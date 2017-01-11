20 Things You Have to Do in Las Vegas This April

Normally when you're in Vegas you do things like go to the country's most insane nightclubs, grab a great meal or two, and maybe even some stuff you don't tell anyone back home about. But when you're in Vegas in April you do... um, pretty much the same stuff, except you do these 20 sweet things too...
Apr 1 Wed
Whiskey Wednesday Monte Carlo It may be April Fools' Day… but it’s also Whiskey Wednesday in the Cigar Lounge at Andre’s restaurant. Unlimited tastings will be offered from the Compass Box Whisky Company for $35.
Apr 2 Thu
NFL Draft Party Sunset Station For the second year in a row, Club Madrid is throwing an NFL Draft Party that begins at 3:30pm. Kick off the football season with stadium food, beer specials, and draft cap giveaways. It’s up to you if you want to trade ‘em or not.
Apr 3 Fri
Vegas Beer and Music Festival SLS Las Vegas Guests will enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and unlimited samples of more than 50 craft beers at the Foxtail Pool Club. There’s also an exclusive after-party at LiFE Nightclub. VIP tickets get you in an hour earlier and cocktails from the Foxtail lounge.
Apr 3-4
Pregame at the pool Hard Rock Kenny Chesney is playing The Joint inside the Hard Rock for two nights, but before each show, there’s is pool party at REHAB featuring specialty cocktails, games, and music from Uncle Kracker and Dee Jay Silver. No shirt, no shoes, no problem.
Apr 5 Sun
Twisted Easter Brunch Hash House A Go Go All four Hash House A Go Go locations will be serving a “twisted farm food” version of Easter Brunch. The main event is the Lamb Chop Hash, served with lamb chops, crispy potatoes, roasted red peppers, spinach, goat cheese, two eggs, and a buttermilk biscuit... all drizzled with BBQ cream.
Apr 5 Sun
Mad Men cocktail menu Strip House The final season (well, half-season) of Mad Men debuts, and to celebrate the occasion, Strip House at Planet Hollywood is offering a few libations inspired by Don Draper. Try the Strip House Vesper, made with SKYY Vodka, Beefeater Gin, Lillet Blanc, and pickled onion juice, or go with the Strip House Sour, made with Seagram’s Seven, blood orange juice, fresh lemon, simple syrup, and garnished with house-made brandied cherries.
Apr 9 Thu
Celebrate Sinatra’s birthday SINATRA at Wynn Encore This year marks what would have been the 100th birthday of Frank Sinatra, and his namesake restaurant is offering a four-course dinner with drinks featuring Jack Daniel's, the crooner’s booze of choice. A master distiller form the company will guide you through the evening, including the appropriate Sinatra Select, in honor of Ol’ Blue Eyes.
Apr 9 Thu
Ma’Ceo Acrobatic Equestrian Experience South Point Ma’Ceo is like a cross between a rodeo and Cirque du Soleil with horse stunts performed alongside aerial acrobats. In a town full of wild shows, this one may be one of the most unique. VIP tickets include ringside seats and complimentary Champagne.
Apr 11 Sat
Spring Fling Cornhole Tournament Made L.V. Made L.V. is throwing a cornhole tournament/tailgate grill out. Teams will square off in competitive bean bag toss while enjoying sausages, street-style corn, fried Oreos, and other treats. Sign your team up here… or just show up and enjoy the spectacle.
Apr 11 Sat
Great Vegas Festival of Beer Downtown This event keeps getting bigger with more than 400 craft beers to sample from local and regional breweries. There will also be food trucks, a cigar lounge, and tons of other fun. New this year: beer pairings with treats from O Face Doughnuts. How can you say no to that?
Apr 11 Sat
Rock Out with Sammy Hagar Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Unlike David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar still has the pipes to belt out the Van Halen classics. His new super-group features former VH bassist Mike Anthony and Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. So expect more than a few classic rock covers in the set.
Apr 12 Sun
Game of Thrones Premier Party Due & Proper If Mad Men isn’t really your thing, head to Due & Proper for a party to kick off the new season of Game of Thrones. The menu features a royal spread that includes turkey confit legs and specials on Rogue Dead Guy Ale. You can also watch the premiere without shelling out for HBO.
Apr 16 Thu
Bubble-licious The Venetian The weekend UNLVino celebration kicks off with Bubble-licious. Enjoy samples of Champagne and sparkling wine outdoors in front of The Venetian. There will also be culinary samples from French Chef Daniel Boulud and a selection of restaurants from both The Venetian and Palazzo.
Apr 17 Fri
Sake Fever Red Rock Resort UNLVino continues with an indulgent evening of Asian sakes, wines, spirits, and cocktails. It takes place poolside at the Red Rock Resort and includes food and music.
Apr 18 Sat
UNLVino Grand Tasting Paris Las Vegas The Grand Tasting inside the Paris Ballroom will feature premium beverages and food prepared from culinary students at UNLV and some of the best restaurants on the Strip. Frankie Moreno will perform. A VIP experience includes a night at the Paris, dinner, and a meet-and-greet with Chef Steve Martorano.
Apr 19 Sun
MTO's Korean Brasserie Pop-up MTO Cafe in Downtown Summerlin For one night only, the MTO Cafe at Downtown Summerlin will turn into a “Korean Brasserie.” The pop-up dinner begins at 5:30pm and features guest chefs preparing Korean short ribs, pork tartare, and fried California gold oysters. Email for reservations
Apr 22 Wed
Locally Inspired Wine Pairing Dinner MRKT Sea & Land The signature steakhouse at Aliante is serving a gourmet dinner paired with wine from Justin and Landmark vineyards. Dishes are heavy on locally sourced ingredients and include mesquite-fired filet mignon with spotted prawns and coconut ghee seared scallops. The first course of caviar is served at 6:30pm.
Apr 23 Thu
Vegas Uncork’d On the Strip The biggest culinary festival of the year hits Las Vegas for four days of not-your-ordinary food and drinks featuring a jumbo-sized lineup of celebrity chefs. If you only pick one event to attend, head poolside at Caesars Palace for the Grand Tasting…. and more quality food in one spot than you’ll find anywhere else.
Apr 25 Sat
Walk with Wine Town Square New Vista is back with another Wine Walk. Wander through Town Square while sampling different wines and crossing them off your checklist from 7-10pm. Ticket are available in advance
Apr 25 Sat
Peace, Love & Hoppyness Big Dog’s Brewing Company More than 25 regional craft beers will be on tap while specialty bottles are passed around. It takes place in the parking lot of Big Dog’s and includes live music, food, and a raffle.