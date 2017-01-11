17 Things You Must Do in July in Las Vegas

You can’t spend all your time in Vegas this month taking road trips and hanging out by topless pools. OK, so you can totally do that (especially the latter!), but then you’d miss these 17 sweet July events...
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1-31
Make the Most of Mojito Month Treasure Island For 31 straight days, the Mojito Bar at the Seafood Shack will offer four twists on the classic summertime cocktail for $6 in honor of National Mojito Day on July 11. Start with the Siren’s Delight, made with Cruzan light rum, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh mint, lime juice, and ruby red grapefruit.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Thu
Adventure Combat Ops Grand Opening Adventure Combat Ops The former Navy SEALS, Green Berets, and other special operators at Adventure Combat Ops will suit you up in tactical gear for an experience where the lines are blurred between fantasy and reality... in a battle against zombies.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Picasso Comes to Las Vegas The Bellagio The exhibit “Picasso: Creatures and Creativity” brings one of the largest private collections of the artist to the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for a run that lasts until January.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
4th of July Eat/Drink Specials Various locations Our favorte 4th of July specials include, Wet Republic’s Wet, White and Blue cocktail made w/ Grey Goose Cherry Noir, blue Curacao, lemonade & Sprite; The Patriot at Rhumbar w/ American Harvest vodka, lemon juice, blue Curacao & egg white; house-smoked BBQ ribs with tomatillo corn salsa at CRUSH at MGM Grand; and a Sonoran hot dog wrapped in smoked bacon at Tacos & Tequila.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Red, White & Boobs Crazy Horse III One of Vegas’ best strip clubs is hosting its annual Red, White & Boobs party featuring specials on beer buckets and bottles, food from the late-night menu, hookah, and premium cigars to go along with some of the finest entertainers in Las Vegas.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 6 Mon
National Piña Colada Day Cabo Wabo Did you know that July 10 is National Piña Colada Day? Probably not. But to mark this milestone, Cabo Wabo is offering piña colada pancakes inspired by the cocktail all week long from 8-11am. They come topped with fresh pineapple slices and an in-house pineapple syrup.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 7 Tue
UFC International Fight Week Various locations The UFC is holding one of its biggest fights of the year when Conor McGregor challenges Jose Aldo for the featherweight title. But the week leading up to the showdown will be nearly as exciting with a series of events around town including pool parties with the Octagon girls, a free concert on Fremont Street, and the annual UFC Fan Expo which is now so large, it’s taking up residence in the Sands Expo and Convention Center.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Playboy's Midsummer Night’s Dream LIGHT Nightclub A sorely missed annual tradition returns. Playboy's Midsummer Night’s Dream party is designed to create at least some of the magic from the infamous Playboy Mansion, and this time it takes place at LIGHT Nightclub in Mandalay Bay. A costume or mask is required to enter.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Mon
Honey Salt Farm-to-Table Dinner Honey Salt For one night only, Honey Salt will serve up a communal-style Greek farm table dinner that includes herb-roasted lamb, lemon & oregano potatoes, and stuffed vine leaves.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 16 Thu
Southern Italian Festival Forum Shops at Caesars Carmine’s celebrates its second anniversary with its Southern Italian Festival, featuring signature dishes like the porterhouse Contadina, meatballs, and antipasto. The dinner is from 5:30-8:30pm and is just $45.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
TopSpin The Venetian This annual ping-pong tournament features NBA stars who are trying to handle a paddle as well as they can handle a basketball. Check out the games and get a few autographs signed.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
Diablo's Tequila Dinner The Monte Carlo A tequila cocktail pairing dinner takes place at Diablo’s Cantina at 6:30pm featuring cantina-style Mexican food paired with festive cocktails made with yep, tequila. The five-course menu is a deal at $65.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Thu
Learn to Roll Sushi The Bellagio The Bellagio’s executive chef leads a private class in the Tuscany Kitchen titled “Slice, Dice and Roll…Sushi and Sashimi.” You’ll be taught to select and combine the best ingredients just like it’s done at the very best Japanese restaurants.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Vegas Beer and Music Festival SLS Las Vegas Enjoy unlimited samples of more than 50 craft beers at the Foxtail Pool Club, while rocking out to P.O.D., Hoobastank, and Alien Ant Farm. Doors open at 7pm.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 26 Sun
Kegs and Eggs Red Rock Resort Stop by Hearthstone for brunch from 10:30am-2pm for Kegs and Eggs, featuring suds from a local brewery, bottomless mimosas and Bloody beers, and a chance to win a trip to Italy. Guests will receive a complimentary pool pass to the Cabana Club afterwards.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Thu
Duckhorn Wine Dinner Red Rock Resort T-Bones Chophouse hosts a special five-course dinner paired with boutique wines from Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards. Appetizers will be passed at 6:30pm, followed by dinner at 7pm. RSVP in advance by calling 702.797.7517.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Beer Pairing Dinner The Palazzo Emeril Lagasse’s Table 10 hosts a craft beer dinner featuring Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Brooklyn Brewery, New Belgium, and Victory Brewing. A reception on the sidewalk cafe takes place at 6:30pm with dinner at 7pm. Contact Table 10 in advance to make a reservation.