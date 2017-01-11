16 Things You Must Do in Las Vegas in November

Mon

The Jabbawockeez switch casinos The Jabbawockeez have relocated to the MGM Grand from the Luxor across the street and are opening up a new show inside a renovated theater that has most recently been the home for Beacher’s Madhouse. The strange and silent dance group has switched up its show to fit the new venue. The first performance starts at 7pm.

