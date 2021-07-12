Las Vegas 15 Las Vegas Music Festivals to Check Out This Year Big crowds are back.

You don't have to drive down to SoCal to enjoy a good music festival this year. With lockdown a thing of the past, vaccines taking effect, and social distancing restrictions lifted, it's "all systems go" for entertainment in Las Vegas. And that includes high-profile music festivals, some of which are itching to get underway after being postponed for well over a year. Ready to make up for lost time? Get familiar with the biggest music events to round out 2021, a complicated year that's on the rebound.

Fiesta Baile Privado Thursday, July 22

Downtown

Fiesta 98.1 FM presents the best in regional Mexicano and reggaeton with Fiesta Baile Privado at the Las Vegas Events Center (one block south of the Fremont Street Experience). The Latin dance party gets underway at 7 pm with Luis R Conriquez, La Original Banda El Limon, Froy Espitia y su Contragolpe, La Novedad Norteña, Miguel y sus KompaZ, and Edicion De Rancho.

Cost: Free with a ticket

Psycho Las Vegas Friday, August 20–Sunday, August 22

Mandalay Bay

Love it loud? Psycho Las Vegas is a three-day heavy metal festival held throughout the Mandalay Bay resort. Danzig, Down (featuring former Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo), and Norwegian black metal pioneers Emperor headline the big shows at the Michelob Ultra Arena, but dozens of bands will also make appearances at the House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Beach, and Rhythm & Riffs casino-floor lounge. The Flaming Lips are an unexpected addition, but these festival lineups love to throw in the occasional curveball. There's also a Psycho Swim at Daylight Beach Club, the comedy of Tim Dillon, and a Q&A with longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee.

Cost: Single day passes begin at $129.

Lost in Dreams Saturday, September 4–Sunday, September 5

Downtown

Dress to impress and bring your glow sticks. The first-ever Lost in Dreams festival in Las Vegas is presented by Insomniac, the brains behind the upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival. So think of this as a smaller-scale preview of what's to come. Gryffin, Seven Lions, Dabin, and more than 40 other EDM artists perform over two days on three different stages at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Expect a focus on future bass and dubstep with elaborate effects and immersive art installations. The music gets underway at 5 pm each night.

Cost: Tickets begin at $110.

Big Blues Bender Thursday, September 9–Sunday, September 12

Westgate

This truly is a bender with four straight days of blues performed on stages throughout the Westgate resort near the Strip. More than 45 acts (including Buddy Guy, Tab Benoit, and Delbert McClinton in his final U.S. performance before retirement) are taking part, playing 22 sets a day with an emphasis on convenient, intimate spaces. Yet the festival is about more than music. Guests are encouraged to upgrade their experience with hotel room and drink packages.

Cost: Most packages are sold out, but $45 tickets are still available for the Hart Party fundraiser in the International Theater.

Life is Beautiful Friday, September 17–Sunday, September 19

Downtown

The Life is Beautiful festival takes over 18 blocks of Downtown Las Vegas east of the Fremont Street Experience for three straight days. A deep and diverse lineup is headlined by Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, and Megan Thee Stallion with performances on multiple stages. Life is Beautiful also has food and drinks (with an emphasis on local and regional vendors), comedy, educational speakers, and a compelling art program with large-scale murals and installations often left behind when the festival is over.

Cost: Tickets, beginning at $330 for a three-day pass, are sold out, but Life is Beautiful has an online waitlist and ticket exchange for verified transactions.

iHeartRadio Music Festival Friday, September 17–Saturday, September 18

The Strip

Here's what happens when a music fest goes mainstream. The iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates your favorite hitmakers with a lineup that ranges from pop and R&B to country and classic rock… almost like you're changing radio channels. The mainstage at the T-Mobile Arena hosts performances by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Weezer, Journey, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, and others with Ryan Seacrest as the master of ceremonies. In an interesting twist, the Daytime Stage will be at AREA15 this year with younger, rising stars like Olivia Rodrigo, DaBaby, Saweetie, and Addison Rae.

Cost: Tickets begin at $81.75.

Punk Rock Bowling Friday, September 24–Sunday, September 26

Downtown

An event that started as a small get-together at a Santa Monica bowling alley has grown dramatically over the years and is now a full-blown weekend festival in Las Vegas. The top performers play throughout the day at the Las Vegas Events Center, but the fun continues with after-parties, pool parties, and general, random mischief throughout the Downtown area—and yes, a two-day bowling tournament where colorful outfits are encouraged. The headliners this year include the Circle Jerks, Devo, and the Descendants (replacing NOFX, who dropped out after saying stupid stuff during a pervious version of the event).

Cost: Single-day tickets, beginning at $70, are sold out, so try your luck on the resale market or just hit the after-parties, which make good use of smaller venues like Backstage Bar & Billiards, Fremont Country Club, and Sonic Rodeo.

RiSE Festival Friday, October 1-Saturday, October 2

Jean

Depending on how you look at it, the RiSE Festival is about lifting your dreams and positive energy to the heavens—or letting them go up in flames. The event (with a choice of two days) takes place on the Jean Dry Lake Bed in a remote part of the Mojave Desert south of Las Vegas. Guests will eat, drink, and inscribe messages onto their own self-assembled lanterns, which are released into the sky after dark—all while listening to the live music of Meridian, Magic Giant, JP Saxe, DJ Ascension, and Emmit Fenn. The sight of thousands of lanterns drifting overhead is a worthy payoff and don't worry, each one is recovered by event organizers to minimize the environmental impact.

Cost: Tickets begin at $99.

Reggae Rise Up Saturday, October 9-Sunday, October 10

Downtown

Two days of reggae music in a town with legalized weed? Not a bad idea, but keep in mind—you're technically not allowed to consume in public (even at music festivals). Regardless of how you view the matter, Reggae Rise Up still has a potent lineup of acts at the Las Vegas Events Center, headlined by Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid. Check out bands on two stages while visiting more than 40 vendors with food, art, and activities to round out the experience.

Cost: Single-day general admission starts at $55.

Downtown Brew Festival Saturday, October 16

Downtown

The Clark County Government Center Amphitheater hosts the Downtown Brew Festival, where you can sample more than 200 beers from at least 60 different local and regional breweries. The centralized lawn area has a backyard vibe with performances from local bands and food on sale from Eureka, Slater's 50/50, Cousins Maine Lobster, and others. Vegans will prefer the plant-based Mexican food of Tacotarian. But really, you're here to drink. So don't miss out on the largest beer festival of the year in Southern Nevada.

Cost: Tickets begin at $40 (and include unlimited beer samples).

Electric Daisy Carnival Friday, October 22-Sunday, October 24

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Electric Daisy Carnival is one of the largest electronic dance music festivals in the United States, drawing more than 140,000 people a night to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. You'll see names like Tiesto, the Chainsmokers, and Kygo among the 200-plus DJs performing on at least eight different stages. But what really makes EDC special is the futuristic environment of neon lights, art cars, carnival rides, and endless imagery that might as well be from another planet. Traffic outside the stadium is notoriously congested, so feel free to book accommodations at Camp EDC, which comes with its own DJ lineup and swimming pool. The festival traditionally takes place in the spring, but was bumped back a few times and is finally happening during a fall weekend for the first time.

Cost: Three-day passes start at $379, but sold out months ago, so either check the resale market or put your name down on the virtual waitlist. The WhiskeyX Saturday, October 23

The Cosmopolitan

Whiskey and music is a combination destined to work perfectly in Las Vegas. Enter The WhiskeyX, a new one-day festival at the Cosmopolitan's rooftop Boulevard Pool. Which is the true headliner: a hearty selection of rye, bourbon, Scotch, and other forms of whiskey to sample, or the music of Fitz and the Tantrums with St. Paul and the Broken Bones? You decide. Along the way, you'll enjoy food and cocktails from the Cosmopolitan's best bars and restaurants plus a live taping of the Adam Carolla podcast and neon-soaked views of the Las Vegas Strip. The event starts at 7 pm.

Cost: Tickets begin at $75. Phish Las Vegas Thursday, October 28–Sunday, October 31

MGM Grand

When Phish plays Las Vegas, it's not just another concert. The iconic jam band has a history of coming in for Halloween and taking on the "costume" of covering a classic album in its entirety, such as the Velvet Underground's "Loaded," David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust," or even Disney's "Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House." Undoubtedly, expectations are high for this year's Halloween performance, which wraps up a four-show run at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Cost: Tickets begin at $96 Day N Vegas Friday, November 12-Sunday, November 14

The Strip

Day N Vegas returns for its second-ever edition, bringing together a deep lineup of rap, hip-hop, and R&B stars for three days of outdoor performances at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds (on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara). Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler, The Creator are the headliners with supporting acts like Doja Cat, SZA, and Lil Uzi Vert bringing added relevancy to the event. Doors open at noon with sets running well into the night. Prep for Day N Vegas with an official Spotify playlist.

Cost: Single-day general admission begins at $199.95 (and while tickets are sold out, many are still available on a "premium" online portal or on standby via a waitlist).

Rob Kachelriess has been writing about Las Vegas in Thrillist for more than seven years. His work has also appeared in Travel + Leisure , Trivago Magazine, Sophisticated Living, Modern Luxury, Leafly, Las Vegas Magazine, and other publications. He knows the secret to good parking during Life is Beautiful. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess .