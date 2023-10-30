The 20 All-Time Greatest Things to Do in Las Vegas

Things to Do in Las Vegas in Fall and Winter

The Strip

Or, as the locals call it, "eff one." After months of construction, paving, traffic delays, and questionable decisions (among them, missing trees in front of the Bellagio), we're going to find out if this race is worth the hassle. Maybe. Maybe not. But you might as well roll with it. Race Week will be loaded with big events, entertainment, and practice sessions, culminating with a nighttime race on the Strip that wraps around Harmon, Koval, and Sands. Grandstand tickets aren't cheap—and neither are viewing parties with celebrity guests—but who knows, you may score a deal closer to event time. J Balvin, Keith Urban, Journey, Steve Aoki, and Thirty Seconds to Mars headline the opening ceremony.

Holiday Events in Vegas

Multiple Locations

Las Vegas is a great place to celebrate the winter holidays. Drive through more than 5 million colorful lights on a 2.5-mile course at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of Glittering Lights from November 9 to January 7. Take a spin on the Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan, surrounded by the lights of the Strip on the Boulevard Pool Deck with themed cocktails and fire pits throughout the season. Enchant returns to Las Vegas for the third year in a row, sticking to just one location this year—the Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin—with a light maze, holiday village, and holiday treats by local favorites from November 24 to December 31. The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village operates on select dates from late November to December 31 with a train, food, lights, and games in a winter carnival atmosphere for a good cause. Of course, the biggest party of all takes place on New Year's Eve, when fireworks erupt from the rooftops of Vegas Strip resorts.

New Casino Resorts

Multiple Locations

It's always a big deal when a big casino resort opens in Las Vegas—and we have two showing up within weeks of each other. Durango is already the most identifiable landmark in the Southwest Valley and is expected to make a grand impression when it officially welcomes guests on November 20 with 200 rooms, an 83,000-square-foot casino, and outdoor tree-lined patios. Fill up on food at new restaurants like Summer House and Nicco's Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish with Eat Your Heart Out joining the growing list of food halls throughout Las Vegas. The long-delayed Fontainebleau finally opens on the Strip on December 13. The 67-story skyscraper has more than 3,600 rooms (including ultra-premium Fleur de Lis suites), a 150,000-square-foot casino floor, and an ambitious culinary program that includes two steakhouses (Don's Prime and Papi Steak), six Asian concepts (including Ito for 12-seat Japanese omakase tastings), and a tasting room dedicated to Casa Dragones tequila.