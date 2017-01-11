London’s Best Things to Do This October

Get Oktoberfestive This two-weekend Teutonic bash will see nearly 4,000 people wearing dirndls, listening to live music, and drinking beer specially brewed in Bavaria and hauled over in massive tanks. Best of all: there’s free entry on Thursdays and Sundays. This event is Thursdays through Sundays only.

Get Oktoberfestive Millwall Park, Canary Wharf This two-weekend Teutonic bash will see nearly 4,000 people wearing dirndls, listening to live music, and drinking beer specially brewed in Bavaria and hauled over in massive tanks. Best of all: there’s free entry on Thursdays and Sundays. This event is Thursdays through Sundays only.