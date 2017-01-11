Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Winter

Lucky Dragon

The Lucky Dragon officially opens its doors with a grand opening celebration that includes an elaborate dragon dance in the lobby. The independently owned and operated casino and resort is heavily geared towards the foreign market, but it also has an impressive tea program and a strong lineup of restaurants serving authentic Asian cuisine that will attract more than just tourists. They include Dragon's Alley, a lantern-lit area of stations serving dim sum, barbecue, and other street food. Phoenix on the other hand, is an intimate dining room where you might find deer tendon among the delicacies while Pearl Ocean specializes in live seafood flown in daily.

