16 Things You Have to Do in Las Vegas This June

You can’t spend ALL month by the pool or eating/drinking Vegas’ best boozy brunches... err, well you can, but then you’d miss these 16 sweet June events in Sin City:
Jun 1-Aug 31
Cabanas for a Cause The Palms On Mondays during the summer, cabanas are just $100 from 10am-6pm at the Palms Pool & Dayclub. Reserve in advance by calling 702.942.6832 and mentioning “Cabanas for a Cause.”
Jun 1-Sep 26
Free drinks by the pool Array Book a room at the Venetian or the Palazzo and lounge by the pool with a complimentary pitcher of Patrón margaritas or bucket of Stella Artois beers. All you have to do is make your reservation here.
Jun 4 Thu
Exotics Racing Grand Opening Las Vegas Motor Speedway Exotics Racing is holding the grand opening of its operation expansion at the Motor Speedway. There’s more than 50 cool cars to choose from, so hop in a Ferrari, Lamborghini, or if you want to channel your inner James Bond, an Aston Martin and take a spin around the track.
Jun 5 Fri
Sinatra Cooking Class Wynn Encore An interactive cooking demonstration will finish with a three-course lunch featuring Frank Sinatra’s favorite dishes at his namesake restaurant beginning at noon. His granddaughter will help lead the class and tell a few stories about the icon... and hopefully spill some dirt. Book reservations in advance.
Jun 5 Fri
Musicians throw down at First Friday Arts District Eight venues at the monthly First Friday block party will feature local music talent, from bands to DJs, performing original music, and competing for a chance to play at this year’s Life is Beautiful Festival. It could be an early chance to catch potential future headliners. Don’t forget: Imagine Dragons were once a local up-and-coming Vegas band.
Jun 5 Fri
Carnival of Cuisine The Palazzo Mario Batali is the special guest for this poolside food and wine tasting featuring restaurants from the Venetian and the Palazzo, including Batali’s own Carnevino, B&B Burger & Beer, B&B Ristorante, and many more.
Jun 7 Sun
Spend Sundays at OMNIA Caesars Palace The newest and most talked about nightclub in Las Vegas debuts “Imagine at OMNIA”... a weekly party that promises a different theme each time around. It’s about time someone tried to make Sundays a little more exciting. At least for 14 weekends this summer.
Jun 10 Wed
Surrender Turns Five Wynn Encore Surrender is throwing a five-year anniversary party with Skrillex as the special guest DJ. This falls on a Wednesday, which also happens to be Industry Night with some discounts on getting through the front door.
Jun 10 Wed
Get Wet at Night MGM Grand For the first time ever, the Wet Republic pool party is hosting a full season of Wet at Night, a series of nighttime parties that takes the “day” out of dayclub. On this occasion, Calvin Harris will provide the entertainment, so expect a lot of wet bodies grinding by the pool.
Jun 15 Mon
Taste the original chicken wing The Grand Canal Shoppes Legend has it that the Anchor Bar in Buffalo came up with the first-ever chicken wing. Now it’s opening a location in Vegas and you can check out their famous wings for yourself, along with other tasty bar finger-foods from the menu.
Jun 19 Fri
National Ice Cream Day The D Las Vegas It’s National Ice Cream Day, but comic magician Adam London is giving away free ice cream during his Laughternoon show at The D all summer long until Labor Day weekend. And who doesn’t like stuff that’s free?
Jun 19 Fri
Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Motor Speedway The biggest music fest in the US returns to the Motor Speedway with more than 140,000 fans expected each night for a massive lineup of big-name DJs, carnival rides, fireworks, and skimpy neon clothing. New additions this year include ball pits in the VIP area, sweet auction prizes like making sushi with a famous DJ, and some high-tech gadget called an “iBeacon” that will help you find the nearest bathroom or water station.
Jun 19 Fri
Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con South Point The writers and artists behind some of the biggest comic books in the world will meet and mingle with fans... who will no doubt be competing with the EDC attendees in town the same weekend to see who can wear the most ridiculous outfits.
Jun 21 Sun
Choose your water park Array It’s officially the first day of summer and it’s time to settle on a water park. You’ve got Cowabunga Bay in Henderson or Wet‘n’Wild in the Southwest valley. Both have new attractions this year, tons of water, and even decent parking.
Jun 21 Sun
Sensation Monte Carlo ... or you can spend the first day of summer away from all those kids. Think of Sensation as a pool party for people who don’t always go to pool parties. The atmosphere is a little less rowdy but there’s still cocktails, DJs, bikinis, and all that other fun stuff.
Jun 21 Sun
Skydive with dad... indoors Off the Strip Take him to Vegas Indoor Skydiving and take advantage of the deals being offered for the holiday to fly through the air and defy gravity thanks to the massive fan underneath you.