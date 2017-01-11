Everything You Need to Be Doing This Winter in Las Vegas

Thu

Scope out a spot for New Year’s Eve As we welcome another year (and instantly forget our resolutions), fireworks will be shot off the rooftops of seven resorts on the Vegas Strip. To catch all the action, pick a bar with a great view, like Skyfall on the top floor of the Delano, or a nightclub with DJ Calvin Harris and an outdoor patio deck, like Omnia, OR stay on the ground floor and check out the parties at places like Tom’s Urban near the replica of the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York.

The Strip

