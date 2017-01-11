Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Fall

Crazy Horse III

UNLV hosts the third and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But why try to get tickets for the big event at the Thomas & Mack when you can watch all the action on the screens inside a strip club. Crazy Horse III hosts a debate-viewing party at 6pm with politically motivated games, drink deals, and $5 shots every time Trump complains to the moderator or Clinton brags about her relationship with the Obamas.

