London’s Best Things to Do This October

Mince pies, Christmas puddings, and tinsel are lining the supermarket shelves once again, which can only mean one thing: it’s October. And the capital has a ton of fantastic things in store for the month...
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1-11
Get Oktoberfestive This two-weekend Teutonic bash will see nearly 4,000 people wearing dirndls, listening to live music, and drinking beer specially brewed in Bavaria and hauled over in massive tanks. Best of all: there’s free entry on Thursdays and Sundays. This event is Thursdays through Sundays only.
Millwall Park, Canary Wharf
Date
Event
Location
Oct 1-24
Go Mexican with Kitchen Theory KT is going for a modern interpretation of Mexican cuisine with a “multi-sensory experience” dinner. Get ready to eat some of the prettiest plated insects, some gorgeous tomatoes, and some intense chocolate.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Sun
Hit the Hackney Record Fair This record fair is loaded with hipster-baiting rarities and obscurities, so get ready to freak out at whatever barely released b-side you might find. Obviously expect craft beer and DJs to round out the day.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 8 Thu
Listen to the Great British American Tapas Story Eat dishes like buttermilk fried chicken, British-style ramen, and bavette steak, then sit back and hear the stories of Dave Grohl and Public Enemy.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 9 Fri
Celebrate KERB's third birthday Prepare for more street food than you can handle, then throw in DJs, cocktails, beer, and all manner of “secret surprises” for a guaranteed good time.
West Handyside Canopy, King's Cross
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Witness a 24hr Bar Build As part of London Cocktail Week, teams of bartenders from four of the top drink destinations (New York, Paris, Singapore & London) have 24 hours to build a bar and put together a program of killer drinks. It’s like if the Amish were boozehounds.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10-31
Watch scary movies in scary places Watch ‘Ween classics like Carrie, Beetlejuice, and The Cabin in the Woods in the scariest place possible: outdoors (but with heating). Also, all profits go to charity, so you can count this as your good deed of the week.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Oct 20 Tue
Be wowed by the Food Tech Bar FTB styles itself after old-school sushi bars where you watch the chef do magic, only this time it’s all the most cutting-edge food technology before your eyes. Michelin-starred chefs from across the country get to embrace their geeky side and show you some of the newest techniques and methods (we still call it magic).
Covent Garden
Date
Event
Location
Oct 20 Tue
Eat a crazy number of Scotch eggs Back once again, this year’s Scotch Egg Challenge will see two dozen of London’s finest restos battle it out to see who can lay the golden egg. And you get to judge.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 23-31
Browse the British Museum of Food Exploring the art, science, evolution, and sociology of food, Bompas & Parr have built a typically fun and immersive experience, yet with the gravity of knowledge all about what we put in our mouths and why.
