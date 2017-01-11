Beer Tanks and Surreal Owls: The Best Things to Do in London This Autumn

Tank Party Now in its third year, the Camden Town Brewery is back for a two-day party to celebrate their massive 60-hectolitre hole filled with some of the best liquid this side of the Thames. Being so close to October, they’ve taken a little inspiration from our buddies in the Bavaria with a German-style beer garden, brewery tours, folk music, lotsa food, and all the beer, including their brand-new Oktoberfest beer, served straight from the tank.

