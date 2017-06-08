The Best Outdoor Movies to See in Las Vegas This Summer

Why zone out like a zombie in front of a TV screen when you can go outside, enjoy the fresh air, and zone out like a zombie in front of a huge movie screen? In addition to tons of outdoor concerts, you can check out tons of outdoor movies in Las Vegas this summer. Some involve crazy car chases, some involve Lego, and about half of them are from the ‘80s.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Fri
Beauty and the Beast This free outdoor screening comes with a twist, with interactive "Before the Last Petal Falls" challenges for the audience (details TBA).
The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel
Beauty and the Beast The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel This free outdoor screening comes with a twist, with interactive "Before the Last Petal Falls" challenges for the audience (details TBA).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 10 Sat
The Goonies Grab a treasure map, do the Truffle Shuffle, and dig out your Cyndi Lauper cassingles for this ‘80s classic. There will be pizza for the kids and beer for adults, for hotel guests only.
Trump International Hotel Las Vegas
The Goonies Trump International Hotel Las Vegas Grab a treasure map, do the Truffle Shuffle, and dig out your Cyndi Lauper cassingles for this ‘80s classic. There will be pizza for the kids and beer for adults, for hotel guests only.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Mon
Pulp Fiction It’s free for hotel guests and children under 5, for some bizarre reason. Everyone else has to pay $5.
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Pulp Fiction Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas It’s free for hotel guests and children under 5, for some bizarre reason. Everyone else has to pay $5.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
The Wild Life Not to be confused with the 1992 hair metal album by Slaughter.
Downtown Container Park
The Wild Life Downtown Container Park Not to be confused with the 1992 hair metal album by Slaughter.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Imagine the trouble he’d get in if this was set in Vegas.
Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas Imagine the trouble he’d get in if this was set in Vegas.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Thu
Blue Hawaii A screening of the Elvis classic helps kick off the Casablanca’s Elvis Rocks Mesquite competition to see who’s the best King impersonator out there.
CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite
Blue Hawaii CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite A screening of the Elvis classic helps kick off the Casablanca’s Elvis Rocks Mesquite competition to see who’s the best King impersonator out there.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 16 Fri
The Secret Life of Pets Find out what pets do when their owners aren't around (aside from dropping a deuce on the carpet).
Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas
The Secret Life of Pets Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas Find out what pets do when their owners aren't around (aside from dropping a deuce on the carpet).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 19 Mon
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Date
Event
Location
Jun 20 Tue
Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas
Pete's Dragon Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
Minions and The Little Mermaid Two animated movies on a free double bill.
DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights
Minions and The Little Mermaid DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights Two animated movies on a free double bill.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 22 Thu
Downtown Container Park
The Secret Life of Pets Downtown Container Park
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Fri
The Angry Birds Movie All things considered, it’s pretty good for a movie about an app.
Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas
The Angry Birds Movie Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas All things considered, it’s pretty good for a movie about an app.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Mon
The Departed Martin Scorsese's best film (aside from Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Casino, Raging Bull, and Mean Streets).
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Departed Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Martin Scorsese's best film (aside from Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Casino, Raging Bull, and Mean Streets).
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Thu
Mean Girls Keep trying to make fetch happen.
Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas
Mean Girls Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas Keep trying to make fetch happen.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Thu
Pete's Dragon Further proof that “family friendly” is becoming normal in Vegas.
Downtown Container Park
Pete's Dragon Downtown Container Park Further proof that “family friendly” is becoming normal in Vegas.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Fri
The Secret Life of Pets and A League of their Own It's "doggie date night" for this double feature, so bring any pups who like cartoons and Madonna playing baseball.
The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel
The Secret Life of Pets and A League of their Own The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel It's "doggie date night" for this double feature, so bring any pups who like cartoons and Madonna playing baseball.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Mon
Top Gun Get up to speed before Top Gun 2 hits theaters in 2019.
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Top Gun Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Get up to speed before Top Gun 2 hits theaters in 2019.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Jurassic World The schlubby guy from Parks and Recreation slims down and fights dinosaurs.
Downtown Container Park
Jurassic World Downtown Container Park The schlubby guy from Parks and Recreation slims down and fights dinosaurs.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Thu
Clueless and Mean Girls Two classics about high school cliques on one great bill.
DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights
Clueless and Mean Girls DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights Two classics about high school cliques on one great bill.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Fri
The Lego Batman Movie Currently the best Batman movie since The Dark Knight.
Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas
The Lego Batman Movie Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas Currently the best Batman movie since The Dark Knight.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Mon
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Sure, why not?
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Sure, why not?
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Star Wars: Rogue One No Han Solo in this one but it’s still good.
CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite
Star Wars: Rogue One CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite No Han Solo in this one but it’s still good.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them There’s no Harry Potter, but this spinoff is a delight.
Downtown Container Park
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Downtown Container Park There’s no Harry Potter, but this spinoff is a delight.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Thu
The Big Lebowski The dude abides, and expects you to drive some golf balls after the movie is over.
Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas
The Big Lebowski Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas The dude abides, and expects you to drive some golf balls after the movie is over.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Sat
Monsters Inc. Monsters generate energy for their city by making children scream. Much better than fracking.
Downtown Container Park
Monsters Inc. Downtown Container Park Monsters generate energy for their city by making children scream. Much better than fracking.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 17 Mon
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Big Lebowski Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Date
Event
Location
Jul 20 Thu
Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl and Jaws A double feature of bad things happening in the water.
DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights
Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl and Jaws DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights A double feature of bad things happening in the water.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Tue
Bull Durham What’s a summer without Kevin Costner playing baseball?
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Bull Durham Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas What’s a summer without Kevin Costner playing baseball?
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Thu
The Grinch Another Christmas movie in July? Hell yeah!
Downtown Container Park
The Grinch Downtown Container Park Another Christmas movie in July? Hell yeah!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 28 Fri
The Little Mermaid Please don’t brush your hair with the forks.
Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas
The Little Mermaid Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas Please don’t brush your hair with the forks.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Mon
Mad Max: Fury Road Two badass hours of driving and fighting. Also, why doesn’t Vegas have a flame-throwing guitarist?
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Mad Max: Fury Road Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Two badass hours of driving and fighting. Also, why doesn’t Vegas have a flame-throwing guitarist?
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 3 Thu
Scary Movie and Scream How to make fun of horror movie cliches, in two very different ways.
DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights
Scary Movie and Scream DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights How to make fun of horror movie cliches, in two very different ways.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Sat
How to Train Your Dragon Spoiler alert: You will not actually learn how to train your dragon, but there will be food and beer.
Trump International Hotel Las Vegas
How to Train Your Dragon Trump International Hotel Las Vegas Spoiler alert: You will not actually learn how to train your dragon, but there will be food and beer.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Mon
The Great Outdoors A nearly forgotten ‘80s movie featuring Dan Aykroyd and John Candy having a terrible summer vacation.
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Great Outdoors Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas A nearly forgotten ‘80s movie featuring Dan Aykroyd and John Candy having a terrible summer vacation.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Thu
Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series
The Lego Batman Movie Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Thu
Downtown Container Park
The Lego Batman Movie Downtown Container Park
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11 Fri
Finding Dory Ellen DeGeneres reprises her best role.
Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas
Finding Dory Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas Ellen DeGeneres reprises her best role.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 14 Mon
It's Complicated A movie about your old Facebook relationship status.
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
It's Complicated Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas A movie about your old Facebook relationship status.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 17 Thu
Superbad and Pineapple Express A double feature of stoner flicks. Please don't light up by the pool.
DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights
Superbad and Pineapple Express DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights A double feature of stoner flicks. Please don't light up by the pool.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Thu
Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series
Star Wars: Rogue One Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series
Date
Event
Location
Aug 24 Thu
World War Z The highest-grossing zombie movie of all time, if you’re keeping track.
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
World War Z Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas The highest-grossing zombie movie of all time, if you’re keeping track.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 28 Mon
Father of the Bride Steve Martin, national treasure.
Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Father of the Bride Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Steve Martin, national treasure.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 31 Thu
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series
Date
Event
Location
Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.