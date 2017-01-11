Events

12 London Summer Events You Absolutely Need to Go to

Flickr/Dan

Summer is finally here, and despite the fact that the weather can occasionally make you want to spitefully spray canfuls of CFCs directly into the atmosphere above us, at least you know that the events hitting town are never going to disappoint. Here are the ones you, and every warm-blooded Londoner, need to check out:

Secret Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Secret Cinema After Back to the Future and The Grand Budapest Hotel, we know these guys are champions of immersive cinema experiences. They go all out with massive-scale productions filled with actors, soundtracks, bars, food -- and an audience that dresses the part. This edition is The Empire Strikes Back, so dust off those light sabers and get out there.

Secret, duh

Add
Press Play

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Press Play Back and bigger then ever, Press Play has expanded its experiential rooftop film screenings to three locations with over 20 films running all summer. Catch Oceans 11 and Zoolander at Broadway House, Almost Famous and True Romance at Netil360, or catch a thematic weekend filed with 007, DiCaprio, or Rocky on the Kensington Roof Garden.

Various locations

Add
Night Tales

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11-Aug 29

Summer Tales This is for when you want to party in a treehouse-esque wonderland filled with booze from Background Bars and food from Burger & Lobster, Bonnie Gull, Forza Win, Pizza Pilgrims, and more. Expect lots of fairy lights, foliage, and experimental entertainment (Thursdays through Saturdays only).

Old Street

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11-Sep 22

Heartbreak Hotel HH is one part bar, one part street food, and one part theatrical performance. The Jetty in Greenwich has been transformed into a world where lost souls and broken hearts are swept up in a journey as wild as you are willing to let it be. Work your way through nine interlocking shipping containers and see what secrets hide behind closed doors.

The Jetty

Add
Rooftop Film Club

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11-Jul 31

Rooftop Film Club Popcorn, cocktails, blankets and you’re favorite cult classics projected on a massive screen overlooking some of the best views in the city. This is the real deal with showings of everything from Taxi Driver, Blade RunnerThe Usual Suspects, and so many more almost every night of the week.

Various locations

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 28-Jul 5

Wireless Festival Now in it’s 10th year, Wireless pulls in some of the biggest names in music, and this four-day blowout has something for everyone. Drake, Major Lazer, Avicii, David Guetta, Jessie J... the list of artists goes on and on. Grab some sunscreen and get to the park.

Finsbury Park

Add

Flickr/RichKnowles

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17-18

Lovebox Festival Lovebox features Snoop Dog, Hot Chip, Flume, Cypress Hill, Little Dragon, Jessie Ware, Groove Armada, and so many more. This massive weekender has become one of the kickoff parties to celebrate the fact that summer has finally arrived. Throw in food from Voodoo Ray’s, Anne Mae’s, Smokestak, Not Dogs, Nom Nom, and nearly 30 other food stalls, and this is almost as much about the food as the music.  

Victoria Park

Add
Press Play

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18-19

Cocktails in the City While foodie gatherings are well and good, this is booze's chance in the sun. 25 of the best bars in London are strutting their stuff in a Georgian garden. Bars like the Shrub & Shutter, Loves Company, and The Cocktail Trading Company are pulling out all the stops, complete with tastings, masterclasses, and demos, plus games and live music.

Bloomsbury

Add
Wilderness Festival

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6-9

Wilderness Get out of the city to the great outdoors of Oxfordshire for three days of music, food, film, theatre, masterclasses, discussions, swimming, and camping. So much more than just another festival, Wilderness brings together the greatest minds in various fields to give you more than just hearing loss, fuzzy memories, and a nasty hangover.

Cornbury Park

Add
Flickr/Richard Moross

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11 Tue

Great British Beer Festival If you take beer seriously, then get ready to start counting down the days. Put on by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), it’s the UK’s largest beer fest with over 900 real ales, ciders, and more available. There are nearly 400 breweries represented, with 27 bars, plus food and pub games, naturally.

Olympia

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13 Thu

London Craft Beer Festival Back for a third year, get your craft beer fill at Oval Space, where a meeting of some of the best microbreweries is going down. Discover new liquid goodness and learn more about old favorites. Add in chow from Big Apple Hot Dogs, Ginger Pig, and Pull & Punch.

Oval Space, Bethnal Green

Add

Flickr/Charlie Marshall

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29-31

Notting Hill Carnival Get ready for the largest street party in Europe. Having started in 1964, it has grown into a huge celebration for the Afro-Caribbean community and an even more massive excuse to party as summer starts to fade. The whole area gets transformed with parades, food stalls, music stages, and an overflowing urge to dance in the street.

Notting Hill

Add

