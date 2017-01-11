must-dos
Events

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Fall

By Published On 08/29/2016 By Published On 08/29/2016
Lavo Party Brunch
Courtesy of Lavo Party Brunch

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Fall

By Published On 08/29/2016 By Published On 08/29/2016

Summer's over, but you're in Las Vegas, and that means it's still pretty hot outside and there are lots of things to do -- especially by the pool. So while the rest of the country is watching leaves turn brown, enjoy some dry desert heat -- and plenty of fun -- in the City of Sin. We've got free Champagne showers, tattoo bowling, lantern festivals, grape stomping, supercross, villain-themed parties... this city only heats up come fall.

related

The Sin City Bucket List: 40 Things You Have to Do in Vegas Before You Die
Caesars Palace
October
Caesars Palace | Caesars Palace
October
Wednesday
Oct 19
Strip Club Debate Party
Strip Club Debate Party
Crazy Horse III
UNLV hosts the third and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But why try to get tickets for the big event at the Thomas & Mack when you can watch all the action on the screens inside a strip club. Crazy Horse III hosts a debate-viewing party at 6pm with politically motivated games, drink deals, and $5 shots every time Trump complains to the moderator or Clinton brags about her relationship with the Obamas.
UNLV hosts the third and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But why try to get tickets for the big event at the Thomas & Mack when you can watch all the action on the screens inside a strip club. Crazy Horse III hosts a debate-viewing party at 6pm with politically motivated games, drink deals, and $5 shots every time Trump complains to the moderator or Clinton brags about her relationship with the Obamas.
Add  
Thursday
Oct 20
Party with Porsche
Party with Porsche
Gaudin Porsche
Gaudin Porsche hosts the Annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza for Nathan Adelson Hospice. Enjoy music, wine, and food from top Las Vegas restaurants 5:30-8pm. A VIP reception begins early at 4:30pm, with a special selection of wine and cheese.
Gaudin Porsche hosts the Annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza for Nathan Adelson Hospice. Enjoy music, wine, and food from top Las Vegas restaurants 5:30-8pm. A VIP reception begins early at 4:30pm, with a special selection of wine and cheese.
Add  
Friday
Oct 21
Show some pride with Charli XCX
Show some pride with Charli XCX
Downtown
The 18th Annual PRIDE Night Parade is fun for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Catch it winding through the streets from 8-10pm. For the first time this year, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host an after-party concert with Charli XCX.
The 18th Annual PRIDE Night Parade is fun for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Catch it winding through the streets from 8-10pm. For the first time this year, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host an after-party concert with Charli XCX.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 22
Choose from among hundreds of beers
Choose from among hundreds of beers
Downtown
The biggest beer event of the fall season returns to the Clark County Government Amphitheater: Motley Brews' Downtown Brew Festival will feature about 200 beer samples from more than 60 regional and national breweries. It all takes place outdoors with live music and food trucks... which just help all that beer go down easier. The event takes place from 5-9pm, with early entry for VIP ticket holders.
The biggest beer event of the fall season returns to the Clark County Government Amphitheater: Motley Brews' Downtown Brew Festival will feature about 200 beer samples from more than 60 regional and national breweries. It all takes place outdoors with live music and food trucks... which just help all that beer go down easier. The event takes place from 5-9pm, with early entry for VIP ticket holders.
Add  
Saturday - Saturday
Oct 22-Nov 26
Join a dayclub for winter
Join a dayclub for winter
The Palms
Ghostbar Dayclub returns for another season with drinks, confetti, dance music... and if that wasn't enough, cheeseburgers. It's the perfect way to keep the heat going through the cold winter months -- from the 55th floor of the Ivory Tower at the Palms.
Ghostbar Dayclub returns for another season with drinks, confetti, dance music... and if that wasn't enough, cheeseburgers. It's the perfect way to keep the heat going through the cold winter months -- from the 55th floor of the Ivory Tower at the Palms.
Add  
Wednesday - Wednesday
Oct 26-Nov 30
Save money on your zinc fix
Save money on your zinc fix
Red Rock Resort
Hearthstone is now offering oysters for just $1 each every Wednesday 5-10pm. The fresh-shucked oysters will be served with house-made horseradish cocktail sauce. You can also opt for wood-roasted oysters or tempura oysters with daikon ponzu and cherry pepper aioli. This is a new, ongoing deal.
Hearthstone is now offering oysters for just $1 each every Wednesday 5-10pm. The fresh-shucked oysters will be served with house-made horseradish cocktail sauce. You can also opt for wood-roasted oysters or tempura oysters with daikon ponzu and cherry pepper aioli. This is a new, ongoing deal.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 29
Walk with wine
Walk with wine
Red Rock Resort
The Hallo-Wine Walk features tasting stations for cocktails and wine from the top restaurants at the Red Rock Resort, including T-Bones Chophouse, Libre Mexican Cantina, and 8 Noodle Bar. General admission is just $39, and includes snacks.
The Hallo-Wine Walk features tasting stations for cocktails and wine from the top restaurants at the Red Rock Resort, including T-Bones Chophouse, Libre Mexican Cantina, and 8 Noodle Bar. General admission is just $39, and includes snacks.
Add  
Saturday
Oct 29
Bottoms up at a tequila pairing dinner
Bottoms up at a tequila pairing dinner
Tivoli Village
It seems like nobody does a tequila pairing dinner better than Cantina Laredo. This time around, the evening will feature selections from Patron. A round of cocktails kicks things off at 7pm, followed by a four-course meal of Mexican cuisine with each dish matched with a drink made from the iconic tequila. You'll also learn a thing or two about the history of the distillery. Book in advance.
It seems like nobody does a tequila pairing dinner better than Cantina Laredo. This time around, the evening will feature selections from Patron. A round of cocktails kicks things off at 7pm, followed by a four-course meal of Mexican cuisine with each dish matched with a drink made from the iconic tequila. You'll also learn a thing or two about the history of the distillery. Book in advance.
Add  
Sunday
Oct 30
Party like a bad guy
Party like a bad guy
Bellagio
The XIV Vegas Sessions party returns to the Hyde Bellagio with another comic book-themed bash. But this time, the celebration is turning the tables with a Suicide Squad theme. So come dressed as your favorite supervillain and enjoy some naughty fun and Champagne showers. It's also probably the best thing you can do the night before Halloween.
The XIV Vegas Sessions party returns to the Hyde Bellagio with another comic book-themed bash. But this time, the celebration is turning the tables with a Suicide Squad theme. So come dressed as your favorite supervillain and enjoy some naughty fun and Champagne showers. It's also probably the best thing you can do the night before Halloween.
Add  
Monday
Oct 31
Sip on a rare drink for Halloween
Sip on a rare drink for Halloween
Planet Hollywood
For Halloween night only, Strip House is offering the Rosemary's Baby cocktail, made with sparkling wine, strawberry balsamic vinegar, rhubarb bitters, fresh rosemary, and a dehydrated (but not dead) slice of strawberry. If you need a stronger drink to keep you alive for the spooky holiday, take a look at the steakhouse's recently added tableside cart of rare Scotches.
For Halloween night only, Strip House is offering the Rosemary's Baby cocktail, made with sparkling wine, strawberry balsamic vinegar, rhubarb bitters, fresh rosemary, and a dehydrated (but not dead) slice of strawberry. If you need a stronger drink to keep you alive for the spooky holiday, take a look at the steakhouse's recently added tableside cart of rare Scotches.
Add  
The LOFT at Cabo Wabo
November
The LOFT at Cabo Wabo | J.Rick Martin
November
Wednesday
Nov 9
Taste test true Kobe beef
Taste test true Kobe beef
Wynn Las Vegas
The SW Steakhouse is one of only nine restaurants in the United States to serve authentic certified Japanese Kobe beef. For one night only, the restaurant will host an educational multi-course "Kobe Vs. Faux-be" dinner to showcase rare Japanese wagyu and dry-aged cuts. A cool event for steak lovers who truly know their stuff -- with wine pairings from Daou Vineyards from Paso Robles. Contact SW Steakhouse in advance to make reservations.
The SW Steakhouse is one of only nine restaurants in the United States to serve authentic certified Japanese Kobe beef. For one night only, the restaurant will host an educational multi-course "Kobe Vs. Faux-be" dinner to showcase rare Japanese wagyu and dry-aged cuts. A cool event for steak lovers who truly know their stuff -- with wine pairings from Daou Vineyards from Paso Robles. Contact SW Steakhouse in advance to make reservations.
Add  
Friday
Nov 11
Celebrate Veterans Day with a free buffet
Celebrate Veterans Day with a free buffet
Aliante
It's Veterans Day, and the Aliante casino in North Las Vegas is marking the occasion by offering free meals to all veterans and service members at its Medley Buffet. Just bring a valid ID.
It's Veterans Day, and the Aliante casino in North Las Vegas is marking the occasion by offering free meals to all veterans and service members at its Medley Buffet. Just bring a valid ID.
Add  
Saturday
Nov 12
Watch the UFC's New York debut… from Vegas
Watch the UFC's New York debut… from Vegas
On the Strip
The UFC is Las Vegas's own homegrown sport, so we'll be watching with pride when the fight league holds its first-ever New York event at Madison Square Garden. One of the best ways to catch the action of UFC 205 is on a number of big-screen TVs in The LOFT, a private upstairs lounge at Cabo Wabo, where you'll also enjoy a panoramic view of the Strip and drink specials all night long.
The UFC is Las Vegas's own homegrown sport, so we'll be watching with pride when the fight league holds its first-ever New York event at Madison Square Garden. One of the best ways to catch the action of UFC 205 is on a number of big-screen TVs in The LOFT, a private upstairs lounge at Cabo Wabo, where you'll also enjoy a panoramic view of the Strip and drink specials all night long.
Add  
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 12-13
Run the Strip at Night
Run the Strip at Night
The Strip
There are only two times a year that the Las Vegas Strip closes to traffic: New Year's Eve and for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. There's an entire weekend of events leading up to the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday night. Runners will hit the pavement at the south end of the Strip, head Downtown, and circle back again. You can even stop at a run-through wedding chapel along the way, and enjoy music from Snoop Dogg at the pre-race party.
There are only two times a year that the Las Vegas Strip closes to traffic: New Year's Eve and for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. There's an entire weekend of events leading up to the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday night. Runners will hit the pavement at the south end of the Strip, head Downtown, and circle back again. You can even stop at a run-through wedding chapel along the way, and enjoy music from Snoop Dogg at the pre-race party.
Add  
Sunday
Nov 13
See a Beatle in style
See a Beatle in style
The Smith Center
Ringo Starr brings his All-Starr Band back to Las Vegas on his latest tour, but this time around, the show takes place at the Smith Center at 7:30pm. It's a rare opportunity to see the music legend in possibly the most beautiful performance hall in Vegas -- a place that doesn't often host rock concerts.
Ringo Starr brings his All-Starr Band back to Las Vegas on his latest tour, but this time around, the show takes place at the Smith Center at 7:30pm. It's a rare opportunity to see the music legend in possibly the most beautiful performance hall in Vegas -- a place that doesn't often host rock concerts.
Add  
Sunday - Sunday
Nov 13-20
Experience Cirque without apologizing to your bank account
Experience Cirque without apologizing to your bank account
Treasure Island
Cirque du Soleil joins up with the Nevada Ballet Theatre for a series of rare performances combining the two dance companies, which will occur on November 13th, 19th, and 20th. "A Choreographer's Showcase" will take over the Mystere Theatre for just three performances. Tickets are just $25 -- far less than the average Cirque show on the Strip.
Cirque du Soleil joins up with the Nevada Ballet Theatre for a series of rare performances combining the two dance companies, which will occur on November 13th, 19th, and 20th. "A Choreographer's Showcase" will take over the Mystere Theatre for just three performances. Tickets are just $25 -- far less than the average Cirque show on the Strip.
Add  
Tuesday
Nov 15
Get in the holiday spirit
Get in the holiday spirit
Henderson
The Ethel M Chocolate Factory holds its annual Holiday Cactus Lighting… because who needs a pine tree in the middle of the desert anyway? Expect a few performers from the Strip to show up, and even better -- expect plenty of chocolate to be handed out. The garden and its sea of colorful lights will remain open every night for free from 5-10pm until January 1st.
The Ethel M Chocolate Factory holds its annual Holiday Cactus Lighting… because who needs a pine tree in the middle of the desert anyway? Expect a few performers from the Strip to show up, and even better -- expect plenty of chocolate to be handed out. The garden and its sea of colorful lights will remain open every night for free from 5-10pm until January 1st.
Add  
Thursday
Nov 17
Feel the steel
Feel the steel
The Cromwell
"Drai's at the Cromwell" is known for residencies from the likes of The Weeknd and Chris Brown, but the rooftop nightclub is flipping the script by kicking off the first in a series of special engagements from raunchy glam metal comedy act Steel Panther. The band is known for pulling celebrities from the audience to jam onstage. You never know who might show up.
"Drai's at the Cromwell" is known for residencies from the likes of The Weeknd and Chris Brown, but the rooftop nightclub is flipping the script by kicking off the first in a series of special engagements from raunchy glam metal comedy act Steel Panther. The band is known for pulling celebrities from the audience to jam onstage. You never know who might show up.
Add  
Friday - Sunday
Nov 25-27
Discover the car of the future
Discover the car of the future
Las Vegas Convention Center
The Motor Trend International Auto Show is back over Thanksgiving weekend to show off more than 350 new vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers. A few models are available for test rides. Who knows... maybe you'll pick out your next car. Or you can pay a visit to the "Million Dollar Exotic Vehicle" display and just dream away.
The Motor Trend International Auto Show is back over Thanksgiving weekend to show off more than 350 new vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers. A few models are available for test rides. Who knows... maybe you'll pick out your next car. Or you can pay a visit to the "Million Dollar Exotic Vehicle" display and just dream away.
Add  

Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Rob Kachelriess has been writing for Thrillist for nearly three years. He thinks fall in Las Vegas is a lot busier than it used to be. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.

Related

related

The Sin City Bucket List: 40 Things You Have to Do in Vegas Before You Die

related

The Best Things to Do in Las Vegas if You Don't Gamble

related

12 Secret Things in Vegas You Didn’t Know Existed