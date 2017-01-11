Events

LA's 13 Best August Events

By Published On 07/31/2015 By Published On 07/31/2015
FYF Fest | Flickr/Chris Goldberg

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

If you haven't been paying attention, meteorologists have been predicting the imminent arrival of a Godzilla El Niño, which means that August may be the last time you'll ever be able to leave your house, ever again. Thankfully, there are these 13 things worth leaving your house for this month.

Related

related

14 Secret Supper Clubs in LA (and How to Get Into All of Them)

related

California's 10 Best Water Parks, Ranked

related

The 10 Best Places to Cabin Near LA

related

14 Secret Supper Clubs in LA (and How to Get Into All of Them)
Eureka Pictures/North Coast Group

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Watch Wet Hot American Summer with the cast What's the only thing better than an outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time? An outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time WITH CAST MEMBERS AND A BUS WITH WET HOT GIVEAWAYS. I want you inside me.

The Autry

Watch Wet Hot American Summer with the cast The Autry What's the only thing better than an outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time? An outdoor screening of unquestionably the best summer camp parody of all time WITH CAST MEMBERS AND A BUS WITH WET HOT GIVEAWAYS. I want you inside me.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Sneak into the Disco Dining Club Remember when we told you about all the amazing secret supperclubs in LA? Well, this one was so secret that we missed it, which is why we're telling you about this "cosmic disco" steeped in the "hedonism" of the '70s now.

Secret location TBA

Sneak into the Disco Dining Club Secret location TBA Remember when we told you about all the amazing secret supperclubs in LA? Well, this one was so secret that we missed it, which is why we're telling you about this "cosmic disco" steeped in the "hedonism" of the '70s now.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Sun

Go on the SoCal Brew Bus Tour Seriously, what took so long: finally a dude commissioned buses to take you to all of LA's best breweries, with ongoing tours -- one to the Westside, and the other to the South Bay.

All over

Go on the SoCal Brew Bus Tour All over Seriously, what took so long: finally a dude commissioned buses to take you to all of LA's best breweries, with ongoing tours -- one to the Westside, and the other to the South Bay.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Sun

Check out BLVD on the Pier The beer company Boulevard is hosting a pop-up on the SaMo pier, with local artists, bands, and Kansas City-inspired food (ribs FTW!).

Santa Monica Pier

Check out BLVD on the Pier Santa Monica Pier The beer company Boulevard is hosting a pop-up on the SaMo pier, with local artists, bands, and Kansas City-inspired food (ribs FTW!).

Add
CicLAvia Culver City | Flickr/LASubwayBlog

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Tue

Be at Virginia Jones' live album recording The oddball comic is recording her live album at... the best goth club in Glendale? This should be weird. And great.

The Complex, Glendale

Be at Virginia Jones' live album recording The Complex, Glendale The oddball comic is recording her live album at... the best goth club in Glendale? This should be weird. And great.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Shit your pants at ScareLA Ostensibly a convention for the Halloween industry, this expanded event also has a ton of stuff for people who like really scary-cool experiences, including a zombie-infection zone, a seance, and... something from the ultra-scary Alone crew.

Pasadena Convention Center

Shit your pants at ScareLA Pasadena Convention Center Ostensibly a convention for the Halloween industry, this expanded event also has a ton of stuff for people who like really scary-cool experiences, including a zombie-infection zone, a seance, and... something from the ultra-scary Alone crew.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Sun

Ride your ass off at CicLAvia Culver City The street-closing get-out-on-your-bike-or-whatever-and-party open ride returns to Culver City for the first time since 2013.

Check their site for the route

Ride your ass off at CicLAvia Culver City Check their site for the route The street-closing get-out-on-your-bike-or-whatever-and-party open ride returns to Culver City for the first time since 2013.

Add
Echo Park Rising | Flickr/Carlos Rossi

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

LOL at Outside Dog Gets One Star This yes-we've-vetted-it-and-it's-really-funny late-night improv show's got a great premise: they read one-star reviews from Yelp & TripAdvisor and then recreate the complaints live.

UCB Sunset

LOL at Outside Dog Gets One Star UCB Sunset This yes-we've-vetted-it-and-it's-really-funny late-night improv show's got a great premise: they read one-star reviews from Yelp & TripAdvisor and then recreate the complaints live.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 14 Fri

Party at Echo Park Rising The neighborhood-wide free festival has its best lineup ever, with established artists like the world-beat-infused Dengue Fever sharing the stage with up and comers like the local punk-influenced Fakers.

All over Echo Park

Party at Echo Park Rising All over Echo Park The neighborhood-wide free festival has its best lineup ever, with established artists like the world-beat-infused Dengue Fever sharing the stage with up and comers like the local punk-influenced Fakers.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 17 Mon

The Coconut Club Okay, Okay, we missed this Tiki-themed secret supperclub too. YEP A TIKI-THEMED SECRET SUPPERCLUB. Right now there's ULTRA-limited tix for the August one, but if you miss this one, you can still sign up at the link to see when it'll be back.

Highland Park

The Coconut Club Highland Park Okay, Okay, we missed this Tiki-themed secret supperclub too. YEP A TIKI-THEMED SECRET SUPPERCLUB. Right now there's ULTRA-limited tix for the August one, but if you miss this one, you can still sign up at the link to see when it'll be back.

Add
LA Food and Wine | Flickr/One More Bite Blog

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Watch all the things at Elixir The Show It's the third anniversary of the critically acclaimed variety show, which gets down with burlesque dancers, jazz bands, singers, dance troupes, magic, comedy, and more.

The Federal Bar North Hollywood

Watch all the things at Elixir The Show The Federal Bar North Hollywood It's the third anniversary of the critically acclaimed variety show, which gets down with burlesque dancers, jazz bands, singers, dance troupes, magic, comedy, and more.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

Do FYF Fest Coachella's summer counterpart is back at the Sports Arena, with promised better access and Frank Ocean and Morrissey headlining. Until Morrissey inevitably drops out last minute and they add some band like HAIM. Calling it now.

LA Sports Arena

Do FYF Fest LA Sports Arena Coachella's summer counterpart is back at the Sports Arena, with promised better access and Frank Ocean and Morrissey headlining. Until Morrissey inevitably drops out last minute and they add some band like HAIM. Calling it now.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Thu

Eat/Drink at LA Food and Wine The biggest food event in LA boasts, as always, an insane visiting chef lineup (Thomas Keller! Brian Malarkey!! THOMAS KELLER!!!), plus great local chefs including Sqirl's Jessica Koslow. Also: The Roots are headlining the main event.

All over LA

Eat/Drink at LA Food and Wine All over LA The biggest food event in LA boasts, as always, an insane visiting chef lineup (Thomas Keller! Brian Malarkey!! THOMAS KELLER!!!), plus great local chefs including Sqirl's Jessica Koslow. Also: The Roots are headlining the main event.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Krampus Is a Big Deal in LA -- Here's Why, and Where to Celebrate Him

related

READ MORE
Avoid the Mall: The Best One-Stop Artisan Holiday Shopping in LA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like