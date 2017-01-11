LA's 13 Best August Events

If you haven't been paying attention, meteorologists have been predicting the imminent arrival of a Godzilla El Niño, which means that August may be the last time you'll ever be able to leave your house, ever again. Thankfully, there are these 13 things worth leaving your house for this month.
Watch Wet Hot American Summer with the cast The Autry What's the only thing better than an outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time? An outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time WITH CAST MEMBERS AND A BUS WITH WET HOT GIVEAWAYS. I want you inside me.
Sneak into the Disco Dining Club Secret location TBA Remember when we told you about all the amazing secret supperclubs in LA? Well, this one was so secret that we missed it, which is why we're telling you about this "cosmic disco" steeped in the "hedonism" of the '70s now.
Go on the SoCal Brew Bus Tour All over Seriously, what took so long: finally a dude commissioned buses to take you to all of LA's best breweries, with ongoing tours -- one to the Westside, and the other to the South Bay.
Check out BLVD on the Pier Santa Monica Pier The beer company Boulevard is hosting a pop-up on the SaMo pier, with local artists, bands, and Kansas City-inspired food (ribs FTW!).
Be at Virginia Jones' live album recording The Complex, Glendale The oddball comic is recording her live album at... the best goth club in Glendale? This should be weird. And great.
Shit your pants at ScareLA Pasadena Convention Center Ostensibly a convention for the Halloween industry, this expanded event also has a ton of stuff for people who like really scary-cool experiences, including a zombie-infection zone, a seance, and... something from the ultra-scary Alone crew.
Ride your ass off at CicLAvia Culver City Check their site for the route The street-closing get-out-on-your-bike-or-whatever-and-party open ride returns to Culver City for the first time since 2013.
LOL at Outside Dog Gets One Star UCB Sunset This yes-we've-vetted-it-and-it's-really-funny late-night improv show's got a great premise: they read one-star reviews from Yelp & TripAdvisor and then recreate the complaints live.
Party at Echo Park Rising All over Echo Park The neighborhood-wide free festival has its best lineup ever, with established artists like the world-beat-infused Dengue Fever sharing the stage with up and comers like the local punk-influenced Fakers.
The Coconut Club Highland Park Okay, Okay, we missed this Tiki-themed secret supperclub too. YEP A TIKI-THEMED SECRET SUPPERCLUB. Right now there's ULTRA-limited tix for the August one, but if you miss this one, you can still sign up at the link to see when it'll be back.
Watch all the things at Elixir The Show The Federal Bar North Hollywood It's the third anniversary of the critically acclaimed variety show, which gets down with burlesque dancers, jazz bands, singers, dance troupes, magic, comedy, and more.
Do FYF Fest LA Sports Arena Coachella's summer counterpart is back at the Sports Arena, with promised better access and Frank Ocean and Morrissey headlining. Until Morrissey inevitably drops out last minute and they add some band like HAIM. Calling it now.
Eat/Drink at LA Food and Wine All over LA The biggest food event in LA boasts, as always, an insane visiting chef lineup (Thomas Keller! Brian Malarkey!! THOMAS KELLER!!!), plus great local chefs including Sqirl's Jessica Koslow. Also: The Roots are headlining the main event.