Beer Tanks and Surreal Owls: The Best Things to Do in London This Autumn

Sure, summer was a blast and we’re going to miss it, but autumn in London isn’t all that bad. After all, we get crispy leaves, an extra hour’s lie-in when the clocks go back, and these excellent events...

Earth Ale Brewery

Date

Event

Location

Sep 24 Thu

Get Michelin-class brews The Earth Ale pop-up will see a Michelin-trained chef (who opened a brewery in Balham) create an eight-course tasting menu and pair the whole thing with his craft beer and cocktails.

The Bedford

Date

Event

Location

Sep 25-27

Get inked The London Tattoo Convention is here with bands, performers, food, and a bar run by the folks at Sailor Jerry.

Tobacco Dock

Dinner & Dance

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26 Sat

Go for dinner & a dance Hidden under the Holborn Viaduct, in an underground wine vault, brace yourself for six courses of blindingly great food followed by the best dance party you’ve had in years thanks to the Credence DJs.  

Holborn Viaduct

Camden Town Brewery

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26-27

Tank Party Now in its third year, the Camden Town Brewery is back for a two-day party to celebrate their massive 60-hectolitre hole filled with some of the best liquid this side of the Thames. Being so close to October, they’ve taken a little inspiration from our buddies in the Bavaria with a German-style beer garden, brewery tours, folk music, lotsa food, and all the beer, including their brand-new Oktoberfest beer, served straight from the tank.

Camden Town Brewery

The Whisky Show

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3-4

Whiskey Show Want to nose your way around some of the best whiskies in the world? Well the Whiskey Show is rolling into town with more of the brown stuff than you’re likely to see in one place pretty much ever. 

Old Billingsgate

London Cocktail Week

Date

Event

Location

Oct 5-12

London Cocktail Week Now in its sixth year, find £5 cocktail tours, a cocktail village in Old Spitalfields Market, discounted drinks at 250 bars, masterclasses, tasting sessions, and seminars with some of the top minds in the game.

Various locations

OktoberFest London

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8-11

Oktoberfest Time to dust off your best lederhosen and dirndl and head to the first-ever official London Oktoberfest. Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr have teamed up to make sure you have the authentic experience, while Herman Ze German will supply the food.

Tobacco Docks

Frieze London

Date

Event

Location

Oct 14-17

Frieze London Stock up on some serious dinner party conversation fodder and your monthly culture quota as over 160 of the world's leading galleries gather together to showcase over 1,000 artists.

Regent’s Park

The UK RumFest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17-18

Drink the angel’s share Welcome to the world's largest rum festival. Get involved with over 400 different kinds, including some of the rarest treasures in the world with a special range of ultra premium with very limited amounts available.

ILEC Conference Centre, Earl’s Court

Lemonade and Laughing Gas

Date

Event

Location

Oct 21 Wed

Get surreal Delve into a fully immersive world of David Lynch and Twin Peaks, complete with a three-course dinner, cocktails, and entry to the mysterious “Owls Nest.” Brought to you as a massive collaboration by pop-up veterans Lemonade & Laughing Gas plus Blanch & Shock -- this is going to be something really special.

Secret location

