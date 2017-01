Everything You Absolutely Must Do in London This Autumn

London

While eating out has become a basic London pastime, all this month you’ve got an extra excuse. Sponsored by American Express, this festival sees 350 London restaurants offering up special menus and highlighting their best work for prices that are much friendlier on the old bank account than normal. Get pulled into eating adventures like a four-course tasting menu at Trullo for under 60 quid, or go for a Champagne pairing restaurant crawl -- each course served in a different place.

While eating out has become a basic London pastime, all this month you’ve got an extra excuse. Sponsored by American Express, this festival sees 350 London restaurants offering up special menus and highlighting their best work for prices that are much friendlier on the old bank account than normal. Get pulled into eating adventures like a four-course tasting menu at Trullo for under 60 quid, or go for a Champagne pairing restaurant crawl -- each course served in a different place.