Las Vegas Festival Season Is Here and so Is Your Guide to the Scene

Electric Daisy Carnival | Photo by Mike Will, courtesy of Insomniac Events Electric Daisy Carnival | Photo by Mike Will, courtesy of Insomniac Events

It's been a cold and windy spring so far, but things are about to heat up in Las Vegas. We may not be in line for a total eclipse, but the season is loaded with exciting Las Vegas festivals to take advantage of the best in art, culture, food, and entertainment. Whether sipping on beer, rocking out to System of a Down, or hanging out by the water at Lake Mead, there's a big event calling your name. Spring has sprung–and you're invited to take advantage of it. You might just need to bring a sweater.

We're All Mad Here | Photo courtesy of Area15

Las Vegas Music Festivals We're All Mad Here April 6, Doors open at 8:30 pm

Off the Strip, $59.95 and up

AREA15 turns into one big nightclub with the arrival of We're All Mad Here, an all-night dance party with an Alice in Wonderland theme. The spectacle takes over the 300,000-square-foot venue with top EDM stars performing on multiple stages, including the outdoor A-Lot. Charlotte de Witte headlines. You'll see photo-ready activations, neon decor, and dancefloors worthy of any mad hatter. Dress your best, whether taking inspiration from the Queen, a Cheshire Cat, or Alice herself. Reggae in the Desert April 20, Doors open 11 am

Downtown, $69.99 and up

As might be expected, Reggae in the Desert is about the vibe as much as the music. Despite the name, the festival takes place in the urban heart of Downtown at the Clark County Government Amphitheater, which offers an in-the-round stage format with lawn seating. So chill out, relax, and enjoy the music of seven live acts (and two DJs), including Steel Pulse, Collie Buddz, and Fortunate Youth. Yes, the festival takes place on "four-twenty" and while weed is legal in Nevada, smoking it at concerts isn't. Even this one. But there will be plenty of beer, food, and Caribbean-themed vendors to check out. Sick New World April 27

The Strip, $325 and up

System of a Down is a rare early-aughts rock band that holds up well over time. (I had a blast binging on them while driving across Northern Nevada to research Basque dining.) Unfortunately, reunion performances have been few and far between. The last one was a year ago during the inaugural Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Now, System of a Down is returning to headline the 2024 edition. Think of it as a residency or sorts. Other acts on the bill include Slipknot, Helmet, Primus, Alice in Chains, and more, adding up to a daylong celebration of rock and aggression. Lovers & Friends May 4

The Strip, Sold-out with waitlist available

Everybody's saying the same thing about Lovers & Friends: How are they managing to squeeze all these acts into a one-day festival? The show at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds is a parade of multi-platinum acts (with one foot planted firmly in the '90s), featuring R&B, rap, hip-hop, and pop acts. That means you'll see Snoop Dog, Nas, and M.I.A. on the same day as Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, and the Backstreet Boys along with dozens more. You also get Lil Wayne performing Tha Carter III in its entirety and Usher celebrating the 20th anniversary of Confessions. Electric Daisy Carnival May 17–19

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 3-Day passes begin at $599

The Electric Daisy Carnival is like a greatest hits lineup of DJs with Strip residencies–plus dozens more–over a packed weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The electronic dance music festival has a long history in Las Vegas, returning for the 13th year (although some dates were shuffled around during the pandemic). Operating from dusk to dawn over three nights, guests will dress up (or dress down) in skimpy outfits, furry boots, neon wigs, and anything else that suits the mood. Martin Garrix, Kaskade, Tiesto, Zedd, and dozens more will lead the party on nine stages with carnival rides, art cars, food, drinks, and all sorts of fun. You can even sleep all day (or continue the party) on site at Camp EDC or on the Strip at Resorts World, which is officially Hotel EDC for the second year in a row. Punk Rock Bowling May 24–27

Downtown, $90 and up

Punk Rock Bowling is back in Las Vegas with a series of concerts over three days at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Descendents, Devo, and Madness lead the lineup. However, the fun begins early with a series of late-night shows at clubs throughout Downtown. The weekend also includes pool parties and yes, an actual bowling tournament. Expect the Punk Rock Museum to be especially busy with special guests leading guided tours.

Great Vegas Festival of Beer | Photo by Fred Morledge, courtesy of Great Vegas Festival of Beer

Las Vegas Food and Drink Festivals Great Vegas Festival of Beer April 6, 3–7 pm

Downtown, $50 and up

The largest beer festival in Southern Nevada has evolved over the years. The Great Vegas Festival of Beer used to run throughout the streets of Downtown, but has now settled into a more consolidated form at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. You still get to meet with breweries from around the country, sampling your choice of more than 500 craft beers with food on standby from food trucks and other vendors. Great American Foodie Fest April 26–28

Henderson, $5 and up

Despite the name, the Great American Foodie Fest seems catered for the masses more than hardcore "foodie" types. This is the festival that introduced White Castle to Las Vegas, after all. Regardless, you get to enjoy a variety of bites to suit your fancy from food trucks and vendors from throughout the country. Stay busy between eating with games, carnival rides, and a beer garden. Food is priced individually with a low price for admission. The festival takes place over three days outside the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall. Wine Spectator Grand Tour May 4, 7–10 pm

Resorts World, $275 and up

Wine Spectator's Grand Tour comes to Las Vegas, inviting ticket holders to try samples of more than 200 wines–all rated 90 points or higher–from countries throughout the world. Whether you prefer a Napa Valley Cabernet or a Sforzato from Northern Italy, all the bases are covered. You'll even encounter unexpected finds from Hungary, Israel, and Uruguay. Soak up all that alcohol with an extravagant buffet featuring carving stations, fresh pastas, gourmet sandwiches, and artisanal cheeses. To top things off, you can take a souvenir Riedel wine glass home. VIP ticket holders receive early entry at 6 pm. San Gennaro Feast Food & Wine Festival May 8–12

Henderson $15 entry

The San Gennaro Feast Food may not be the largest festival in Vegas, but it's the longest, spanning five days at the M Resort. The outdoor celebration of Italian-American heritage has food sold for various prices by at least 70 vendors, carnival rides, and live music performances. The festivities wrap up in explosive fashion at 9:30 pm on the final night, which just happens to be Mothers Day.

Viva Las Vegas | Photo courtesy Viva Las Vegas

Las Vegas Art and Culture Festivals On the Water April 4–7

Lake Mead, Free

The "On The Water" boat show hits the waves at the Lake Mead Marina with an up-close look at all kinds of boats, Jet Skis, and other forms of watercraft. Prospective owners can even sign up for a test drive while shopping for the best deals. The best part? Food specials and $1 beer all weekend long. The boat show begins at 11 am and runs until 5 pm on Friday/Saturday and until 4 pm on Sunday. Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland Games April 13–14, 9 am–5pm

North Las Vegas, $15 and up

Celtic pride is strong in Las Vegas, especially if you want to show off some muscle with a caber toss, stone put, or Scottish hammer throw. The Highland Games test of athletics is just one part of this two-day festival, which offers authentic food with bagpipes, drumming, and other forms of Celtic entertainment. Splurge on the whisky tasting, which is worth every penny. Viva Las Vegas April 18-21

The Orleans, $40 and up

Go on a weekend bender that celebrates rockabilly style, fashion, music, and culture. The Viva Las Vegas festival covers nearly every corner of the Orleans resort, from pool parties, bowling competitions, and fashion shows to burlesque presentations and concerts by dozens of live bands on at least a half-dozen stages with a few DJs in the mix. A big car show is the main event, featuring vehicles from the '50s and early '60s. There's even an on-site tattoo parlor, so you can leave with a memento you'll cherish forever. Flavors of Aloha May 3–4

North Las Vegas, Prices vary

See what Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is all about with the Flavors of Aloha festival, which moves to Craig Ranch Regional Park this year. Experience first-hand why Las Vegas is known as the "ninth island" of Hawaii with food, drinks, craft vendors, dance performances, and a car show, at The Amp event space. In a solemn moment, a lantern release ceremony on the water will honor those affected by last year's Lahaina wildfires. The event is free with registration or $15 for lantern package. Helldorado Days May 11, 10 am

Downtown, Free

After switching to Las Vegas Days a few years ago, Helldorado Days is back to its original and much cooler name with a parade from 10 am to noon. Come see floats, marching bands, horseback riders, hot rods, and more while celebrating the founding of Las Vegas in 1905 and the city's Old West spirit. The route runs from Gas Avenue to Stewart Avenue on 4th Street, with local businesses encouraged to decorate their windows.

