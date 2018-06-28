The Best Las Vegas Fireworks Shows for the Fourth of July

It's no secret. Las Vegas loves its explosions -- sometimes even implosions -- and there's no better way to celebrate America's Independence than with some rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air. You've got a few opportunities to catch Fourth of July firework shows in and around the Vegas area over the next week. So don't worry about trying to get your hands on those semi-legal fireworks in Pahrump. Let the pros handle it. We've found all the big patriotic fireworks displays and put them all in one place for you. It's some of the best fun you can have all summer.
Caesars Palace
The Strip
When to go: June 30
Since Independence Day falls on a Wednesday this year, Caesars Palace is getting the party started early with a fireworks celebration on Saturday, June 30, at about 9:20pm. Get an up-close view of the show with a private party at the Venus European Pool Lounge (a topless pool, by the way). Tickets start at $99 and include drinks. Yes, swimming is allowed.
By the way, you can stop by earlier in the day at the Caesars Palace Spanish Steps where rum samples will be handed out by Captain Morgan himself (2-3pm) and a foosball party will unfold (1-5pm) with carnival games, a live DJ, drink specials and bocce ball -- because there couldn't possibly be a more all-American game than bocce ball.
One of several party options...
The Strip
When to go: June 30
You've got a few different vantage points to enjoy the June 30 Caesars Palace fireworks on the Strip -- and it helps to have a party involved. Carnaval Court at Harrah's will host a free concert by Fastball (worth attending because "Fire Escape" is just as good as "The Way"). Go Pool at the Flamingo will have games and a DJ set by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas for $15, and the 460-foot-high Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck is coughing up a one-hour fireworks viewing package for $100 per person at 9pm.
However, the best deal is just west of the Strip at the VooDoo Steakhouse on the 50th floor of the Rio. You not only get a five-course meal with pairings of Perrier-Jouët, you also get prime fireworks views from the spacious outdoor patio. The event gets underway with a reception at 7pm. Tickets are $150.
The LINQ
The Strip
When to go: June 30 - July 4
The LINQ outdoor promenade will be a prime viewing area for the Caesars Palace fireworks display on June 30, especially on the 550-foot-tall High Roller observation wheel, where you can book your own private cabin. But The LINQ will also be showing its patriotic pride with LED parades on Saturday, June 30 (8:15pm) and Sunday, July 1 (12pm). In the middle of it all will be music from the Saints of Las Vegas (June 30-July 1 at 7pm) and a live art exhibition (July 2, 5-11pm) at the Fountain Stage. Street performers will be hanging around throughout the day on July 4 and the High Roller will turn red, white, and blue at sunset. If that all seems like too much to worry about, just grab a drink at Yard House. Walking the LINQ is free, of course.
Texas Station & Fiesta Rancho
North Las Vegas
When to go: July 4
These two neighboring casinos are throwing their annual "Battle of the Alamo" block party on July 4. The parking lots at both properties will be filled with food and live entertainment 4-11pm with free admission. The Fiesta Rancho side will be heavy on south-of-the-border-themed fun like tacos, salsa dancing, and lucha libre wrestling. Texas Station will be all about Texas with corndogs, barbecue, a mechanical bull, and line dancing. See how this works? A nine-minute fireworks display will go off around 9pm above both casinos. There is no cover.
Beer Park
Paris Las Vegas
When to go: June 30 - July 4
The rooftop bar has more than a hundred beers, including 36 on tap, which should give you plenty of options for toasting the sweet taste of freedom and liberty. From June 30 to July 4, Beer Park will throw a barbecue party with hot dogs, ice cream carts, $7 Budweiser "Freedom Reserve" red lagers, and if beer really isn't your thing after all -- Firecracker Margaritas made with Hornitos tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, serrano peppers, and a rocket popsicle for garnish for 12 bucks each. Beer Park will have prime views of the Caesars Palace fireworks on June 30. Admission is free. Tables can be reserved in advance online.
Petrack Park
Pahrump
When to go: July 4
About an hour-long drive outside Vegas, Pahrump has more than brothels to keep you busy for the holiday. It also has a free fireworks show at Petrack Park -- near the center of town where 160 meets Basin Avenue. Admission is free and there's plenty of room to lounge about, so bring a blanket or lawn chair. At about 22 minutes long, the annual Fourth of July spectacular is one of the longest shows in Southern Nevada, giving you at least one reason to relax and stick around awhile. The fireworks are scheduled to shoot off at 9pm.
The Plaza
Downtown
When to go: June 30
If you prefer to party Downtown by Fremont Street, the Plaza will host its annual Independence Day party -- although it won't actually be on Independence Day, but rather Saturday, June 30 instead. Things kick off at the rooftop pool at 7pm with a DJ, food truck, holiday-themed drink specials, and a Coney Island-style hot dog eating contest to celebrate the American tradition of gluttony. It all wraps up around 10pm with a four-minute fireworks show from the rooftop of the Plaza. Admission to the party is free.
The Stratosphere
The Strip
When to go: July 4
Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses with Nevada state I.D. It's all about the locals at the Stratosphere on July 4, when being a native gets you free admission to the 1,149-foot-tall tower's observation deck 10am-6pm. At the same time, locals are welcome to pig out at the Crafted Buffet with buy-one-get-one-free admission. Hang around until 9:15pm for the Strat's fireworks show and a free viewing party at the Elation rooftop pool.
Mandalay Bay
The Strip
When to go: July 4
The Mystic Roots Band concert on July 4 at Mandalay Bay Beach will conclude with a fireworks show. Tickets are just $20 -- an affordable way to put a reggae spin on your holiday celebration.
Red Rock Resort
Summerlin
When to go: July 4
The biggest fireworks show in the Summerlin area is at the Red Rock Resort. The best viewing area is at the hotel pool with free wristbands available to Station Casinos Boarding Pass members. Grab a drink, take a swim and enjoy the show. Otherwise, you should have no problem seeing the fireworks from Downtown Summerlin or anywhere else in the West Valley.
Green Valley Ranch
Henderson
When to go: July 4
Green Valley Ranch is throwing a poolside bash with drinks, food trucks, and swimming to watch its fireworks display. The bad news -- wristbands have been handed out already. Don't worry. You can still catch the show from a number of vantage points around Henderson, including The District outdoor dining and shopping plaza next door.
Boulder City
Boulder City
When to go: July 4
For 70 years, Boulder City has been going above and beyond with its annual "Damboree" Fourth of July celebration. The all-day event includes a parade, food, and games at Broadbent Memorial Park 9am-4pm with the patriotic madness shifting over to Veteran's Memorial Park 4-11pm. That's where you'll also find a beer booth, water park, and limited preferred parking for $10. Fireworks go off above the city at 9pm.
Wet'n'Wild
West Valley
When to go: July 7
Guess what? You're not done celebrating America after Independence Day. On Saturday, July 7, the Wet'n'Wild water park will throw an all-day bash called "Red, White & Wild" with foam parties, line dancing, an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet (12-2pm for $13.99), mechanical bull riding and country music blasting all over the place. Hang tight. The fireworks begin at 9:45pm.
