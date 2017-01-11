11 London Events You Should Be Going to This September

Summer may have hung up its hat early this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to. Throw on a scarf, grab some liquid warmth, and get the most of the month with these amazing events...
Alcoholic Architecture Borough Market From the geniuses at Bompas & Parr, this pop-up Borough Market bar is a “walk-in cloud of breathable cocktail.” Yes, you read that right. This is what they mean when they say a bar has atmosphere.
The Festival of Heat Red Market Bring on the heat at London’s chilli festival over in Shoreditch. Now in its third year, it's a celebration of growing, cooking, eating, and joyfully suffering through the various forms of the deceptively hot vegetable. With food stalls covering cuisine from spicy regions in Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, and more -- plus ice cream -- there’s a chilli for everyone.