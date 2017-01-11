Events

The 14 Best Things to Do in London This August

By Published On 07/30/2015 By Published On 07/30/2015
Flickr/Farrukh

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Beach East Someone’s gone and dumped 2,200sqft of golden sand all over the Olympic Park in Stratford, and everyone’s surprisingly relaxed about it.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Beach East Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Someone’s gone and dumped 2,200sqft of golden sand all over the Olympic Park in Stratford, and everyone’s surprisingly relaxed about it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

10th Annual Brompton World Championship Turns out, these miniature folding bicycles are serious racing machines. Now you can see them in all their sporting glory, thanks to this Grand Prix around the regal St James Park.

St James Park

10th Annual Brompton World Championship St James Park Turns out, these miniature folding bicycles are serious racing machines. Now you can see them in all their sporting glory, thanks to this Grand Prix around the regal St James Park.

Add

Related

related

12 London Summer Events You Absolutely Need to Go to

related

Your Complete Guide to London’s Best Outdoor Markets

related

21 London Rooftops You Need to Be Drinking on

related

12 London Summer Events You Absolutely Need to Go to
Flickr/Eli Christman

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Eastern Electrics Twelve thousand dance music connoisseurs descend upon the decadent Hatfield House again this year for a heady day of beats, bass, and definitely, absolutely, certainly no drugs.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire

Eastern Electrics Hatfield House, Hertfordshire Twelve thousand dance music connoisseurs descend upon the decadent Hatfield House again this year for a heady day of beats, bass, and definitely, absolutely, certainly no drugs.

Add
Time Run

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1-30

Time Run Join this mind-bending immersive theatre experience that's a cross between an escape the room game, a functioning time machine, and The Crystal Maze.

9-15 Helmsley Place

Time Run 9-15 Helmsley Place Join this mind-bending immersive theatre experience that's a cross between an escape the room game, a functioning time machine, and The Crystal Maze.

Add
Howard's Meat Co.

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Sun

Dine Street Beer, BBQ, and a Sunday afternoon. The folks from Howard's Meat Co. are hitting Brew By Numbers' beer factory to give you 16-hour, Austin-style ‘cue.

Brew By Numbers

Dine Street Brew By Numbers Beer, BBQ, and a Sunday afternoon. The folks from Howard's Meat Co. are hitting Brew By Numbers' beer factory to give you 16-hour, Austin-style ‘cue.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch Cumberbatch plays the world’s whiniest prince in Shakespeare’s sublime tale of incest, murder, madness, and betrayal. To go or not to go, that is the question.

The Barbican

Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch The Barbican Cumberbatch plays the world’s whiniest prince in Shakespeare’s sublime tale of incest, murder, madness, and betrayal. To go or not to go, that is the question.

Add
Flickr/Katie Hunt

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11-15

Great British Beer Festival Over 350 breweries descend on 27 bars armed with more than 900 beers, ciders, perries, and ales for the 38th year of this CAMRA organized pint-o-rama.

Olympia

Great British Beer Festival Olympia Over 350 breweries descend on 27 bars armed with more than 900 beers, ciders, perries, and ales for the 38th year of this CAMRA organized pint-o-rama.

Add

related

Your Complete Guide to London’s Best Outdoor Markets
Flickr/Jaryl Cabuco

Date

Event

Location

Aug 13-16

London Craft Beer Festival Okay, it’s the second beer festival in this list, but don’t act like you’re not impressed. This one welcomes craft houses and microbreweries, so you can find/drink the next big thing.

Oval Space

London Craft Beer Festival Oval Space Okay, it’s the second beer festival in this list, but don’t act like you’re not impressed. This one welcomes craft houses and microbreweries, so you can find/drink the next big thing.

Add
Flickr/Nuno Gomes

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Red Bull Air Race Expect barrel rolls, speeds in excess of 230mph, and some (probably) unhinged pilots.

Royal Ascot

Red Bull Air Race Royal Ascot Expect barrel rolls, speeds in excess of 230mph, and some (probably) unhinged pilots.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Sun

JAWS at the Open Air Theatre On the 40th anniversary of Spielberg’s watery epic, this huge outdoor screen puts the giant great white into horrifying new dimensions.

Regent’s Park

JAWS at the Open Air Theatre Regent’s Park On the 40th anniversary of Spielberg’s watery epic, this huge outdoor screen puts the giant great white into horrifying new dimensions.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 23 Sun

The Mind Sports Olympiad An "Olympics for the mind," this weeklong festival sees global geniuses battle it out across 60 board games and mental disciplines. Sounds childish? Think again: the Pentamind event carries with it a six-digit prize fund..

JW3 Finchley Rd, West Hampstead

The Mind Sports Olympiad JW3 Finchley Rd, West Hampstead An "Olympics for the mind," this weeklong festival sees global geniuses battle it out across 60 board games and mental disciplines. Sounds childish? Think again: the Pentamind event carries with it a six-digit prize fund..

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

South West Four Fatboy Slim, Faithless, Skrillex, and Basement Jaxx descend upon the Common for what has been described -- possibly slightly underwelmingly -- as "Clapham does Ibiza."

Clapham Common

South West Four Clapham Common Fatboy Slim, Faithless, Skrillex, and Basement Jaxx descend upon the Common for what has been described -- possibly slightly underwelmingly -- as "Clapham does Ibiza."

Add
Flickr/Jaume Escofet

Date

Event

Location

Aug 30 Sun

Notting Hill Carnival Europe’s biggest street festival returns this year to show why it’s the jewel in the crown of London’s summer. We shouldn’t really have to sell this one to you.

Notting Hill

Notting Hill Carnival Notting Hill Europe’s biggest street festival returns this year to show why it’s the jewel in the crown of London’s summer. We shouldn’t really have to sell this one to you.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 30 Sun

Secret Sundaze Day & Night Birthday Party A two-part festival stretching over two venues and one day in East London, Sundaze celebrates its birthday with a lineup of achingly cool underground DJs.

Oval Space, Bethnal Green

Secret Sundaze Day & Night Birthday Party Oval Space, Bethnal Green A two-part festival stretching over two venues and one day in East London, Sundaze celebrates its birthday with a lineup of achingly cool underground DJs.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like