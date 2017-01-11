25 Things You Have to Do in Las Vegas in May

Sin City's spent most of this spring... um, getting ready for summer, but be careful, if you look too far ahead you'll miss everything from a Vegas version of Brazil's biggest music festival, to the Great American Foodie Fest, and the rest of these 25 sweet Vegas events in May.
Apr 30 Thu
Vape Summit III Why smoke… when you can vape? Check out everything and anything connected to the booming industry with more than 300 vendors and exhibits at the Convention Center. Hot Import Nights will also have hot cars (and hot models) on display. The previous Vape Summit drew more than 20,000 people so expect even more to show up this time around.
Apr 30 Thu
Great American Foodie Fest Catch all four days of the semi-annual event that features food trucks, a beer garden, carnival rides, and for some reason, long lines for White Castle. It’s probably the second most fun thing you can do in the parking lot of the Rio.
May 1 Fri
Ditch Fridays Returns The Palms Pool & Dayclub gets an early jump on summer with the season opening of the weekly Ditch Fridays pool party. With celebrity guests, DJs, drinks, food, and Xbox in the cabanas, it could be the perfect excuse to call in sick for work.
May 1 Fri
Ninkasi Space Oddity Ball Ninkasi's Space Oddity Ball kicks off at 8pm at the Eyecandy lobby bar. The Ground Control Imperial Stout Release Party will offer beer tastings from the famed brewer and, in honor of International Space Day, people are encouraged to wear "space costumes," so start looking around for the nearest astronaut helmet.
May 2 Sat
Farm-to-Table Dinner The Venetian’s B&B Ristorante heads North to Overton for a farm-to-table dinner at Quail Hollow Farm. It begins with a reception at 5pm with cocktails and small bites on the veranda overlooking the farm. The following four-course meal is prepared with fresh produce and prime Black Angus beef.
Moapa Valley
May 2 Sat
CRUSH menus inspired by the big fight You can't afford tickets to the big fight, but you can still head on down to the MGM Grand, place your bet, and enjoy special menus at CRUSH dedicated to each fighter. Floyd Mayweather fans get a beef filet, honey walnut shrimp, and Sweet Elvis flatbread, while Manny Pacquiao's fans can chow down on New York sirloin, lobster pot pie, and Nutella Squeeze. Each five-course meal is $95.
MGM Grand
May 2 Sat
Bet on the Derby The Kentucky Derby is on the same day as May-Pac, making May 2 one of the busiest days ever for Vegas sports books. The Stratosphere hosts a free theater viewing party with Wi-Fi, betting stations, food & drink deals, and nine huge unobstructed screens of the action. Place a minimum bet of $20 at William Hill at the SLS Las Vegas and get an official Derby glass, as well as mint julep discounts from Umami Burger. Or you can head Downtown where the "most exciting two minutes in sports" will be shown on HD screens around The D and Golden Gate with $10,000 in chips and prizes given away in contests.
Multiple locations
May 3 Sun
Uncommon Canvas Drinking and painting. What can go wrong? Uncommon Canvas is a series of Sunday night painting sessions led by a local artis from 6-9pm. Enjoy a complimentary Jameson Irish Mule while creating your masterpiece.
May 3 Sun
Hit the pool… at night A new season of Nightswim gets underway at XS Nightclub. The pool stays open after hours every Sunday so you can splash around during late-night sets by big-name DJs like Avicii, Skrillex, Zedd, and David Guetta.
May 4 Mon
Marquee Goes Silent Marquee Nightclub turns off the speakers in the Library with a Silent Disco 10pm-1am. Just hand over your ID for a set of wireless headphones and tune in to one of three channels of music while joining a crowd dancing to its own rhythm in silence.
May 4 Mon
Free Food for Teachers For Teacher Appreciation Week, all Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill locations (and Sammy’s in Henderson) will offer free tapas for any teacher with a current school ID with a purchase of equal or greater value. Go for the mini duck tacos.
Sammy's Woodfired Pizza & Grill
May 5 Tue
Cinco de Mayo Here's where to celebrate America's favorite Mexican holiday: The Golden Nugget has samples of tacos and tequila along with other bites and drinks poolside; Bunkhouse Saloon will throw a party with the mariachi heavy metal band Metalachi; and T&T at the Luxor will have a spicy celebration with UFC Octagon girl Arianny Celeste.
Multiple locations
May 8 Fri
Hear Zeppelin’s best album live On the second Friday of every month, a classic rock album will be performed in its entirety by guest musicians in a series called (appropriately) “In Its Entirety” at the Rocks Lounge. Things get rocking with Led Zeppelin IV… which could be worth checking out since a real Led Zep reunion is never gonna happen.
May 8 Fri
Rock in Rio Brazil’s biggest music festival takes a stab at a US version at a new outdoor venue over two weekends (May 8-9 is rock weekend and May 15-16 is pop weekend). Big-name headliners include Taylor Swift, Metallica, No Doubt, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Linkin Park, and Ed Sheeran. The festival grounds will be a spectacle in itself with carnival rides, multiple "streets" representing different cultures, food from Wolfgang Puck, and an opening performance by Cirque du Soleil… all in a cashless society where all transactions are made with a wristband that is able to store "rock cash" purchased in advance.
May 9 Sat
Walk of Johnnie NOVE Italiano is hosting the Walk of Johnnie dinner at 6:30pm. The five-course meal comes with pairings of Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky. Just make sure you "walk" and don’t drive home afterwards.
May 10 Sun
Mother’s Day… Las Vegas Style Some of Sin City's best Mother’s Day choices include The Buffet At TI, which is serving brunch items like lobster ravioli and baked scallops; the Westin Lake Las Vegas, which offers a Champagne brunch along with some scenery by the water; and Fu’s at the Hard Rock with all-you-can-eat dim sum. But the best deal could be at Cabo Wabo, where breakfast is free for mom from 8-11am.
Multiple locations
May 15 Fri
Spring Wine Fest Vineyards from California, Oregon, and Washington will be highlighted during three days of events at the Golden Nugget. They include a reception at the H2O poolside bar, a wine-pairing dinner at Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, and the Grand Tasting inside the Grand Event Center.
May 16 Sat
Remedy's 8th Anniversary Party The Henderson locals' bar celebrates eight years in business at its St. Rose Parkway location with a red carpet party that includes a buffet, drink specials, prize giveaways... and no cover charge.
May 21 Thu
The Las Vegas Epicurean Affair Sample food and drinks poolside at The Palazzo with some of the very best restaurants in Las Vegas. It’s probably the most diverse and awesome collection of bites you’ll find anywhere before summer kicks in.
May 22 Fri
Joe Rogan at Ka Theater A Joe Rogan gig in Las Vegas is nothing new, but this time around he’s bringing a group of comics to the Ka Theatre, home to one of Cirque du Soleil’s biggest productions. Don’t expect the comedian to get involved in any wild stunts or acrobatics, but the change-of-venue could add some extra fun to the atmosphere.
May 22 Fri
Cowboy Spring Break The rodeo is in town and all guys in cowboy hats and girls in cut-off jean shorts can hit a massive three-day country music festival that takes place outdoors at the MGM Resorts Village… otherwise known as that empty lot across the street from the Luxor. Headliners include Montgomery Gentry, The Band Perry, and Gary Allan.
May 23 Sat
Hot Havana Nights Henderson’s newest and fanciest athletic club host a Latin-themed party with music, dancing, catered food, and cocktails by the pool from 8pm-midnight. Free for members and $20 for non-members.
Life Time Fitness
May 23 Sat
Watch UFC with strippers One of the most loaded lineups in UFC history is headlined by Daniel Cormier against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. You can watch UFC 187 live at the MGM Grand… or you can check it out on the big screen just minutes away at one of the best strip clubs in Vegas with drink deals, food, and perhaps a lap dance between rounds.
May 26 Tue
Wine Dinner With Famille Perrin Charlie Palmer’s Aureole is already one of the best places to enjoy some wine. Now it’s hosting a special six-course dinner featuring organic wine pairings from Famille Perrin at 6:30pm. Contact the restaurant to make reservations in advance.
May 28 Thu
Burgers and Beer It’s National Hamburger Day and the perfect opportunity to check out the new local beer pairing menu from BLT Burger at the Mirage. Enjoy The Cowboy, Shaft’s Blue, or American Wagyu Truffle alongside local beers from Big Dog’s, Tenaya Creek, and Sin City Brewing Co.
Burgers and Beer BLT Burger It’s National Hamburger Day and the perfect opportunity to check out the new local beer pairing menu from BLT Burger at the Mirage. Enjoy The Cowboy, Shaft’s Blue, or American Wagyu Truffle alongside local beers from Big Dog’s, Tenaya Creek, and Sin City Brewing Co.