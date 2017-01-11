Everything You Absolutely Must Do in London This Autumn

Hackney

Back again for its second year, this micro fest is all about having the best bits of an awesome music festival and cutting out the parts that suck. Think of your favorite summertime fest, then subtract the mud, port-a-loos, and the inability to go home and sleep in your own bed at night. Ahh. Spread out between three venues all within walking distance, catch bands like Bat for Lashes, Allah-Las, and Starling.

