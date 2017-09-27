Everything You Have to Do This Fall in Las Vegas

It's been a busy summer in Las Vegas. We've had heat, rain, and the fight of the century. So what does fall have in store? Chances are good you'll drink lots of beer, freak out over Halloween, and learn a thing or two about vegan dining. Read on to find out how.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 15-Oct 15
MGM Grand
The first free-roaming multi-player virtual reality attraction in Las Vegas makes its debut at Level Up. Grab some friends, put on some goggles, and enter one of three computer-generated worlds: Engineerium (a colorful land with cartoon animals and floating platforms), Singularity (which takes place on a Space Station), or Zombie Apocalypse (self-explanatory).
Cost: $50
Friday - Sunday
Sep 15-17
Southwest
How does a baklava sundae sound right about now? It's just one of the many things to sink your teeth into at the weekend-long Greek Food Festival. Going strong in its 45th year, the event also includes plenty of Greek music, dancing, shopping -- and anything else you can think of -- outside the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in the southwest valley.
Cost: $7-$12
Thursday
Sep 21
Forum Shops at Caesars
Spago hosts one more Sip & Savor event before moving to the Bellagio in 2018. Running five years straight and counting, the annual tasting brings together the best of six Wolfgang Puck restaurants in one place. That means the Italian street food of Lupo will be right alongside the yakitori grilled meats of Cut. This is one of those events that tends to over-deliver with not only the food, but with plenty of booze from more than 20 wineries.
Cost: Tickets start at $200
Friday - Sunday
Sep 22-24
Downtown
The Life is Beautiful festival is back, taking up blocks and blocks of Downtown with four stages hosting Muse, Gorillaz, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, blink-182, and a bunch of other music acts over three days. You'll get plenty of food to snack on as well, from top Vegas restaurants like B&B Ristorante, Echo & Rig, STK, and Fleur, as well as out-of-town guests you can't find anywhere else. Check out guest speakers like singer Rachel Platten and science guy Bill Nye as well as art installations that will continue to beautify Downtown long after the festival wraps up. New this year: DJs performing on decked-out "art cars" that roam the festival grounds.
Cost: GA tickets are sold out, but VIP tickets start at $275
Monday
Sep 26
Rio
Try not to get splashed. WOW, a circus-style show performed mostly in and around water, makes its North American debut at the Rio. The cast of more than 30 performers, including acrobats and dancers, will be featured alongside 3-D animation, holograms and other cool high-tech stuff -- giving all those Cirque residencies in Vegas a run for their money. You even get an archer who shoots an apple off her own head. Don't slip!
Cost: Tickets start at $46
Wednesday
Sep 27
Take a food-fueled road trip to benefit Harvey's victims
Downtown
Chef Scott Commings' Culinary Road Trip series at Downtown Grand's Freedom Beat shifts its attention to Texas. The multi-course dinner of Lone Star staples is between 6-9pm and features Frito pie, "Texas Caviar" black-eyed pea salad, a BBQ platter, cowboy rib-eye, collard greens, potatoes, and pecan pie -- all a frickin' steal at $50 per person. Even better, 100% of ticket sales go directly to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
Cost: $50
Friday - Tuesday
Sep 29-Oct 31
Choose between three different terrifying Halloween shows
West Valley
Freaking Bros. is bringing the Trilogy of Terror back to Las Vegas for the 25th straight year. That includes three haunted attractions: Castle Vampyre, the demonic Coven of 13, and the R-Rated Gates of Hell. Can't decide? Do all three with a "Freak Pass" for $39. The Trilogy of Terror is open September 29-October 1, October 6-8, and October 13-31. Ask about the after-hours Victim Experience. It's not for everyone.
Cost: Tickets for individual shows start at $15
Friday - Tuesday
Sep 29-Oct 31
Circus Circus
The competition for the Halloween holiday dollar heats up as the Adventuredome at Circus Circus transforms into Fright Dome -- an indoor amusement park with rides, haunted houses, scare zones, and live performances. Zombie City and the Hex "demonic labyrinth" are new this year, but the 4-D Killer Clown show could be the creepiest part of the whole thing. Fright Dome is open on select evenings (mostly weekends) up through Halloween night.
Cost: Tickets start at $37
Saturday
Sep 30
Downtown
This is probably your best of opportunity of the year to have as much vegan food as you want all in one place. The Vegas VegFest offers info, guest speakers, and bites from Eatt Gourmet Bistro, Panevino, Simply Pure, Vegan Bites, and a bunch of others who know how to leave the meat and dairy at home. The event runs all day, from 10am to 6pm, outdoors at the Clark County Government Center.
Cost: Admission is free
Thursday
Oct 5
Crafthaus
Local brewery Crafthaus is hosting a beer pairing dinner 6-8pm at Rx Boiler Room -- chef Rick Moonen's adventurous casual spot inside the Shops at Mandalay Place. As for the food, the dinner will feature lots of yuzu, so expect dishes to have a Japanese and Korean influence.
Cost: $75
Friday
Oct 6
Palazzo
Love & Vine is an annual culinary event that brings together food and wine from the Master Chefs of France -- a group that includes top chefs from around the world as well as Las Vegas. In a new twist this year, the menu will be exclusively vegetarian. Enjoy being meat-free by the pool at the Aquatic Club beginning at 7pm.
Cost: Tickets start at $92
Friday - Saturday
Oct 6-7
West Valley
The Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival returns to the Red Rock Resort for two straight days of poolside food and drink. The event begins at 9pm (with VIP entry at 8pm) with bites from some of the very best restaurants in Vegas. The scenery is especially nice, since the Red Rock has one of the most beautiful pool decks for this kind of thing. Want a good deal? Book a cabana for $1,000 and get "10 passes, two bottles of vodka, and your own private cabana girl." Ask for details on that.
Cost: Friday tickets run for $150, while Saturday's are $100
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 7-8
Pahrump
Need a good excuse to visit Pahrump? Check out the 25th annual Grape Stomp Festival that celebrates the seasonal harvest at the Pahrump Valley Winery. It runs for two days and admission is just $10. Enjoy wine tastings, food, music, and -- if you dare -- sign up to actually stomp away on grapes inside a barrel while competing to make the most juice. The festival is also the biggest sale of the year for the winery, so pick up a few bottles. These vineyards may grow in the middle of the desert, but they produce some tasty, award-winning vino.
Cost: $10
Sunday
Oct 8
Ride motorcycles through the streets for a good cause
Downtown
Fill up the Harley. Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars will lead the fourth Annual Pawn Stars Poker Run for this charity event benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation of Nevada. Motorcyclists will rev their engines at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, make their way through the streets of Vegas and head down Interstate 15 to the Pioneer Saloon -- one of the most historic bars in Nevada. Then it's time to circle back to Pawn Plaza for an after-party and food by Rollin Smoke BBQ.
Cost: Tickets start at $13 but cost more if you want to ride motorcycles
Thursday
Oct 12
Southwest
The Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts its 18th annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza from 5:30pm to 8pm at the Gaudin Porsche dealership. Top food bites include Ferraro's, Joe's, and Crazy Pita. Spring for the VIP tickets. You get to come in an hour early and enjoy a wine and cheese reception.
Cost: $75 for GA; $150 for VIP
Saturday
Oct 14
Downtown
Someone got the idea that bacon and beer go pretty well together -- and we can't disagree. The Bacon & Beer Classic comes to Las Vegas, featuring more than 50 craft brews and more than 25 dishes made with you-know-what from local chefs. The festival gets underway at Llama Lot on Fremont and 10th Street at 5pm. Get in a hour earlier (and enjoy a private pork belly tasting) with VIP tickets.
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Saturday
Oct 14
West Valley
Drink wine and roam around Tivoli Village while enjoying live music and bites from food stations representing top Vegas restaurants, all of which sounds pretty good! It's called Cork & Soul and the fun starts at 5pm.
Cost: Tickets start at $50
Saturday
Oct 21
Downtown
If you need more than 200 beers to choose from, you're in the right place. More than 60 local and regional breweries will be offering samples at Motley Brews' Downtown Brew Festival -- a backyard-style party on the lawn at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. The Downtown tradition is now in its sixth year with plenty of music and food to enjoy as well. Splurge on VIP tickets for early entry and limited-release beers in the Pavilion Lounge.
Cost: GA tickets start at $40
Saturday
Oct 21
West Valley
So how does the Las Vegas Natural History Museum afford all of those cool dinosaur exhibits? One reason is the annual Dinosaur Ball -- which is taking place at the Red Rock Resort this year. Cocktails are served at 6pm with dinner at 7:30pm. No word yet on whether the T. rex has RSVP'd.
Cost: $250
Friday - Saturday
Oct 27-28
The LINQ
Phish is legendary for covering entire albums by classic acts during its Halloween shows. Now the group's frontman is out on his own with the Trey Anastasio Band, coming to Brooklyn Bowl for a two-night run on Halloween weekend. Who knows what you'll get. Previous Halloween weekend shows in 2015 included covers of Jimmy Webb's "MacArthur Park" and "Clint Eastwood" by Gorillaz.
Cost: $85
Wednesday
Nov 1
On the Strip
Love watching Narcos on Netflix? The series about drugs and violence in South America was inspired by cocaine king Pablo Escobar, and the DEA agents who brought him down will share their real-life stories inside Brooklyn Bowl at The LINQ. Steve Murphy and Javier Pena will spill the dirt in "Capturing Pablo" -- an interactive presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. It's 18-and-over only, so expect graphic details.
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Thursday - Saturday
Nov 16-18
On the Strip
The founder of Life is Beautiful, Rehan Choudhry, is back with a new concept in Vegas. The Emerge Music + Impact Conference is a three-day event on the Strip, featuring more than 100 musicians on the rise and guest speakers that have already made it -- including members of Imagine Dragons and My Chemical Romance. Expect deep discussions about social issues and the state of the music biz, plus plenty of performances from up-and-comers.
Cost: $195
Thursday
Nov 23
West Valley
Why cook at home when some of the best restaurants in Las Vegas are serving up their own Thanksgiving menus? For a traditional holiday meal, it's hard to beat Echo & Rig where familiar favorites like brown sugar yams, roasted vegetables, and butternut squash soup are made with the very best ingredients. The turkeys come from Diestel Farms, which means they're humanely-raised in a natural environment to a mature weight without being overstuffed or given hormones.
Cost: Depends on what you get, but check one of their Thanksgiving menus for an idea
Thursday
Nov 23
The Venetian
Sugarcane's globally inspired cuisine takes an experimental turn on Thanksgiving, and the results are amazing. Last year, the menu featured cool stuff like pumpkin ricotta gnocchi with hazelnuts, beef tenderloin medallions with seared foie gras, and pumpkin panna cotta. Expect a similar lineup of fun creations this year.
Cost: Depends on what you get, but check their menu for an idea
