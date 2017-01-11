LA's 13 Best August Events

Sat

Watch Wet Hot American Summer with the cast The Autry What's the only thing better than an outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time? An outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time WITH CAST MEMBERS AND A BUS WITH WET HOT GIVEAWAYS. I want you inside me.