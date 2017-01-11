The Best Events in London This Spring

Sat

Enjoy an Earth Hour candlelit dinner Let’s be honest: everything looks sexier under candle light (yes, even you). So reserve a spot at The Shed, or its sister joint, Rabbit, while they observe Earth Hour (an event intended to keep us mindful of energy use and environmental issues). The team has created a special, six-course tasting menu, and will be using only candles to set the mood. The twist: guests have to guess the ingredients in their feast. After all, as one of the senses gets dulled, the others have to pick up the slack -- so you have to sing for your supper a little.

