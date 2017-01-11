25 Things You Have to Do in Las Vegas in May

Sat

Bet on the Derby The Kentucky Derby is on the same day as May-Pac, making May 2 one of the busiest days ever for Vegas sports books. The Stratosphere hosts a free theater viewing party with Wi-Fi, betting stations, food & drink deals, and nine huge unobstructed screens of the action. Place a minimum bet of $20 at William Hill at the SLS Las Vegas and get an official Derby glass, as well as mint julep discounts from Umami Burger. Or you can head Downtown where the "most exciting two minutes in sports" will be shown on HD screens around The D and Golden Gate with $10,000 in chips and prizes given away in contests.

Multiple locations

