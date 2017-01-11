Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Las Vegas This Summer

By Published On 05/04/2016 By Published On 05/04/2016
West Wind Drive-In
West Wind Drive-In and Public Markets

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

If you’re looking to have some fun this summer in Las Vegas, you should ditch the blackjack tables and check out one of the many outdoor concerts in the area. But if you’re not into that, then we suggest catching an outdoor movie instead. Luckily, there are quite a few places in Sin City offering some great late-night films (some of which happen to be free). Here’s a rundown of the ones you’ll want to check out over those hot summer months here in town.

Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the screenings this summer.

Related

related

Every Outdoor Concert in Las Vegas This Summer, in One Handy Calendar

related

The Definitive Guide to Sin City’s Best Outdoor Drinking Spots

related

The Most Unique Vegas Date Ideas

related

Every Outdoor Concert in Las Vegas This Summer, in One Handy Calendar
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Mon

Casino Martin Scorsese's underrated classic may be the best movie ever made about Las Vegas. It's also the best movie ever made that shows a guy getting stabbed with a pen.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Casino Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Martin Scorsese's underrated classic may be the best movie ever made about Las Vegas. It's also the best movie ever made that shows a guy getting stabbed with a pen.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Father of the Bride Watch this one before Father of the Bride Part II. You know, so you don't get confused. And because you love Steve Martin.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Father of the Bride Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Watch this one before Father of the Bride Part II. You know, so you don't get confused. And because you love Steve Martin.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Mon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Need a Las Vegas connection? This on-screen guide to skipping school is the main reason people know the words to "Danke Schoen" by Wayne Newton.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Need a Las Vegas connection? This on-screen guide to skipping school is the main reason people know the words to "Danke Schoen" by Wayne Newton.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

The Peanuts Movie Charlie Brown is a child who's bald and depressed. Obviously your kids will love it. Plus it's free at The Green at sundown.

Town Square

The Peanuts Movie Town Square Charlie Brown is a child who's bald and depressed. Obviously your kids will love it. Plus it's free at The Green at sundown.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Avengers: Age of Ultron Who is Ultron? And how old is he? Find out.

Downtown Container Park

Avengers: Age of Ultron Downtown Container Park Who is Ultron? And how old is he? Find out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Independence Day: Resurgence This sequel to the 1996 (seriously!) sci-fi blockbuster is the perfect summer movie. Be sure to check it out on opening day at the all-digital North Las Vegas drive-in.

West Wind Drive-In

Independence Day: Resurgence West Wind Drive-In This sequel to the 1996 (seriously!) sci-fi blockbuster is the perfect summer movie. Be sure to check it out on opening day at the all-digital North Las Vegas drive-in.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Mon

The Bourne Identity This summer's Bourne sequel is set in Las Vegas and features a car crash into the now-closed Riviera casino. Get started on the story with the very first film in the series before the new one comes out.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

The Bourne Identity Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan This summer's Bourne sequel is set in Las Vegas and features a car crash into the now-closed Riviera casino. Get started on the story with the very first film in the series before the new one comes out.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

The Adventures of Tintin It's the first non-Pixar movie to win a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film. Really. And it's also free at The Green at sundown.

Town Square

The Adventures of Tintin Town Square It's the first non-Pixar movie to win a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film. Really. And it's also free at The Green at sundown.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Captain America This superhero gets his powers from a super-soldier serum. And he loves America. Why wouldn't you see it?

Downtown Summerlin

Captain America Downtown Summerlin This superhero gets his powers from a super-soldier serum. And he loves America. Why wouldn't you see it?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Two different Captain America movies?! Two different places?! Same day?! Yep.

Downtown Container Park

Captain America: The Winter Soldier Downtown Container Park Two different Captain America movies?! Two different places?! Same day?! Yep.

Add
Zoolander
Zoolander | Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Mon

Independence Day Is an explanation really needed?

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Independence Day Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Is an explanation really needed?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Thu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles You'll probably want to grab some pizza after seeing this one. And maybe some karate lessons.

Downtown Container Park

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Downtown Container Park You'll probably want to grab some pizza after seeing this one. And maybe some karate lessons.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Mon

Zoolander Enjoy this and pretend Zoolander 2 never existed.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Zoolander Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Enjoy this and pretend Zoolander 2 never existed.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory This is your golden ticket to a film that's a lot more trippy when you're an adult.

Downtown Container Park

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Downtown Container Park This is your golden ticket to a film that's a lot more trippy when you're an adult.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Ghostbusters The opening day of this all-female reboot is another good reason to check out the drive-in.

West Wind Drive-In

Ghostbusters West Wind Drive-In The opening day of this all-female reboot is another good reason to check out the drive-in.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Mon

Rocky If Creed did anything, it made us remember the good ol' days of Sylvester Stallone... and that Michael B. Jordan can really take a punch. But as good as it was, nothing is like the original.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Rocky Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan If Creed did anything, it made us remember the good ol' days of Sylvester Stallone... and that Michael B. Jordan can really take a punch. But as good as it was, nothing is like the original.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Aladdin It's arguably Robin Williams' most iconic role, and he wasn't even on camera. And that's not even the best part: it's free at The Green at sundown.

Town Square

Aladdin Town Square It's arguably Robin Williams' most iconic role, and he wasn't even on camera. And that's not even the best part: it's free at The Green at sundown.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Guardians of the Galaxy It's like Star Wars with music from the '70s. So it's like Star Wars.

Downtown Container Park

Guardians of the Galaxy Downtown Container Park It's like Star Wars with music from the '70s. So it's like Star Wars.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Skyfall This is the highest-grossing James Bond movie ever. Really.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Skyfall Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan This is the highest-grossing James Bond movie ever. Really.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Ant-Man You get to see Paul Rudd star as the world's shortest superhero.

Downtown Container Park

Ant-Man Downtown Container Park You get to see Paul Rudd star as the world's shortest superhero.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Jason Bourne This movie may have the coolest car crashes ever filmed on the Vegas Strip. See for yourself on opening day.

West Wind Drive-In

Jason Bourne West Wind Drive-In This movie may have the coolest car crashes ever filmed on the Vegas Strip. See for yourself on opening day.

Add
Clueless
Clueless Paramount Pictures

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Mon

Clueless Has this movie gone out of style? As if! Plus you get to see Stacey Dash before she became known as a voice on Fox News. And that weird thing she did at the Academy Awards.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Clueless Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Has this movie gone out of style? As if! Plus you get to see Stacey Dash before she became known as a voice on Fox News. And that weird thing she did at the Academy Awards.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Now's your chance to see if you agree with all the hype.

Downtown Container Park

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Downtown Container Park Now's your chance to see if you agree with all the hype.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Suicide Squad It's the opening day of the first DC Comics movie that's all about the villains. Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto is The Joker, and Will Smith is Deadshot (but also just Will Smith).

West Wind Drive-In

Suicide Squad West Wind Drive-In It's the opening day of the first DC Comics movie that's all about the villains. Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto is The Joker, and Will Smith is Deadshot (but also just Will Smith).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Mon

Inglourious Basterds Brad Pitt vs. Hitler. You in?

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Inglourious Basterds Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Brad Pitt vs. Hitler. You in?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Thu

The Incredibles It's kinda like a rip-off of The Fantastic Four... but better.

Downtown Container Park

The Incredibles Downtown Container Park It's kinda like a rip-off of The Fantastic Four... but better.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Mon

The Devil Wears Prada A chick flick about the fashion industry (not the metal band of the same name).

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

The Devil Wears Prada Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan A chick flick about the fashion industry (not the metal band of the same name).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Rio 2 Not to be confused with Blame it on Rio. Totally, totally different movie.

Town Square

Rio 2 Town Square Not to be confused with Blame it on Rio. Totally, totally different movie.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Mon

The Big Lebowski After watching this, you'll either want to get high, go bowling, or get high and go bowling. Whatever your choice, The Dude abides.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

The Big Lebowski Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan After watching this, you'll either want to get high, go bowling, or get high and go bowling. Whatever your choice, The Dude abides.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Mon

The Goonies "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" is the catchy but oddly titled theme song by Cyndi Lauper. We can't really explain it. But the movie is great.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

The Goonies Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" is the catchy but oddly titled theme song by Cyndi Lauper. We can't really explain it. But the movie is great.

Add
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing | Great American Films Limited Partnership

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Mon

Dirty Dancing Watch Patrick Swayze toss Jennifer Grey up in the air for the 500th time... and don't try it at home.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Dirty Dancing Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan Watch Patrick Swayze toss Jennifer Grey up in the air for the 500th time... and don't try it at home.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like