Everything You Need to Be Doing This Winter in Las Vegas

Temperatures are starting to drop in the desert, which means you can either sit around the fireplace all bundled up like some boring, bundled-up hermit... or you can get out there and do really fun and exciting stuff! Choose the latter and let the neon glow of Vegas keep you warm as you check out the best things to do this winter.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Dec 7-28
Celebrate the season at the Tournament of Kings As an army of knights go medieval on each other with swords and clubs, munch down on a three-course holiday meal with festive desserts and eggnog. The seasonal “Twas the Knight” program will also offer a few maidens bouncing around on stage, to balance out all the testosterone in the battle pit.
Dec 7 Mon
Eat at Frank’s Table Throughout the month of December, you can chow down on a three-course menu based on Frank Sinatra’s favorite dishes from when he used to run wild at the restaurant back in the 60s. You can also book a reservation to sit at table 22, which was the Rat Pack’s personal booth back in the day. Don’t forget to wash it down with three fingers of Jack and two ice cubes.
Dec 7 Mon
Don’t overlook Hanukkah! Honey Salt is celebrating the holidays with a limited edition menu dedicated to Hanukkah. The restaurant will offer a farm-to-table take on classics like matzo ball soup, potato latkes, and slow-roasted brisket that will win over foodies of any religion.
West Valley
Dec 7-12
Save a few bucks and hit the Rodeo The National Finals Rodeo is in town, and one of the most action-filled events going on at the same time is the World Series of Team Roping at the South Point. Throughout the week, more than 3,000 amateur contestants will square off in a crazy cowboy competition that’s free and open to the public.
South Point
Dec 10 Thu
Make cookies like Wolfgang Puck If you need a good date idea, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will host a “Cookies for Santa” interactive cooking demo from 1-4pm. Learn secrets from the culinary team on how to make the most sugary sweet holiday cookies while chugging some decadent made-from-scratch hot chocolate. Call (702) 202-6300 in advance to reserve a spot.
Downtown Summerlin
Dec 10-12
Check out a bunch of people kick the crap out of each other For the first time, the UFC will take the unusual step of holding three events over three nights in the same city. There’s UFC Fight Night featuring Paige VanZant on Thursday, the Ultimate Fighter Finale on Friday (both at the Chelsea inside the Cosmo), and the long-awaited showdown between Conor McGregor and José Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 194 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
On the Strip
Dec 11 Fri
Take a trip to India You could call it a dinner George Harrison would love. Origin India is hosting a three-course dinner with live sitar music in the background. It's just $40 per person, including wine pairings, making it a great way to sample some of the most tasty, spicy, and authentic Indian food in Las Vegas. Seatings are at 6:30pm and 8:30pm.
Dec 16 Wed
Have a drink in a replica Mos Eisley Cantina Just two days before The Force Awakens comes out, Atomic Liquors will transform into the Mos Eisley Cantina (the bar in the first flick) with a themed drink menu, games, and a costume contest dedicated to all things Star Wars. It’s called “Fremont Awakens” and could be worth checking out, if only to do a few shots with a somebody in a Chewbacca outfit.
Downtown
Dec 17 Thu
Get decadent with chocolate The holiday lights will be up at the Cactus Garden throughout the season, but the best time to visit is during the “Decadence in the Desert” art fair. There will be music, food trucks, and more than 25 artists showing off their work from 4-8pm. Admission is free.
Dec 17 Thu
Sit at the head of the table The Ultimo food and wine festival returns, featuring some of the best French chefs from around the world. Events include a food competition, tastings, and a “Dinner in the Clouds” in which each guest sits at the same long glass table in the center of the Venetian lobby.
Dec 23 Wed
Celebrate Festivus It started out as a joke on Seinfeld but Festivus has somehow become a sorta-real thing over the years. The Grand Bazaar Shops are going all-in with a Festivus Pole and the traditional "Feats of Strength" with a 100lb-dumbbell-lifting contest noon-4pm and free photos. Starbucks will also be hanging around to hand out drinks. No word yet on an official "Airing of Grievances."
Dec 28 Mon
Dec 31 Thu
Scope out a spot for New Year’s Eve As we welcome another year (and instantly forget our resolutions), fireworks will be shot off the rooftops of seven resorts on the Vegas Strip. To catch all the action, pick a bar with a great view, like Skyfall on the top floor of the Delano, or a nightclub with DJ Calvin Harris and an outdoor patio deck, like Omnia, OR stay on the ground floor and check out the parties at places like Tom’s Urban near the replica of the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York.
The Strip
Jan 20 Wed
Make connections in the porn industry It’s officially called the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, but in casual conversation, it’s known as the “porn convention” (rightly so, as there’s more than 500 adult film stars all in one place). The trade show itself lasts three days and even offers educational seminars to show newcomers how to rise to the top in their profession. It all concludes with the Adult Video News Awards Show -- honoring the very best in the business.
Jan 30 Sat
Warm up with a cold one Proving that it’s never too cold for a beer festival, Big Dog’s Winterfest at the Draft House will feature more than 40 brew tastings, plenty of food, and tons of music from 3-9pm.
Feb 7 Sun
Bet on the big game The next best thing to actually being at the Super Bowl is betting on it. Vegas is full of sports books eager to take (and keep) your money, but the coolest one could be on the west side, where the Red Rock has unleashed three 4K Ultra HD viewing screens, covering nearly 32 yards of action. And if you lose big, you can always drown your sorrows with a margarita for 99-cents at the lobby bar.
Red Rock Resort
Feb 10 Wed
Toast to your favorite cocktails "For the Love of Cocktails" returns to Las Vegas for the third year in a row... to celebrate all things having to do with your favorite boozy drinks. It's three days of demonstrations, tastings and dinners at the Cromwell, Mandalay Bay and Delano on the Strip... and for the first time, an exhaustive bar crawl downtown as well as a food truck cocktail battle.
On the Strip and Downtown
Feb 14 Sun
Don't blow Valentine's Day If you do one thing right on Valentine's Day, make sure you pick the perfect dinner. Oscar's at the Plaza is offering a three-course dinner, featuring a choice of filet or scallops, with optional hotel room packages (book online with the promo code VVIEW) or you can check out Carson Kitchen for a romantic four-course dinner with champagne and a choice of Turducken Pot Pie, Lamb Shepherd's Pie or a Cocoa-Espresso New York Strip. Don't have a date? You can just go to Tilted Kilt at The LINQ for their "Jilted Kilt" anti-holiday party for singles.
Feb 17-Mar 5
Be there as Rascal Flatts drops anchor in Vegas After hosting short-term residencies for the likes of Mötley Crüe, KISS, and Def Leppard, The Joint -- inside the Hard Rock -- is also proving to be a welcome venue for country acts looking to stick around longer than a show or two. Rascal Flatts returns for its second Las Vegas residency with nine shows in a two-and-a-half week stretch.
Feb 20 Sat
Enjoy jazz... wine... and beer! The annual Splendor in the Glass wine and beer tasting event returns to the Westgate 3-7pm. More than 60 vineyards and breweries will be represented. There's plenty of time to sample each one, while eating bites of food enjoying live jazz music.
Westgate
Feb 25 Thu
Devour a globally inspired wine pairing steak dinner Bazaar Meat is the one restaurant at the SLS you absolutely must try at least once. You can now get that chance with a special one-night-only dinner at 6:30pm, with six courses paired with wine selections from Vega Sicilia, a Spanish vineyard dating back to 1864. Reservations must be made with Bazaar Meat in advance.
Devour a globally inspired wine pairing steak dinner SLS Las Vegas Bazaar Meat is the one restaurant at the SLS you absolutely must try at least once. You can now get that chance with a special one-night-only dinner at 6:30pm, with six courses paired with wine selections from Vega Sicilia, a Spanish vineyard dating back to 1864. Reservations must be made with Bazaar Meat in advance.