17 Things You Must Do in July in Las Vegas

UFC International Fight Week Various locations The UFC is holding one of its biggest fights of the year when Conor McGregor challenges Jose Aldo for the featherweight title. But the week leading up to the showdown will be nearly as exciting with a series of events around town including pool parties with the Octagon girls, a free concert on Fremont Street, and the annual UFC Fan Expo which is now so large, it’s taking up residence in the Sands Expo and Convention Center.