Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Las Vegas This Summer

If you’re looking to have some fun this summer in Las Vegas, you should ditch the blackjack tables and check out one of the many outdoor concerts in the area. But if you’re not into that, then we suggest catching an outdoor movie instead. Luckily, there are quite a few places in Sin City offering some great late-night films (some of which happen to be free). Here’s a rundown of the ones you’ll want to check out over those hot summer months here in town.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the screenings this summer.
Jun 6 Mon
Casino Martin Scorsese's underrated classic may be the best movie ever made about Las Vegas. It's also the best movie ever made that shows a guy getting stabbed with a pen.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Jun 13 Mon
Father of the Bride Watch this one before Father of the Bride Part II. You know, so you don't get confused. And because you love Steve Martin.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Jun 20 Mon
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Need a Las Vegas connection? This on-screen guide to skipping school is the main reason people know the words to "Danke Schoen" by Wayne Newton.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Jun 23 Thu
The Peanuts Movie Charlie Brown is a child who's bald and depressed. Obviously your kids will love it. Plus it's free at The Green at sundown.
Town Square
Jun 23 Thu
Avengers: Age of Ultron Who is Ultron? And how old is he? Find out.
Downtown Container Park
Jun 24 Fri
Independence Day: Resurgence This sequel to the 1996 (seriously!) sci-fi blockbuster is the perfect summer movie. Be sure to check it out on opening day at the all-digital North Las Vegas drive-in.
West Wind Drive-In
Jun 27 Mon
The Bourne Identity This summer's Bourne sequel is set in Las Vegas and features a car crash into the now-closed Riviera casino. Get started on the story with the very first film in the series before the new one comes out.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Jun 30 Thu
The Adventures of Tintin It's the first non-Pixar movie to win a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film. Really. And it's also free at The Green at sundown.
Town Square
Jun 30 Thu
Captain America This superhero gets his powers from a super-soldier serum. And he loves America. Why wouldn't you see it?
Downtown Summerlin
Jun 30 Thu
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Two different Captain America movies?! Two different places?! Same day?! Yep.
Downtown Container Park
Jul 4 Mon
Independence Day Is an explanation really needed?
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Jul 7 Thu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles You'll probably want to grab some pizza after seeing this one. And maybe some karate lessons.
Downtown Container Park
Jul 14 Thu
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory This is your golden ticket to a film that's a lot more trippy when you're an adult.
Downtown Container Park
Jul 15 Fri
Ghostbusters The opening day of this all-female reboot is another good reason to check out the drive-in.
West Wind Drive-In
Jul 18 Mon
Rocky If Creed did anything, it made us remember the good ol' days of Sylvester Stallone... and that Michael B. Jordan can really take a punch. But as good as it was, nothing is like the original.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Jul 21 Thu
Aladdin It's arguably Robin Williams' most iconic role, and he wasn't even on camera. And that's not even the best part: it's free at The Green at sundown.
Town Square
Jul 21 Thu
Guardians of the Galaxy It's like Star Wars with music from the '70s. So it's like Star Wars.
Downtown Container Park
Jul 29 Fri
Jason Bourne This movie may have the coolest car crashes ever filmed on the Vegas Strip. See for yourself on opening day.
West Wind Drive-In
Aug 1 Mon
Clueless Has this movie gone out of style? As if! Plus you get to see Stacey Dash before she became known as a voice on Fox News. And that weird thing she did at the Academy Awards.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Aug 4 Thu
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Now's your chance to see if you agree with all the hype.
Downtown Container Park
Aug 5 Fri
Suicide Squad It's the opening day of the first DC Comics movie that's all about the villains. Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto is The Joker, and Will Smith is Deadshot (but also just Will Smith).
West Wind Drive-In
Aug 8 Mon
Inglourious Basterds Brad Pitt vs. Hitler. You in?
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Aug 11 Thu
The Incredibles It's kinda like a rip-off of The Fantastic Four... but better.
Downtown Container Park
Aug 15 Mon
The Devil Wears Prada A chick flick about the fashion industry (not the metal band of the same name).
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Aug 22 Mon
The Big Lebowski After watching this, you'll either want to get high, go bowling, or get high and go bowling. Whatever your choice, The Dude abides.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Aug 29 Mon
The Goonies "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" is the catchy but oddly titled theme song by Cyndi Lauper. We can't really explain it. But the movie is great.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
Sep 5 Mon
Dirty Dancing Watch Patrick Swayze toss Jennifer Grey up in the air for the 500th time... and don't try it at home.
Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan
