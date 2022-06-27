Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Las Vegas This Year

Photo courtesy of Palace Station

Great news: The Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year, which means you get to wrap up a long holiday weekend of booze, food, and other summer fun with a spectacular display of fireworks. Independence Day celebrations have been relatively limited over the past few years due to the pandemic, but things are getting back to business as usual in 2022. Check out our comprehensive guide to fireworks shows and viewing parties in Southern Nevada.

Can you Shoot Off Your Own Fireworks in Las Vegas? It happens every year. Las Vegas looks like a war zone on Independence Day, with countless fireworks shot off from parks, streets, and backyards all over the valley. It's quite the spectacle, especially if you're watching from an elevated vantage point or happen to be flying into Harry Reid International Airport at the time. Is this do-it-yourself approach legal? Well, kinda. Clark County (which includes Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and Laughlin) only approves the sale and use of certified "Safe and Sane" fireworks June 28–July 4. These are usually limited to sparklers and that kind of stuff. Booths selling "Safe and Sane" fireworks are easy to spot all over town, especially in grocery stores, gas stations, and shopping center parking lots. Their use is limited to private property. More intense fireworks like Roman Candles, Cherry Bombs, and Bottle Rockets are legally sold outside Clark County in Pahrump (Nye County) and on Native American reservations. Lots of people make the drive to buy these items only to return and set them off in Vegas, where it's against the law to do so. (It's even against the law to set them off in Pahrump—with the exception of a single fairground launch site.) It's also against the law in Clark County to launch fireworks of any kind after midnight. Does that stop it from happening? Not really. So be smart, use your best judgment, and if nothing else, make sure your pets are in a safe, contained space. The Animal Foundation always reports a spike in stray dogs and cats who run away after getting spooked by firework noise.

Las Vegas Fireworks Shows Las Vegas Ballpark

Saturday, July 2–Sunday, July 3

Summerlin

The Las Vegas Ballpark will have fireworks two nights in a row following games between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Round Rock Express (worst name ever) from Central Texas. Both games begin at 7:05 pm with tickets starting at $15. The fireworks should also be visible to those in or near Downtown Summerlin and the Red Rock Resort. Night of Fire

Sunday, July 3

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Bullring at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway welcomes the annual Night of Fire with NASCAR short-track racing at 5 pm, followed by a fireworks display after dark. General admission tickets are $15. Kids 12 and under get in free and can enjoy raffles, big wheel racing, and other activities. Boulder Station

Monday, July 4

Boulder Strip

Boulder Station hosts a fireworks extravaganza at 9 pm. Admission is free and the general public is welcome to view the show from the parking lot.

Caesars Palace | Photo courtesy of Las Vegas News Bureau

Caesars Palace

Monday, July 4

The Strip

Caesars Palace is hosting the only fireworks celebration on the Strip this Independence Day. Fortunately, the resort is centrally located and should be easy to view from up and down Las Vegas Boulevard. The best sightlines are from the fountains, Roman Plaza, and Spanish Steps outside the front door of the resort, as well as The LINQ promenade across the street. The fireworks are scheduled to shoot off from the rooftop of the Julius Tower at 8:30 pm. Damboree

Monday, July 4

Boulder City

Boulder City welcomes back Damboree, named after the town's proximity to the Hoover Dam. A full day's worth of activities get underway at 7 am with the long-running Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Bicentennial Park, followed by a jet flyover and parade throughout downtown at 9 am. Visit food and beer vendors at Broadbent Park (beginning at 10 am) with more festivities at Veterans Memorial Park at 4 pm. Fireworks take place at 9 pm. Parking is $20 per car.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Green Valley Ranch | Photo by David Becker

Green Valley Ranch

Monday, July 4

Henderson

Green Valley Ranch is shooting fireworks off the resort's rooftop at 9 pm. A viewing party gets underway at the Backyard pool deck, starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets ($25 for those 12 and older, $10 for kids 2 to 11 years old) are available at the hotel's two gift shops. Live entertainment is scheduled all weekend long throughout the property's bars, restaurants, and pool. Heritage Park

Monday, July 4

Henderson

Heritage Park is celebrating America's birthday with a free evening of country music. Lonestar performs at 7:30 pm, followed by a holiday fireworks show at 9 pm. Doors open at 6 pm. Look for the stage in the southwest corner of the park near Racetrack Road and Newport Drive.

Photo courtesy of Lake Las Vegas

Lake Las Vegas

Monday, July 4

Henderson

Watch fireworks erupt over the water at Lake Las Vegas in a spectacle designed to coincide with the show at Heritage Park. The fireworks are free to watch with the best vantage points from The Village, Westin, Hilton, and Reflection Bay Golf Club. You can even watch the extravaganza from the 320-acre lake while paddling on a kayak or sipping on a cocktail during a yacht cruise. The M Resort

Monday, July 4

Henderson

The M Resort is bringing back its annual fireworks show at 9 pm. The best views are from the hotel's pool deck. Admission is $10 (or free for hotel guests) with a live performance by Cover Lane at 8 pm.

Palace Station | Photo by David Becker

Palace Station

Monday, July 4

Off the Strip

Palace Station celebrates Independence Day with a fireworks show at 9 pm. The casino resort is just west of I-15, which means most hotel rooms on the Strip should have a great view of the show. However, you can get an up-close look with free viewing from the parking lot. Tailgate Social will have a Red, White & Brew special with a cheese pizza and Bud Light draft for $20. The newly opened Tacos & Tequila will offer a special holiday Freedom 'Rita with Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Aperol, watermelon liqueur, and watermelon juice on the rocks for $10. Petrack Park

Monday, July 4

Pahrump

The annual Freedom Festival is 9 pm at Petrack Park in Pahrump. Expect one of the largest fireworks displays in Southern Nevada, lasting more than 20 minutes with a four-minute finale. The show is synced to music on 103.1 FM. About a mile away, the Bounty Hunter Saloon will host a viewing party with drink specials.

Photo courtesy of The Plaza

The Plaza

Monday, July 4

Downtown

The Plaza continues an annual tradition, hosting the only Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Downtown Las Vegas. The show will erupt from multiple locations on the hotel rooftop at 9 pm, with explosions high above the west end of the Fremont Street Experience (which happens to be hosting free concerts by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Mackenzie Porter, and Molly Hatchet the same night). The Plaza will throw a pool party with a DJ, barbecue, and cocktails from noon to 6 pm and then reopen at 7:30 pm for a private party for hotel guests with close views of the fireworks. Book a weekend room package at the Plaza and receive a $50 food and beverage credit, up to $50 in free slot play, and $50 table game match play.

Red Rock Resort | Photo by David Becker

Red Rock Resort

Monday, July 4

Summerlin

The Red Rock Resort will shoot off about ten minutes of fireworks from its rooftop at 9 pm. Wristbands for general admission viewing on the pool deck are on sale in the gift shop. Adults are $25. Kids 12 and under are $10. Doors open at 7:30 pm with cocktails and other drinks for sale. Live entertainment takes place at the resort throughout the weekend at casino bars, restaurants, and at the Rocks Lounge. Stop by Side Piece for a special Red, White & Blue pizza with pepperoni and blue cheese on a New York-style crust.

Rockets Over the Red Mesa | Photo by Joe Buglewicz, Courtesy of Las Vegas News Bureau

Rockets Over the Red Mesa

Monday, July 4

Mesquite

A holiday tradition continues 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas in Mesquite. The Eureka Casino Resort hosts "Rockets Over the Red Mesa" with fireworks erupting over the mesa behind the property at 9 pm, set to a patriotic playlist broadcast over 88.1 FM. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chair and tailgate. An All-American Buffet will serve food at Town Square 4-8 pm.

Photo courtesy of Rockets Over the River

Rockets Over the River

Monday, July 4

Laughlin

If you need a good excuse to visit Laughlin, this is it. Located on the southern tip of Nevada by the Arizona state line, the small gaming town hosts the annual "Rockets Over the River" fireworks celebration at 9 pm. The show is seen over the Colorado River, creating a colorful reflection in the water while synchronized music plays from nearby hotels and on 104.9 KISS FM. The show is easy to see no matter where you're standing by the river. Santa Fe Station

Monday, July 4

Northwest

Santa Fe Station has a fireworks show at 9 pm for those in Centennial Hills, Lone Mountain, and other Northwest Valley neighborhoods. Viewing from the parking lot is free and open to the public. Sunset Station

Monday, July 4

Henderson

The fireworks don't start until 9 pm at Sunset Station, but the celebration starts early with a free viewing party with live entertainment inside the Sunset Amphitheater. Doors open at 7 pm.

Top of the World at The Strat | Photo by Anthony Mair

Las Vegas Fireworks Viewing Parties AREA15

Monday, July 4

Off the Strip

AREA15 has an Independence Day block party at Liftoff lounge (where you can enjoy a cocktail strapped to a seat that rises 130 feet into the sky) in the south parking lot. Enjoy views of the Caesars Palace fireworks (and possibly the ones at Palace Station too). AREA15 will also celebrate with specialty drinks at The Beast and glow-in-the-dark axe-throwing at Dueling Axes. Cabo Wabo Cantina

Monday, July 4

Miracle Mile Shops

The tequila will flow at Cabo Wabo Cantina's Fourth of July party on the restaurant's newly renovated Stripside patio. Order Mexican food, beer, and cocktails, including the holiday-themed All-American, made with a red-white-and-blue combination of Absolut Citron, grenadine, and blue curacao for $15.20. Legacy Club

Monday July 4

Downtown

One of the best rooftop bars in Las Vegas, the Legacy Club will have a patriotic party with 360-degree views from the 60th floor of the Circa resort. That means you can check out Strip and Downtown fireworks at the same time. Tickets are $100, standing room only, with an open bar of beer, wine, champagne, and select cocktails from 8-10 pm. Email the Legacy Club to upgrade to a table or VIP seating. The Strat

Monday, July 4

The Strat

The 1,149-foot-tall Strat isn't throwing an official Independence Day party, but a ticket to the SkyPod viewing deck (beginning at $30) on the 108th floor is one of the best ways to spot fireworks throughout the valley. Try free samples of Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.’s sparkling rum cocktails (by Sammy Hagar, who's performing at the resort July 1-2) at REMIX Lounge, View Lounge, and 108 Drinks from 7-10 pm. The Top of the World restaurant on the 107th floor has a special holiday menu with a Watermelon and Feta Salad, Braised Beef with Whiskey Molasses Glaze and Mustard Potatoes, and a Vanilla Sponge Cake dessert with Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.