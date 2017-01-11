12 London Summer Events You Absolutely Need to Go to

Thu

Secret Cinema After Back to the Future and The Grand Budapest Hotel, we know these guys are champions of immersive cinema experiences. They go all out with massive-scale productions filled with actors, soundtracks, bars, food -- and an audience that dresses the part. This edition is The Empire Strikes Back, so dust off those light sabers and get out there.

Secret, duh

