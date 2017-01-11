Topless Pool Party?! The Best Things to Do in Vegas This October.

October is possibly the best time of year to check out Vegas: you’re past the triple-digit heat/rainy weather of summer, and you’ve still got at least another month before it gets cold... err, a little cool out. And there’s also a ton of stuff going on. At least, if by a “ton” you mean these 24 sweet October events...
Crush Oktoberfest at Crush MGM Grand Crush celebrates the spirit of Oktoberfest with a German-inspired meal that includes grilled bratwurst with house-made sauerkraut, new potatoes, and Pommery mustard paired with a Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest beer for just $16.
Attend a Food Truck Battle Silver Sevens Silver Sevens holds the first of four weekly food truck battles, taking place every Thursday in October, featuring the likes of Sauced, Cousins Maine Lobster, Bacon Boys, Oso Ono, and A Gourmet Soiree. Admission is free. Vote for your favorite and earn a chance to win $500 in free play inside the casino.
Celebrate Oktoberfest... with a burger Hard Rock Cafe (both locations) The Samuel Adams OctoberFest schnitzel burger was created at the Hard Rock Cafe in Munich and now comes to Las Vegas for a limited time. The breaded pork schnitzel comes topped with cheese sauce, bacon, sauerkraut, arugula, and whole-grain mustard on a pretzel bun.
Escape from the Chop Shop Countdown Live Escape Games Halloween is here and Countdown Live Escape Games has a new attraction called “The Chop Shop,” in which you and a group of friends have to figure out a way to escape from a haunted auto garage with a psychopathic serial killer as your mechanic.
Hit Trevi’s Wine Dinner Forum Shops at Caesars The Italian restaurant joins up with Peju Province Winery to host a five-course pairing dinner at 8pm. It’s the perfect opportunity to check out some new menu items alongside a selection of Napa Valley wines.
Drink beer & wine at the Grapes & Hops Festival Springs Preserve As the name suggests, there will be plenty of wine and beer to sample, along with food from the likes of Stripburger and Mon Ami Gabi, while reggae music plays in the background.
Take a haunted Titanic tour Luxor Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is holding haunted ghost tours every Saturday in October at 8pm to share scary stories connected to the sinking of what was thought to be the world’s most powerful and resilient cruise ship. Plus, the long-running exhibition itself is said to be haunted, with ghosts of the victims returning to claim possessions that may lie among the roughly 300 artifacts on display.
Drink Bare Dry The Mirage Summer is over, and that means (unfortunately) the topless pools will be closing their doors until next year. Help finish off all the booze behind the bar at a “Drink Bare Dry” party with DJs, water guns, and an open bar for locals all day long beginning at 11am.
Down all you can eat at Oktoberfest Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill Wolfgang Puck’s Downtown Summerlin location is going big for Oktoberfest with an all-you-can-eat menu of German food like Bavarian smoked pork loin, chicken weisswurst, and apple-cranberry strudel in addition to plenty of beer. At $50 per person it even includes a special beer stein to use throughout the night and take home later.
Help The Perch turn one Downtown Container Park To celebrate one year at the Container Park, The Perch is offering a one-day-only menu with a chopped salad, chimichurri chicken sandwich, and chocolate hazelnut torte for $26. There will also be a few different choices of wine for $5 a glass or $20 a bottle.
Don’t miss the Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza Gaudin Porsche It’s the 16th year for the wine and food event, but the first time it will take place at a Porsche dealership, where you can drink wine, sample food, and check out sports cars you probably can’t afford.
Go! The Las Vegas Burlesque Festival Gold Coast There will be tons of music, dancing, and skin during this three-day event that celebrates taking off your clothes... but with style. There will also be cocktails and a performance competition where the audience gets to vote for the winner.
Eat... and drink... at Festivino The Venetian The annual celebration of French food and wine is moving outdoors to the courtyard in front of the Venetian, where an elite crew of Master Chefs from France will be preparing a unique selection of small bites to go along with the vino from 7-10pm. Oh, and Jonathan Cain from Journey will be there to perform and show off his own brand of wine, so don’t stop believin’... or eating.
Hit the opening of Vegas’ newest outdoor theater Craig Ranch Regional Park Amphitheater The brand-new Craig Ranch Regional Park Amphitheater opens its doors for the first time with a musical tribute to John Lennon on what would have been the former Beatle’s 75th birthday. Other acts to play the venue this month include comedian Paul Rodriguez, country star Sammy Kershaw, and War of “Low Rider” fame.
Do something good at M.E.N.U.S. 2015 Mandalay Bay The Epicurean Charitable Foundation heads outdoors for its annual gala with a poolside dine-around on the beach at Mandalay Bay.
Drink wine that’s... Amplified? MGM Resorts Village Las Vegas’ own Rock 'n Roll Wine hosts this two-day event, featuring tastings from more than 60 wineries and music from the likes of Sublime and Panic! at the Disco.
Drink all the beers: Fall Beer Fest Golden Nugget The fun kicks off with a Friday night Oktoberfest pool party from 8-10pm with more than 100 beer samples and German food, including brats and giant pretzels.
Get a RiSE out of a lantern festival Moapa River Indian Reservation Thousands will come to the Moapa Valley to eat, drink, and release lanterns into the sky, which yes, will be picked up by a litter patrol the following day. They promise.
Try some Asian whisky Casa Fuente The cigar lounge is making 489 bottles of rare Kavalan Taiwanese whisky -- aged for five years and seven months in an oloroso sherry cask -- available to the public. Grab one before they’re gone.
You must hit Holes 4 Poles Las Vegas National Golf Course This could be the most fun round of golf you’ll ever play in your life thanks to the people at the Crazy Horse III strip club, who are sending their finest adult entertainers to serve as guest caddies.
Eat everything at the Great American Foodie Fest Sunset Station The semi-annual outdoor dining event is back and this time, has a new home in Henderson in the parking lot of Sunset Station, where the four-night festival will feature about 50 vendors and food trucks as well as games, carnival rides, a beer garden, and something called a “Tequila Party Tent.”
See what all the fuss is about at Salute Red Rock Resort It’s National Pasta Day as well as National Pasta Month so why not combine the two and order the signature pasta at the brand-new Salute Trattoria Italiana. The fettuccini is prepared tableside while mixed with a vodka sauce inside a giant cheese wheel. (Yes, a frickin’ cheese wheel.)
Actually go Downtown… for a Brew Festival Clark County Ampitheater The trees and grass make Motley Brews’ event feel more like a backyard hangout than a Downtown beer festival, except there’s more than 60 local and regional craft beers, along with plenty of food and live music from 5-9pm.
Party like a superhero Hyde Bellagio The XIV Vegas Sessions monthly party returns to Hyde and everyone is encouraged to dress up like their favorite superhero. So start shopping for Spandex now... it will help keep you dry during the event’s notorious Champagne showers.