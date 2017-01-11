Topless Pool Party?! The Best Things to Do in Vegas This October.

Fri

Eat... and drink... at Festivino The annual celebration of French food and wine is moving outdoors to the courtyard in front of the Venetian, where an elite crew of Master Chefs from France will be preparing a unique selection of small bites to go along with the vino from 7-10pm. Oh, and Jonathan Cain from Journey will be there to perform and show off his own brand of wine, so don’t stop believin’... or eating.

The Venetian

Eat... and drink... at Festivino The Venetian The annual celebration of French food and wine is moving outdoors to the courtyard in front of the Venetian, where an elite crew of Master Chefs from France will be preparing a unique selection of small bites to go along with the vino from 7-10pm. Oh, and Jonathan Cain from Journey will be there to perform and show off his own brand of wine, so don’t stop believin’... or eating.