Summer's over, but you're in Las Vegas, and that means it's still pretty hot outside and there are lots of things to do -- especially by the pool. So while the rest of the country is watching leaves turn brown, enjoy some dry desert heat -- and plenty of fun -- in the City of Sin. We've got free Champagne showers, tattoo bowling, lantern festivals, grape stomping, supercross, villain-themed parties... this city only heats up come fall.
Events
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Fall
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Fall
October
Wednesday
Oct 19
Crazy Horse III
UNLV hosts the third and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But why try to get tickets for the big event at the Thomas & Mack when you can watch all the action on the screens inside a strip club. Crazy Horse III hosts a debate-viewing party at 6pm with politically motivated games, drink deals, and $5 shots every time Trump complains to the moderator or Clinton brags about her relationship with the Obamas.
UNLV hosts the third and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But why try to get tickets for the big event at the Thomas & Mack when you can watch all the action on the screens inside a strip club. Crazy Horse III hosts a debate-viewing party at 6pm with politically motivated games, drink deals, and $5 shots every time Trump complains to the moderator or Clinton brags about her relationship with the Obamas.
Thursday
Oct 20
Gaudin Porsche
Gaudin Porsche hosts the Annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza for Nathan Adelson Hospice. Enjoy music, wine, and food from top Las Vegas restaurants 5:30-8pm. A VIP reception begins early at 4:30pm, with a special selection of wine and cheese.
Gaudin Porsche hosts the Annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza for Nathan Adelson Hospice. Enjoy music, wine, and food from top Las Vegas restaurants 5:30-8pm. A VIP reception begins early at 4:30pm, with a special selection of wine and cheese.
Friday
Oct 21
Downtown
The 18th Annual PRIDE Night Parade is fun for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Catch it winding through the streets from 8-10pm. For the first time this year, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host an after-party concert with Charli XCX.
The 18th Annual PRIDE Night Parade is fun for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Catch it winding through the streets from 8-10pm. For the first time this year, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host an after-party concert with Charli XCX.
Saturday
Oct 22
Downtown
The biggest beer event of the fall season returns to the Clark County Government Amphitheater: Motley Brews' Downtown Brew Festival will feature about 200 beer samples from more than 60 regional and national breweries. It all takes place outdoors with live music and food trucks... which just help all that beer go down easier. The event takes place from 5-9pm, with early entry for VIP ticket holders.
The biggest beer event of the fall season returns to the Clark County Government Amphitheater: Motley Brews' Downtown Brew Festival will feature about 200 beer samples from more than 60 regional and national breweries. It all takes place outdoors with live music and food trucks... which just help all that beer go down easier. The event takes place from 5-9pm, with early entry for VIP ticket holders.
Saturday - Saturday
Oct 22-Nov 26
The Palms
Ghostbar Dayclub returns for another season with drinks, confetti, dance music... and if that wasn't enough, cheeseburgers. It's the perfect way to keep the heat going through the cold winter months -- from the 55th floor of the Ivory Tower at the Palms.
Ghostbar Dayclub returns for another season with drinks, confetti, dance music... and if that wasn't enough, cheeseburgers. It's the perfect way to keep the heat going through the cold winter months -- from the 55th floor of the Ivory Tower at the Palms.
Wednesday - Wednesday
Oct 26-Nov 30
Red Rock Resort
Hearthstone is now offering oysters for just $1 each every Wednesday 5-10pm. The fresh-shucked oysters will be served with house-made horseradish cocktail sauce. You can also opt for wood-roasted oysters or tempura oysters with daikon ponzu and cherry pepper aioli. This is a new, ongoing deal.
Hearthstone is now offering oysters for just $1 each every Wednesday 5-10pm. The fresh-shucked oysters will be served with house-made horseradish cocktail sauce. You can also opt for wood-roasted oysters or tempura oysters with daikon ponzu and cherry pepper aioli. This is a new, ongoing deal.
Saturday
Oct 29
Red Rock Resort
The Hallo-Wine Walk features tasting stations for cocktails and wine from the top restaurants at the Red Rock Resort, including T-Bones Chophouse, Libre Mexican Cantina, and 8 Noodle Bar. General admission is just $39, and includes snacks.
The Hallo-Wine Walk features tasting stations for cocktails and wine from the top restaurants at the Red Rock Resort, including T-Bones Chophouse, Libre Mexican Cantina, and 8 Noodle Bar. General admission is just $39, and includes snacks.
Saturday
Oct 29
Tivoli Village
It seems like nobody does a tequila pairing dinner better than Cantina Laredo. This time around, the evening will feature selections from Patron. A round of cocktails kicks things off at 7pm, followed by a four-course meal of Mexican cuisine with each dish matched with a drink made from the iconic tequila. You'll also learn a thing or two about the history of the distillery. Book in advance.
It seems like nobody does a tequila pairing dinner better than Cantina Laredo. This time around, the evening will feature selections from Patron. A round of cocktails kicks things off at 7pm, followed by a four-course meal of Mexican cuisine with each dish matched with a drink made from the iconic tequila. You'll also learn a thing or two about the history of the distillery. Book in advance.
Sunday
Oct 30
Bellagio
The XIV Vegas Sessions party returns to the Hyde Bellagio with another comic book-themed bash. But this time, the celebration is turning the tables with a Suicide Squad theme. So come dressed as your favorite supervillain and enjoy some naughty fun and Champagne showers. It's also probably the best thing you can do the night before Halloween.
The XIV Vegas Sessions party returns to the Hyde Bellagio with another comic book-themed bash. But this time, the celebration is turning the tables with a Suicide Squad theme. So come dressed as your favorite supervillain and enjoy some naughty fun and Champagne showers. It's also probably the best thing you can do the night before Halloween.
Monday
Oct 31
Planet Hollywood
For Halloween night only, Strip House is offering the Rosemary's Baby cocktail, made with sparkling wine, strawberry balsamic vinegar, rhubarb bitters, fresh rosemary, and a dehydrated (but not dead) slice of strawberry. If you need a stronger drink to keep you alive for the spooky holiday, take a look at the steakhouse's recently added tableside cart of rare Scotches.
For Halloween night only, Strip House is offering the Rosemary's Baby cocktail, made with sparkling wine, strawberry balsamic vinegar, rhubarb bitters, fresh rosemary, and a dehydrated (but not dead) slice of strawberry. If you need a stronger drink to keep you alive for the spooky holiday, take a look at the steakhouse's recently added tableside cart of rare Scotches.
November
Wednesday
Nov 9
Wynn Las Vegas
The SW Steakhouse is one of only nine restaurants in the United States to serve authentic certified Japanese Kobe beef. For one night only, the restaurant will host an educational multi-course "Kobe Vs. Faux-be" dinner to showcase rare Japanese wagyu and dry-aged cuts. A cool event for steak lovers who truly know their stuff -- with wine pairings from Daou Vineyards from Paso Robles. Contact SW Steakhouse in advance to make reservations.
The SW Steakhouse is one of only nine restaurants in the United States to serve authentic certified Japanese Kobe beef. For one night only, the restaurant will host an educational multi-course "Kobe Vs. Faux-be" dinner to showcase rare Japanese wagyu and dry-aged cuts. A cool event for steak lovers who truly know their stuff -- with wine pairings from Daou Vineyards from Paso Robles. Contact SW Steakhouse in advance to make reservations.
Friday
Nov 11
Aliante
It's Veterans Day, and the Aliante casino in North Las Vegas is marking the occasion by offering free meals to all veterans and service members at its Medley Buffet. Just bring a valid ID.
It's Veterans Day, and the Aliante casino in North Las Vegas is marking the occasion by offering free meals to all veterans and service members at its Medley Buffet. Just bring a valid ID.
Saturday
Nov 12
On the Strip
The UFC is Las Vegas's own homegrown sport, so we'll be watching with pride when the fight league holds its first-ever New York event at Madison Square Garden. One of the best ways to catch the action of UFC 205 is on a number of big-screen TVs in The LOFT, a private upstairs lounge at Cabo Wabo, where you'll also enjoy a panoramic view of the Strip and drink specials all night long.
The UFC is Las Vegas's own homegrown sport, so we'll be watching with pride when the fight league holds its first-ever New York event at Madison Square Garden. One of the best ways to catch the action of UFC 205 is on a number of big-screen TVs in The LOFT, a private upstairs lounge at Cabo Wabo, where you'll also enjoy a panoramic view of the Strip and drink specials all night long.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 12-13
The Strip
There are only two times a year that the Las Vegas Strip closes to traffic: New Year's Eve and for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. There's an entire weekend of events leading up to the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday night. Runners will hit the pavement at the south end of the Strip, head Downtown, and circle back again. You can even stop at a run-through wedding chapel along the way, and enjoy music from Snoop Dogg at the pre-race party.
There are only two times a year that the Las Vegas Strip closes to traffic: New Year's Eve and for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. There's an entire weekend of events leading up to the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday night. Runners will hit the pavement at the south end of the Strip, head Downtown, and circle back again. You can even stop at a run-through wedding chapel along the way, and enjoy music from Snoop Dogg at the pre-race party.
Sunday
Nov 13
The Smith Center
Ringo Starr brings his All-Starr Band back to Las Vegas on his latest tour, but this time around, the show takes place at the Smith Center at 7:30pm. It's a rare opportunity to see the music legend in possibly the most beautiful performance hall in Vegas -- a place that doesn't often host rock concerts.
Ringo Starr brings his All-Starr Band back to Las Vegas on his latest tour, but this time around, the show takes place at the Smith Center at 7:30pm. It's a rare opportunity to see the music legend in possibly the most beautiful performance hall in Vegas -- a place that doesn't often host rock concerts.
Sunday - Sunday
Nov 13-20
Treasure Island
Cirque du Soleil joins up with the Nevada Ballet Theatre for a series of rare performances combining the two dance companies, which will occur on November 13th, 19th, and 20th. "A Choreographer's Showcase" will take over the Mystere Theatre for just three performances. Tickets are just $25 -- far less than the average Cirque show on the Strip.
Cirque du Soleil joins up with the Nevada Ballet Theatre for a series of rare performances combining the two dance companies, which will occur on November 13th, 19th, and 20th. "A Choreographer's Showcase" will take over the Mystere Theatre for just three performances. Tickets are just $25 -- far less than the average Cirque show on the Strip.
Tuesday
Nov 15
Henderson
The Ethel M Chocolate Factory holds its annual Holiday Cactus Lighting… because who needs a pine tree in the middle of the desert anyway? Expect a few performers from the Strip to show up, and even better -- expect plenty of chocolate to be handed out. The garden and its sea of colorful lights will remain open every night for free from 5-10pm until January 1st.
The Ethel M Chocolate Factory holds its annual Holiday Cactus Lighting… because who needs a pine tree in the middle of the desert anyway? Expect a few performers from the Strip to show up, and even better -- expect plenty of chocolate to be handed out. The garden and its sea of colorful lights will remain open every night for free from 5-10pm until January 1st.
Thursday
Nov 17
The Cromwell
"Drai's at the Cromwell" is known for residencies from the likes of The Weeknd and Chris Brown, but the rooftop nightclub is flipping the script by kicking off the first in a series of special engagements from raunchy glam metal comedy act Steel Panther. The band is known for pulling celebrities from the audience to jam onstage. You never know who might show up.
"Drai's at the Cromwell" is known for residencies from the likes of The Weeknd and Chris Brown, but the rooftop nightclub is flipping the script by kicking off the first in a series of special engagements from raunchy glam metal comedy act Steel Panther. The band is known for pulling celebrities from the audience to jam onstage. You never know who might show up.
Friday - Sunday
Nov 25-27
Las Vegas Convention Center
The Motor Trend International Auto Show is back over Thanksgiving weekend to show off more than 350 new vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers. A few models are available for test rides. Who knows... maybe you'll pick out your next car. Or you can pay a visit to the "Million Dollar Exotic Vehicle" display and just dream away.
The Motor Trend International Auto Show is back over Thanksgiving weekend to show off more than 350 new vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers. A few models are available for test rides. Who knows... maybe you'll pick out your next car. Or you can pay a visit to the "Million Dollar Exotic Vehicle" display and just dream away.
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.