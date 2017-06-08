Events

The Best Outdoor Movies to See in Las Vegas This Summer

By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:44PM EST By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:44PM EST
Best Outdoor Movies To See In Las Vegas
Superbad | Columbia Pictures

Why zone out like a zombie in front of a TV screen when you can go outside, enjoy the fresh air, and zone out like a zombie in front of a huge movie screen? In addition to tons of outdoor concerts, you can check out tons of outdoor movies in Las Vegas this summer. Some involve crazy car chases, some involve Lego, and about half of them are from the ‘80s.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off | Paramount Pictures

Jun 9 Fri

Beauty and the Beast This free outdoor screening comes with a twist, with interactive "Before the Last Petal Falls" challenges for the audience (details TBA).

The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel

Jun 10 Sat

The Goonies Grab a treasure map, do the Truffle Shuffle, and dig out your Cyndi Lauper cassingles for this ‘80s classic. There will be pizza for the kids and beer for adults, for hotel guests only.

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Jun 12 Mon

Pulp Fiction It’s free for hotel guests and children under 5, for some bizarre reason. Everyone else has to pay $5.

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jun 15 Thu

The Wild Life Not to be confused with the 1992 hair metal album by Slaughter.

Downtown Container Park

Jun 15 Thu

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Imagine the trouble he’d get in if this was set in Vegas.

Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas

Jun 15 Thu

Blue Hawaii A screening of the Elvis classic helps kick off the Casablanca’s Elvis Rocks Mesquite competition to see who’s the best King impersonator out there.

CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite

Jun 16 Fri

Grease Rehearse your best Travolta moves and sign up for the ‘50s-style dance-off.

The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel

Jun 16 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets Find out what pets do when their owners aren't around (aside from dropping a deuce on the carpet).

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Jun 19 Mon

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jun 20 Tue

Pete's Dragon

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Jun 22 Thu

Minions and The Little Mermaid Two animated movies on a free double bill.  

DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights

Jun 22 Thu

The Secret Life of Pets

Downtown Container Park

Jun 23 Fri

Sing This free screening also features karaoke, if you’re so inclined.

The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel

Jun 23 Fri

The Angry Birds Movie All things considered, it’s pretty good for a movie about an app.

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Jun 24 Sat

Up It’s OK to cry during the first 10 minutes.

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Jun 26 Mon

The Departed Martin Scorsese's best film (aside from Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Casino, Raging Bull, and Mean Streets).

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jun 29 Thu

Mean Girls Keep trying to make fetch happen.

Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas

Jun 29 Thu

Pete's Dragon Further proof that “family friendly” is becoming normal in Vegas.

Downtown Container Park

Jun 30 Fri

The Secret Life of Pets and A League of their Own It's "doggie date night" for this double feature, so bring any pups who like cartoons and Madonna playing baseball.  

The Green at the Silverton Casino Hotel

The Big Lebowski
The Big Lebowski | Gramercy Pictures

Jul 3 Mon

Top Gun Get up to speed before Top Gun 2 hits theaters in 2019.

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 6 Thu

Jurassic World The schlubby guy from Parks and Recreation slims down and fights dinosaurs.

Downtown Container Park

Jul 6 Thu

Clueless and Mean Girls Two classics about high school cliques on one great bill.

DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights

Jul 7 Fri

The Lego Batman Movie Currently the best Batman movie since The Dark Knight.

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Jul 10 Mon

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Sure, why not?

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 13 Thu

Star Wars: Rogue One No Han Solo in this one but it’s still good.

CasaBlanca Resort, Mesquite

Jul 13 Thu

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them There’s no Harry Potter, but this spinoff is a delight.

Downtown Container Park

Jul 13 Thu

The Big Lebowski The dude abides, and expects you to drive some golf balls after the movie is over.

Hideaway Pool at TopGolf Las Vegas

Jul 14 Fri

The BFG The 2016 adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Jul 15 Sat

Monsters Inc. Monsters generate energy for their city by making children scream. Much better than fracking.

Downtown Container Park

Jul 17 Mon

The Big Lebowski

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 20 Thu

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl and Jaws A double feature of bad things happening in the water.  

DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights

Jul 20 Thu

Elf A Christmas movie in July? Sure!

Downtown Container Park

Jul 21 Fri

Sing

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Jul 22 Sat

Cars Talking cars. Just because.

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Jul 25 Tue

Bull Durham What’s a summer without Kevin Costner playing baseball?

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 27 Thu

Frozen Don’t let it go.

Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series

Jul 27 Thu

The Grinch Another Christmas movie in July? Hell yeah!

Downtown Container Park

Jul 28 Fri

The Little Mermaid Please don’t brush your hair with the forks.

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Jul 31 Mon

Mad Max: Fury Road Two badass hours of driving and fighting. Also, why doesn’t Vegas have a flame-throwing guitarist?

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express | Columbia Pictures

Aug 3 Thu

Moana The Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Disney’s first Polynesian princess make for a great trifecta.

Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series

Aug 3 Thu

Sing

Downtown Container Park

Aug 3 Thu

Scary Movie and Scream How to make fun of horror movie cliches, in two very different ways.

DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights

Aug 4 Fri

Zootopia A charming movie about parking tickets, the DMV, and talking animals.

Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan

Aug 5 Sat

How to Train Your Dragon Spoiler alert: You will not actually learn how to train your dragon, but there will be food and beer.

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Aug 7 Mon

The Great Outdoors A nearly forgotten ‘80s movie featuring Dan Aykroyd and John Candy having a terrible summer vacation.

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Aug 10 Thu

The Lego Batman Movie

Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series

Aug 10 Thu

The Lego Batman Movie

Downtown Container Park

Aug 11 Fri

Finding Dory Ellen DeGeneres reprises her best role.

Dive-In Movies at Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas

Aug 14 Mon

It's Complicated A movie about your old Facebook relationship status.

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Aug 17 Thu

Superbad and Pineapple Express A double feature of stoner flicks. Please don't light up by the pool.  

DayDream at M Resort Spa Casino Dive-In Movie Nights

Aug 24 Thu

Star Wars: Rogue One

Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series

Aug 24 Thu

World War Z The highest-grossing zombie movie of all time, if you’re keeping track.

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Aug 28 Mon

Father of the Bride Steve Martin, national treasure.

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Aug 31 Thu

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Downtown Summerlin Summer Screen Series

Hitch
Hitch | Columbia Pictures

Sep 4 Mon

Hitch
Will Smith helps Kevin James try to get laid. Hijinks ensue.

Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Hitch Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Will Smith helps Kevin James try to get laid. Hijinks ensue.

Rob Kachelriess has been writing about Las Vegas for Thrillist for more than three years. He is also the editor and writer for Luxury Estates International's seasonal publication and has seen his work appear in Vegas Seven, David Magazine, and Vegas Magazine. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.

