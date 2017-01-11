11 London Events You Should Be Going to This September

Meatopia Meat lovers rejoice; trust us when we say this is your paradise. In the third edition of this American transplant, over 40 chefs will have their way with chops, cuts, full beasts, and everything in between. What's meat without beer? This year it's got a craft beer area (“Craftopia”) where you can wash down your protein goodness with some cold ones. Pre-sales were gone in a flash, but there will still be tickets available at the door so get there early.

Tobacco Dock

Meatopia Tobacco Dock Meat lovers rejoice; trust us when we say this is your paradise. In the third edition of this American transplant, over 40 chefs will have their way with chops, cuts, full beasts, and everything in between. What's meat without beer? This year it's got a craft beer area (“Craftopia”) where you can wash down your protein goodness with some cold ones. Pre-sales were gone in a flash, but there will still be tickets available at the door so get there early.