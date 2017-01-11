Everything You Absolutely Have to Do in London This Summer

Tue

Get your wizarding world fix with Harry Potter & The Cursed Child JK Rowling’s boy wizard returns with a stage debut. Taking place after The Deathly Hallows, this eighth "book" follows a middle-aged Harry Potter, his young son, and the whole gang. Head to the Palace Theatre for this production, which has a complicated schedule -- basically, the show is comprised of two parts, which you can either binge on the same day or watch in two evenings back-to-back. Naturally, the initial run sold out of advanced tickets in seconds, but fresh tickets will be released every Friday the week ahead... plus this show is expected to be extended. While June 7th is the date this show opens, it should go on indefinitely.

Palace Theatre

Get your wizarding world fix with Harry Potter & The Cursed Child Palace Theatre JK Rowling’s boy wizard returns with a stage debut. Taking place after The Deathly Hallows, this eighth "book" follows a middle-aged Harry Potter, his young son, and the whole gang. Head to the Palace Theatre for this production, which has a complicated schedule -- basically, the show is comprised of two parts, which you can either binge on the same day or watch in two evenings back-to-back. Naturally, the initial run sold out of advanced tickets in seconds, but fresh tickets will be released every Friday the week ahead... plus this show is expected to be extended. While June 7th is the date this show opens, it should go on indefinitely.