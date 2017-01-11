must-dos
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in London This Autumn

Published On 08/29/2016
Totally Thames
Totally Thames | Ray Little/Courtesy of Totally Thames

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in London This Autumn

Published On 08/29/2016

Although it might feel like you blinked and summer was suddenly over, these shorter days bring with them a cornucopia of super-fun events totally worth abandoning your bed for. Fill your days with everything from a three-day meat festival to a celebration of American football to one of the biggest cocktail celebrations in the world -- trust us, these events are totally worth the seasonal London hassle of carrying an umbrella and sunglasses at all times.

The Official London Bucket List
Bjork
September
Bjork at Somerset House | REWIND VR
September
Thursday - Friday
Sep 1-30
Explore the river in new ways at the Totally Thames festival
Explore the river in new ways at the Totally Thames festival
Various locations
Taking place along the Thames’ entire 42-mile stretch of water, this free festival is filled with outdoor concerts, seminars, markets, regattas, races, and more. Aimed to encourage Londoners to make better use of the River, each day is jam-packed with different things to experience.
Taking place along the Thames' entire 42-mile stretch of water, this free festival is filled with outdoor concerts, seminars, markets, regattas, races, and more. Aimed to encourage Londoners to make better use of the River, each day is jam-packed with different things to experience.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 1-Oct 23
Experience Björk in digital format
Experience Björk in digital format
Aiming to "capture the emotional landscape" of her work, eccentric Icelandic singer Björk offers an interactive exhibit filled with digital technology and virtual reality videos.
Aiming to "capture the emotional landscape" of her work, eccentric Icelandic singer Björk offers an interactive exhibit filled with digital technology and virtual reality videos.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 1-Oct 30
Brave a dinner with the Twits
Brave a dinner with the Twits
The Vaults
Culinary wizards Bompas & Parr have teamed up with the creators of last year’s immersive hit Alice Underground to bring Roald Dahl’s famously twisted dining duo to life. Aimed at the more adult audience, this gruesome -- and surprisingly tasty -- feast will test the power of what your eyes  and hands experience, as opposed to what these items actually taste like.
Culinary wizards Bompas & Parr have teamed up with the creators of last year's immersive hit Alice Underground to bring Roald Dahl's famously twisted dining duo to life. Aimed at the more adult audience, this gruesome -- and surprisingly tasty -- feast will test the power of what your eyes  and hands experience, as opposed to what these items actually taste like.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 2-4
Get the meat sweats at Meatopia
Get the meat sweats at Meatopia
Tobacco Dock
Calling all carnivores: this three-day celebration of meat has grown from a collection of pitmasters to a huge gathering of the best meat chefs in the world showcasing their finesse at smoking, curing, basting, searing, grilling, carving, and more. Throw in live bands and plenty of booze, and you’re in for a seriously good time.
Calling all carnivores: this three-day celebration of meat has grown from a collection of pitmasters to a huge gathering of the best meat chefs in the world showcasing their finesse at smoking, curing, basting, searing, grilling, carving, and more. Throw in live bands and plenty of booze, and you're in for a seriously good time.
Thursday
Sep 8
Pretend you're cultured and go see "No Man's Land"
Pretend you're cultured and go see "No Man's Land"
Wyndham's Theatre
On-screen nemeses and IRL BFFs Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart return to the stage with Harold Pinter’s 1974 absurdist play about two drunk writers. Filled with unbelievable stories and subtle power plays across all characters, this is one of the season's most anticipated productions.
On-screen nemeses and IRL BFFs Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart return to the stage with Harold Pinter's 1974 absurdist play about two drunk writers. Filled with unbelievable stories and subtle power plays across all characters, this is one of the season's most anticipated productions.
Saturday
Sep 10
Catch the final BBC Proms in the Park
Catch the final BBC Proms in the Park
Hyde Park
Bringing a solid two months of music to a close, this final blowout gig is filled with fireworks, big names, and a chance to embrace being British (even if you’re not). This year’s lineup features Frankie Valli, Rick Astley, All Saints, and more.
Bringing a solid two months of music to a close, this final blowout gig is filled with fireworks, big names, and a chance to embrace being British (even if you're not). This year's lineup features Frankie Valli, Rick Astley, All Saints, and more.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 10-11
Rock and dine at OnBlackheath
Rock and dine at OnBlackheath
Blackheath
Back again for another year, this family-friendly festival is filled with most of the best things in life: plenty of music and food. Catch top bands like Belle & Sebastian, Hot Chip, and Primal Scream, while refueling with food at the Chef's Banquet with chef Theo Randall, and the John Lewis Food Village.
Back again for another year, this family-friendly festival is filled with most of the best things in life: plenty of music and food. Catch top bands like Belle & Sebastian, Hot Chip, and Primal Scream, while refueling with food at the Chef's Banquet with chef Theo Randall, and the John Lewis Food Village.
Friday - Tuesday
Sep 16-20
Sneak into a party or two at London Fashion Week
Sneak into a party or two at London Fashion Week
Central London (& other locations)
Watch as the world’s billboards come to life on London streets, and the top-down trickle of fashion starts on the catwalk, soon to be seen in a much cheaper version at Primark. With all the top designers bringing their A-game, this is one beautiful week to be around.
Watch as the world's billboards come to life on London streets, and the top-down trickle of fashion starts on the catwalk, soon to be seen in a much cheaper version at Primark. With all the top designers bringing their A-game, this is one beautiful week to be around.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-25
The London Design Festival
The London Design Festival
Covent Garden (& other locations)
This citywide affair brings to light the grace and beauty of nearly every aspect of design, with massive art installations, small gallery pop-ups, and unique creations with over 400 works on display from architects, fashion designers, textile makers, retailers, and more. Many of the events are free... and frequently involve food/booze, so there’s that.
This citywide affair brings to light the grace and beauty of nearly every aspect of design, with massive art installations, small gallery pop-ups, and unique creations with over 400 works on display from architects, fashion designers, textile makers, retailers, and more. Many of the events are free... and frequently involve food/booze, so there's that.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
Check out what’s waiting for us at FutureFest
Check out what’s waiting for us at FutureFest
Tobacco Docks
While the Jetsons’ life might still be a few years off, it’s always fun to theorize about how we’ll be living in the years to come. This year features talks by musician and producer Brian Eno, novelist Will Self, and games guru Rhianna Pratchett, and focuses on how we love, work, play, and thrive in the future.
While the Jetsons' life might still be a few years off, it's always fun to theorize about how we'll be living in the years to come. This year features talks by musician and producer Brian Eno, novelist Will Self, and games guru Rhianna Pratchett, and focuses on how we love, work, play, and thrive in the future.
Saturday - Sunday
Sep 17-18
Open House London
Open House London
Central London (& other locations)
Ever wanted to check out the inside of some of the most beautiful historic buildings around town? Well, for these two days, get up close and personal with the design and architecture of that gorgeous skyline.
Ever wanted to check out the inside of some of the most beautiful historic buildings around town? Well, for these two days, get up close and personal with the design and architecture of that gorgeous skyline.
Drink.Up London
October
London Cocktail Week | Drink.Up London
October
Saturday
Oct 1
Check out the NFL on Regent Street
Check out the NFL on Regent Street
Regent Street
One of the great inventions of the colonies, American football comes over to the motherland for a day of extra testosterone, cheerleaders, mini pitches to play around in, and even a few real live NFL players on hand. Wander around a traffic-free Regent Street, drink beer, and practice your best ‘Murica! exclamation.
One of the great inventions of the colonies, American football comes over to the motherland for a day of extra testosterone, cheerleaders, mini pitches to play around in, and even a few real live NFL players on hand. Wander around a traffic-free Regent Street, drink beer, and practice your best 'Murica! exclamation.
Saturday - Monday
Oct 1-31
Dine on the cheap at the London Restaurant Festival
Dine on the cheap at the London Restaurant Festival
London
While eating out has become a basic London pastime, all this month you’ve got an extra excuse. Sponsored by American Express, this festival sees 350 London restaurants offering up special menus and highlighting their best work for prices that are much friendlier on the old bank account than normal. Get pulled into eating adventures like a four-course tasting menu at Trullo for under 60 quid, or go for a Champagne pairing restaurant crawl -- each course served in a different place.
While eating out has become a basic London pastime, all this month you've got an extra excuse. Sponsored by American Express, this festival sees 350 London restaurants offering up special menus and highlighting their best work for prices that are much friendlier on the old bank account than normal. Get pulled into eating adventures like a four-course tasting menu at Trullo for under 60 quid, or go for a Champagne pairing restaurant crawl -- each course served in a different place.
Monday - Sunday
Oct 3-9
Knock back a few at the London Cocktail Week
Knock back a few at the London Cocktail Week
Spitalfields (& other locations)
In case you didn’t know, London is the cocktail capital of the world. Fact. This week brings all that amazingness together in an easy-to-sip concoction of seminars, drink specials, parties, and pop-ups. Get a wristband and enjoy discounted fun times all week.
In case you didn't know, London is the cocktail capital of the world. Fact. This week brings all that amazingness together in an easy-to-sip concoction of seminars, drink specials, parties, and pop-ups. Get a wristband and enjoy discounted fun times all week.
Wednesday - Sunday
Oct 5-16
Get your nerd on at the London Literature Festival
Get your nerd on at the London Literature Festival
Southbank Centre
As the printed word threatens to become obsolete, how are writers embracing the new digital medium? Looking back at stories of our history along with thoughts on how civilization will continue to chronicle our progress, this wordy festival pulls in big-name writers and up-and-comers alike.
As the printed word threatens to become obsolete, how are writers embracing the new digital medium? Looking back at stories of our history along with thoughts on how civilization will continue to chronicle our progress, this wordy festival pulls in big-name writers and up-and-comers alike.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 15-16
Throw down at Hackney Wonderland
Throw down at Hackney Wonderland
Hackney
From the crew who brought you Cherry Cola Club, this two-dayer shows that festivals can exist outside of just summertime. Spread across five Hackney venues, catch artists like We Are Scientists, Lucy Rose, and Mystery Jets.  
From the crew who brought you Cherry Cola Club, this two-dayer shows that festivals can exist outside of just summertime. Spread across five Hackney venues, catch artists like We Are Scientists, Lucy Rose, and Mystery Jets.  
Saturday
Oct 29
Rock out at the MIRRORS festival
Rock out at the MIRRORS festival
Hackney
Back again for its second year, this micro fest is all about having the best bits of an awesome music festival and cutting out the parts that suck. Think of your favorite summertime fest, then subtract the mud, port-a-loos, and the inability to go home and sleep in your own bed at night. Ahh. Spread out between three venues all within walking distance, catch bands like Bat for Lashes, Allah-Las, and Starling.
Back again for its second year, this micro fest is all about having the best bits of an awesome music festival and cutting out the parts that suck. Think of your favorite summertime fest, then subtract the mud, port-a-loos, and the inability to go home and sleep in your own bed at night. Ahh. Spread out between three venues all within walking distance, catch bands like Bat for Lashes, Allah-Las, and Starling.
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
November
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
November
Friday - Monday
Nov 18-Jan 2
Get into the spirit of Winter Wonderland
Get into the spirit of Winter Wonderland
Hyde Park
With summer behind us, thoughts of Christmas lights, egg nog, and chestnuts are only around the corner. Helping to ease the transition towards winter, this epic playland is back for its 10th year of ice skating, carnival rides, games, ice sculptures, food, and plenty of beer.

Sign up here for our daily London email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the capital.
With summer behind us, thoughts of Christmas lights, egg nog, and chestnuts are only around the corner. Helping to ease the transition towards winter, this epic playland is back for its 10th year of ice skating, carnival rides, games, ice sculptures, food, and plenty of beer.

Sign up here for our daily London email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the capital.
Haley Forest wants to know about every London event that's happening, but she's most excited about those that involve good cocktails. Follow her on all things social @HCForest.

