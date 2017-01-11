Events

London’s Best Things to Do This October

By Published On 10/01/2015 By Published On 10/01/2015
The Nomad Cinema

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

Mince pies, Christmas puddings, and tinsel are lining the supermarket shelves once again, which can only mean one thing: it’s October. And the capital has a ton of fantastic things in store for the month...

Related

related

Beer Tanks and Surreal Owls: The Best Things to Do in London This Autumn

related

The Best Lunch Spot in 15 London Neighbourhoods

related

The Best Day Trips You Can Take From London

related

Beer Tanks and Surreal Owls: The Best Things to Do in London This Autumn
London Oktoberfest

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1-11

Get Oktoberfestive This two-weekend Teutonic bash will see nearly 4,000 people wearing dirndls, listening to live music, and drinking beer specially brewed in Bavaria and hauled over in massive tanks. Best of all: there’s free entry on Thursdays and Sundays. This event is Thursdays through Sundays only.

Millwall Park, Canary Wharf

Get Oktoberfestive Millwall Park, Canary Wharf This two-weekend Teutonic bash will see nearly 4,000 people wearing dirndls, listening to live music, and drinking beer specially brewed in Bavaria and hauled over in massive tanks. Best of all: there’s free entry on Thursdays and Sundays. This event is Thursdays through Sundays only.

Add
Kitchen Theory

Date

Event

Location

Oct 1-24

Go Mexican with Kitchen Theory KT is going for a modern interpretation of Mexican cuisine with a “multi-sensory experience” dinner. Get ready to eat some of the prettiest plated insects, some gorgeous tomatoes, and some intense chocolate.

Maida Hill Place

Go Mexican with Kitchen Theory Maida Hill Place KT is going for a modern interpretation of Mexican cuisine with a “multi-sensory experience” dinner. Get ready to eat some of the prettiest plated insects, some gorgeous tomatoes, and some intense chocolate.

Add
Hackney Flea Market

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Hit the Hackney Record Fair This record fair is loaded with hipster-baiting rarities and obscurities, so get ready to freak out at whatever barely released b-side you might find. Obviously expect craft beer and DJs to round out the day.

Epic Dalston

Hit the Hackney Record Fair Epic Dalston This record fair is loaded with hipster-baiting rarities and obscurities, so get ready to freak out at whatever barely released b-side you might find. Obviously expect craft beer and DJs to round out the day.

Add
Cults Events

Date

Event

Location

Oct 8 Thu

Listen to the Great British American Tapas Story Eat dishes like buttermilk fried chicken, British-style ramen, and bavette steak, then sit back and hear the stories of Dave Grohl and Public Enemy.

House of Vans

Listen to the Great British American Tapas Story House of Vans Eat dishes like buttermilk fried chicken, British-style ramen, and bavette steak, then sit back and hear the stories of Dave Grohl and Public Enemy.

Add

related

The Best Lunch Spot in 15 London Neighbourhoods
KERB

Date

Event

Location

Oct 9 Fri

Celebrate KERB's third birthday Prepare for more street food than you can handle, then throw in DJs, cocktails, beer, and all manner of “secret surprises” for a guaranteed good time.  

West Handyside Canopy, King's Cross

Celebrate KERB's third birthday West Handyside Canopy, King's Cross Prepare for more street food than you can handle, then throw in DJs, cocktails, beer, and all manner of “secret surprises” for a guaranteed good time.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Witness a 24hr Bar Build As part of London Cocktail Week, teams of bartenders from four of the top drink destinations (New York, Paris, Singapore & London) have 24 hours to build a bar and put together a program of killer drinks. It’s like if the Amish were boozehounds.

N&C Showrooms

Witness a 24hr Bar Build N&C Showrooms As part of London Cocktail Week, teams of bartenders from four of the top drink destinations (New York, Paris, Singapore & London) have 24 hours to build a bar and put together a program of killer drinks. It’s like if the Amish were boozehounds.

Add
The Nomad Cinema

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10-31

Watch scary movies in scary places Watch ‘Ween classics like Carrie, Beetlejuice, and The Cabin in the Woods in the scariest place possible: outdoors (but with heating). Also, all profits go to charity, so you can count this as your good deed of the week.   

Various locations

Watch scary movies in scary places Various locations Watch ‘Ween classics like Carrie, Beetlejuice, and The Cabin in the Woods in the scariest place possible: outdoors (but with heating). Also, all profits go to charity, so you can count this as your good deed of the week.   

Add
Cuissonlondon

Date

Event

Location

Oct 20 Tue

Be wowed by the Food Tech Bar FTB styles itself after old-school sushi bars where you watch the chef do magic, only this time it’s all the most cutting-edge food technology before your eyes. Michelin-starred chefs from across the country get to embrace their geeky side and show you some of the newest techniques and methods (we still call it magic).

Covent Garden

Be wowed by the Food Tech Bar Covent Garden FTB styles itself after old-school sushi bars where you watch the chef do magic, only this time it’s all the most cutting-edge food technology before your eyes. Michelin-starred chefs from across the country get to embrace their geeky side and show you some of the newest techniques and methods (we still call it magic).

Add
The Canonbury

Date

Event

Location

Oct 20 Tue

Eat a crazy number of Scotch eggs Back once again, this year’s Scotch Egg Challenge will see two dozen of London’s finest restos battle it out to see who can lay the golden egg. And you get to judge.

The Canonbury Tavern

Eat a crazy number of Scotch eggs The Canonbury Tavern Back once again, this year’s Scotch Egg Challenge will see two dozen of London’s finest restos battle it out to see who can lay the golden egg. And you get to judge.

Add

related

The Best Day Trips You Can Take From London
Bompas & Parr

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23-31

Browse the British Museum of Food Exploring the art, science, evolution, and sociology of food, Bompas & Parr have built a typically fun and immersive experience, yet with the gravity of knowledge all about what we put in our mouths and why.

Borough Market

Browse the British Museum of Food Borough Market Exploring the art, science, evolution, and sociology of food, Bompas & Parr have built a typically fun and immersive experience, yet with the gravity of knowledge all about what we put in our mouths and why.

Add

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like