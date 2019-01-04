No, the party isn't over. It's a brand new year and you've stuff to do in Las Vegas. The first weekend of 2019 is a busy one, so pull the confetti out of your hair, shake off that hangover, and get familiar with everything going on around town. Here's everything you need to do in Las Vegas this weekend.
Go vegan for January
Wednesday, January 1-Thursday, January 31
Various locations
If your New Year's resolution had anything to do with eating cleaner, see what happens when you forget about meat for a while. Vegans Baby has pulled together more than 30 restaurants to offer special vegan menus throughout the month of January -- or as some call it, Veganuary. You've got some of the best restaurants in town on the list, including Shiraz, Border Grill, Pasta Shop, and Good Pie, which was one of our favorite new openings last year.
Cost: Prices vary by restaurant
Bundle up for the first First Friday of 2019
Friday, January 4 (ongoing)
Downtown
The monthly block party known as First Friday brings art, entertainment, and food together in the Downtown Arts District. The featured artist this time around is Gem Jaxx and the theme is "Next" -- suggesting it's time to turn the page and be our best selves in the new year. So, pick out your layers and bundle up. First Friday is worth checking out any time of year, whether it's cold or not.
Cost: Free entry
Check out new tech at a virtual reality festival during CES Week
Tuesday, January 8-Thursday, January 10
The Strip
If you survive the weekend, you may be ready to check out all the cool new technology at CES. However, the trade show is strictly industry-only. So if your name isn't on the list, VR Fest is a great alternative. The virtual reality festival runs for three days concurrently with CES and is open to the public. Get an up-close first look at VR/AR systems being used in entertainment, e-sports, healthcare, and other industries with exhibits and events at different venues around town.
Cost: Tickets $50-300
Get a taste of Black Sheep at Harvest
Friday, January 4
The Bellagio
The Snack Wagon Pop-Up Series is always a good excuse to check out Harvest. Executive Chef Roy Ellamar welcomes guest chef Jamie Tran of Black Sheep to the latest edition of the monthly event. The two will wheel food carts through the restaurant's bar and lounge 5-9pm, offering their own signature small bites from table to table.
Cost: Small bites are $11 each
Check out Fremont Street's new Viva Vision tribute to The Killers
Friday, January 4-Sunday, January 6
Downtown
If you didn't make it down to the Fremont Street Experience for New Year's Eve, you missed the debut of a brand Viva Vision show featuring The Killers. The sound and video tribute to the homegrown Vegas rock band runs all weekend long -- all month long, actually -- at 10pm each night. Soak it all in before Viva Vision undergoes a $32 million renovation later in the year.
Cost: Free
Enjoy Champagne pairings at Blue Ribbon
Friday, January 4-Friday, February 15
The Cosmopolitan
The bubbles never go away in Las Vegas -- even after New Year's Eve. The latest example is Blue Ribbon Brasserie's new Moet & Chandon wine pairing menu. Smaller plates, like bone marrow or steak tartare include one glass of Champagne while larger sharable servings, like the cheese fondue or surf n' turf of prime New York strip and tiger prawns, are served with two glasses. The menu is only available for a limited time, so if you haven't checked out Blue Ribbon yet, consider this the perfect excuse for trying something different in the new year.
Cost: Prices range from $24 dishes to $420 platters.
Get it on, bang a gong at the Downtown Yoga & Wellness Co-Op
Saturday, January 5
Downtown
The Downtown Yoga & Wellness Co-Op is celebrating its grand opening. Guest are invited to check out the new space 2-5:30pm for an open house with tea and snacks. Make sure you're around at 5pm for a gong bath, in which participants are "bathed" in sound waves. You got to try this one out for yourself.
Cost: Free
Learn about criminal history in Cuba
Saturday, January 5
Downtown
For a while back in the '50s, Havana actually rivaled Vegas as a playground for organized crime. Hear all about it at the Mob Museum, where mob historian and author Scott Deitche hosts "The Mob in Havana: The Rise, the Fall, and the Legacy" at 2pm. The videoconference will go deep into the history behind the gambling, money, and violence in the country.
Cost: Free with museum admission
Stretch out and carb load
Sunday, January 6
Tivoli Village
If you want to get 2019 off to a fresh start, you couldn't pick a better time to check out the monthly "Beauty & Brunch" get-together at David Barton Gym at Tivoli Village. Sweat it out with a 60-minute yoga class at 1pm followed by mimosas, grilled maple mustard chicken, pancakes stacks, and other brunch bites. The event welcomes both members and non-members.
Cost: $40
Say goodbye to Christmas once and for all
Sunday, January 6
North Las Vegas
It's the final night of Glittering Lights and if you thought the lines were long for the big winter event around the holidays, now's your (last) chance to see what the fuss is all about. Drive your car through the Las Vegas Vegas Speedway -- at speeds considerably slower than the race cars that usually compete there -- and marvel at a zillion lights displayed in festive holiday cheer.
Cost: $20-30
