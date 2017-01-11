Events

17 Things You Must Do in July in Las Vegas

By Published On 07/01/2015 By Published On 07/01/2015
Rob Kachelreiss/Thrillist

You can’t spend all your time in Vegas this month taking road trips and hanging out by topless pools. OK, so you can totally do that (especially the latter!), but then you’d miss these 17 sweet July events...

Treasure Island

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1-31

Make the Most of Mojito Month For 31 straight days, the Mojito Bar at the Seafood Shack will offer four twists on the classic summertime cocktail for $6 in honor of National Mojito Day on July 11. Start with the Siren’s Delight, made with Cruzan light rum, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh mint, lime juice, and ruby red grapefruit.

Treasure Island

Add
Adventure Combat Ops

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Thu

Adventure Combat Ops Grand Opening The former Navy SEALS, Green Berets, and other special operators at Adventure Combat Ops will suit you up in tactical gear for an experience where the lines are blurred between fantasy and reality... in a battle against zombies.

Adventure Combat Ops

Add
Bellagio Gallery of Fine Arts

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Fri

Picasso Comes to Las Vegas The exhibit “Picasso: Creatures and Creativity” brings one of the largest private collections of the artist to the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for a run that lasts until January.

The Bellagio

Add
Wet Republic

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

4th of July Eat/Drink Specials Our favorte 4th of July specials include, Wet Republic’s Wet, White and Blue cocktail made w/ Grey Goose Cherry Noir, blue Curacao, lemonade & Sprite; The Patriot at Rhumbar w/ American Harvest vodka, lemon juice, blue Curacao & egg white; house-smoked BBQ ribs with tomatillo corn salsa at CRUSH at MGM Grand; and a Sonoran hot dog wrapped in smoked bacon at Tacos & Tequila.

Various locations

Add

Crazy Horse III

Date

Event

Location

Jul 4 Sat

Red, White & Boobs One of Vegas’ best strip clubs is hosting its annual Red, White & Boobs party featuring specials on beer buckets and bottles, food from the late-night menu, hookah, and premium cigars to go along with some of the finest entertainers in Las Vegas.

Crazy Horse III

Add
J. Rick Martin

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Mon

National Piña Colada Day Did you know that July 10 is National Piña Colada Day? Probably not. But to mark this milestone, Cabo Wabo is offering piña colada pancakes inspired by the cocktail all week long from 8-11am. They come topped with fresh pineapple slices and an in-house pineapple syrup.

Cabo Wabo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 7 Tue

UFC International Fight Week The UFC is holding one of its biggest fights of the year when Conor McGregor challenges Jose Aldo for the featherweight title. But the week leading up to the showdown will be nearly as exciting with a series of events around town including pool parties with the Octagon girls, a free concert on Fremont Street, and the annual UFC Fan Expo which is now so large, it’s taking up residence in the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Various locations

Add
Light Nightclub

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Playboy's Midsummer Night’s Dream A sorely missed annual tradition returns. Playboy's Midsummer Night’s Dream party is designed to create at least some of the magic from the infamous Playboy Mansion, and this time it takes place at LIGHT Nightclub in Mandalay Bay. A costume or mask is required to enter.

LIGHT Nightclub

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

Honey Salt Farm-to-Table Dinner For one night only, Honey Salt will serve up a communal-style Greek farm table dinner that includes herb-roasted lamb, lemon & oregano potatoes, and stuffed vine leaves.

Honey Salt

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 16 Thu

Southern Italian Festival Carmine’s celebrates its second anniversary with its Southern Italian Festival, featuring signature dishes like the porterhouse Contadina, meatballs, and antipasto. The dinner is from 5:30-8:30pm and is just $45.

Forum Shops at Caesars

Add
Topspin

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

TopSpin This annual ping-pong tournament features NBA stars who are trying to handle a paddle as well as they can handle a basketball. Check out the games and get a few autographs signed.

The Venetian

Add

Diablo's Cantina

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Diablo's Tequila Dinner A tequila cocktail pairing dinner takes place at Diablo’s Cantina at 6:30pm featuring cantina-style Mexican food paired with festive cocktails made with yep, tequila. The five-course menu is a deal at $65.

The Monte Carlo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Thu

Learn to Roll Sushi The Bellagio’s executive chef leads a private class in the Tuscany Kitchen titled “Slice, Dice and Roll…Sushi and Sashimi.” You’ll be taught to select and combine the best ingredients just like it’s done at the very best Japanese restaurants.  

The Bellagio

Add
Rob Kachelriess

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

Vegas Beer and Music Festival Enjoy unlimited samples of more than 50 craft beers at the Foxtail Pool Club, while rocking out to P.O.D., Hoobastank, and Alien Ant Farm. Doors open at 7pm.

SLS Las Vegas

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 26 Sun

Kegs and Eggs Stop by Hearthstone for brunch from 10:30am-2pm for Kegs and Eggs, featuring suds from a local brewery, bottomless mimosas and Bloody beers, and a chance to win a trip to Italy. Guests will receive a complimentary pool pass to the Cabana Club afterwards.

Red Rock Resort

Add
T-Bones Chophouse

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Thu

Duckhorn Wine Dinner T-Bones Chophouse hosts a special five-course dinner paired with boutique wines from Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards. Appetizers will be passed at 6:30pm, followed by dinner at 7pm. RSVP in advance by calling 702.797.7517.

Red Rock Resort

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Beer Pairing Dinner Emeril Lagasse’s Table 10 hosts a craft beer dinner featuring Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Brooklyn Brewery, New Belgium, and Victory Brewing. A reception on the sidewalk cafe takes place at 6:30pm with dinner at 7pm. Contact Table 10 in advance to make a reservation.

The Palazzo

Add

