Everything You Absolutely Must Do in London This Winter

Fri

Hit The Shoreditch Christmas Market Buying Christmas gifts can be a soul destroying experience, but of course Shoreditch gives you a way to do it in style. Over at the Red Gallery, grab chow and booze from the Tokyo Nights crew, and mull over your gift list with stalls filled with local art, jewelry, textiles, fashion, and everything in between. Top marks if you can knock out the whole list in an afternoon.

Red Gallery

