughout the eight crazy nights of Hanukkah, MB Steak is serving braised Colorado lamb with potato gnocchi and roasted heirloom carrots. Pretty much anything by Chef Patrick Munster is sure to be awesome, so check it out whether you're celebrating the Jewish holiday or not.
Cost: Price to be determined
Combine cookies with cocktails
December 13
Wynn Las Vegas
The Wynn culinary team figured out a way to make holiday cookie baking a little more fun: booze. Pastry chefs Maria Mac and Andy Jin are teaming up with property mixologist Andrew Pollard to sprinkle some of Santa's magic around for a "Cocktails & Cookies Master Class" at 3pm inside Lakeside. Gotta be 21 or over.
Cost: $150
Add some holiday desserts to a food tour
December 20-January 1
The Strip & Downtown
For a limited time, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours is adding holiday desserts to its awesome lineup of restaurant walking tours. For example, you may get a toasted marshmallow and peppermint Cocoa Budino at Wolfgang Puck's Cucina on the "Savors of the Strip" tour. The Lip Smacking team is always up to something new -- and recently added a culinary tour of the SLS featuring Bazaar Meat, Katsuya, and Cleo.
Cost: Tours begin at $125 per person
Do Chinese food for the holidays
December 22-January 1
Wynn Las Vegas
There are few winter traditions more satisfying than the Holiday Dim Sum Brunch at Wing Lei. Small bites of high-end Chinese cuisine will be served in a buffet and carving station format -- and who doesn't love a good buffet in Vegas? Grab as much as you want and burn off the extra calories with a walk through the Wynn Atrium holiday display.
Cost: $68.88
Make it an Italian Christmas
December 23-24
Off the Strip
Ferraro's -- one of our favorite Italian joints in Las Vegas -- is putting together a special holiday seafood dinner on Christmas Eve (and Christmas Eve Eve). The Buon Natale menu is made up of seven fish dishes in tasting portions. The main course is a choice between seared scallops and branzino. Along the way, you'll enjoy grilled octopus, yellowfin tuna, a choice of pasta dishes, and more.
Cost: $95 per person (with a $50 upgrade for the pappardelle with white truffles)
Snack on steak for Christmas Day
December 25
The Venetian
Chef Ronnie Rainwater and Delmonico Steakhouse are serving up a one-night-only Christmas Day feast. Highlights include kabocha squash ravioli ($18), chestnut soup ($12), pan-seared quail ($42), and a Tomahawk wagyu prime rib for two ($150). Save room for the cream cheese pound cake with salted ice cream for dessert ($14).
Cost: All dishes individually priced
Catch the best spot for fireworks
December 31
The Strip
Fireworks will be going off throughout the valley, but the best views are in the heart of the action. Head to the Strip, which will be shut down to traffic and transformed into a massive block party. Fireworks will shoot off from the rooftops of several casinos at the stroke of midnight.
Cost: Free
Spend New Year's Eve in Chinatown at Sparrow + Wolf
December 31
Chinatown
One of the best restaurants in Vegas is throwing a New Year's Eve party… with a mysterious theme "to be revealed." Sparrow + Wolf welcomes 2019 with a bash from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. that includes passed bites, cocktails, live music, and a champagne toast at midnight. The restaurant will be closed for about a week in late December for renovations, so this is a great opportunity to be one of the first to see the new look.
Cost: $140 at the door ($100 if you buy your ticket in advance online)
Eat a luxury bento box on New Year's Eve
December 31
Silverado Ranch
Here's something cool. For years, Kaiseki Yuzu prepared exclusive high-end bento boxes for Japanese high-rollers on the Strip for New Year's Eve. Now for the first time ever, the meals are being offered to the public. The collection of dishes is made with seasonal ingredients flown in from Japan, carefully prepared with centuries-old traditions, and served inside a fancy Japanese wooden box. Place your order by December 20.
Cost: $300
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.