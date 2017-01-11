The Absolute Best Things to Do in LA This October

We know we inundated you with things to do this fall (Festivals! Oktoberfests! Halloween things!), so we decided to un-inundate you this month by narrowing things down for October. So here are the 17 things (and only 17 things) you absolutely have to do before your day-after-Halloween walk of shame.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3 Sat
Get down at The Bluegrass Situation Don't let the name turn you off: this Americana-themed festival features great bands (some of which don't have banjos) like headliner Dawes, plus a big ol' all-day food festival featuring a full pig roast from Cassell's.
Get down at The Bluegrass Situation The Greek Theatre Don't let the name turn you off: this Americana-themed festival features great bands (some of which don't have banjos) like headliner Dawes, plus a big ol' all-day food festival featuring a full pig roast from Cassell's.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 4 Sun
Fatten up at KCRW's 7th Annual Good Food Pie Contest In which a billion people make pies, and then you go and eat a billion pies, and everyone wins, except the people who made pies that don't win, but aren't you, so you win.
Fatten up at KCRW's 7th Annual Good Food Pie Contest Fowler Museum In which a billion people make pies, and then you go and eat a billion pies, and everyone wins, except the people who made pies that don't win, but aren't you, so you win.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Stock your cupboards at the Artisanal LA Fall Show Stock up on jams and jellies and crafts and really anything artisanal at all at this seasonal fest, which this year includes more than 50 new vendors (including NoLa, which is doling out cocktail bitters).
Stock your cupboards at the Artisanal LA Fall Show The Reef Stock up on jams and jellies and crafts and really anything artisanal at all at this seasonal fest, which this year includes more than 50 new vendors (including NoLa, which is doling out cocktail bitters).
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
LOL at Festival Supreme The Tenacious D-curated comedy-and-comedy-music fest returns, and includes a Kids in the Hall reunion and the full cast of MST3K. Joel!!!
LOL at Festival Supreme The Shrine The Tenacious D-curated comedy-and-comedy-music fest returns, and includes a Kids in the Hall reunion and the full cast of MST3K. Joel!!!
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Experience Oozefest This is an all-you-can-eat cheese festival. We repeat: all-you-can-eat cheese festival.
3rd and Bush, Santa Ana
Experience Oozefest 3rd and Bush, Santa Ana This is an all-you-can-eat cheese festival. We repeat: all-you-can-eat cheese festival.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Argue about which coast is the best at the Best Coast Beer Fest Will Ferrell is somehow associated with this beer fest. But really, the important thing? Lots of beer.
Grand Park
Argue about which coast is the best at the Best Coast Beer Fest Grand Park Will Ferrell is somehow associated with this beer fest. But really, the important thing? Lots of beer.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Horse around at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic The sixth annual fancy-schmancy horse-and-Champagne festival features an afternoon of horses and Champagne! Yay! Yay? Yay!
Will Rogers State Park
Horse around at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Will Rogers State Park The sixth annual fancy-schmancy horse-and-Champagne festival features an afternoon of horses and Champagne! Yay! Yay? Yay!
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Hook up at Off the Hook Seafood Festival All-you-can-eat seafood, an oyster-shucking competition, live music, and more, from vendors including The Lobster, Salt & Straw, and Fig. Yessireebob.
Santa Monica Pier
Hook up at Off the Hook Seafood Festival Santa Monica Pier All-you-can-eat seafood, an oyster-shucking competition, live music, and more, from vendors including The Lobster, Salt & Straw, and Fig. Yessireebob.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Taste of Soul The annual soul food festival returns for its 10th year, with ribs and chicken and greens and other things that will also make you super hungry right now.
Crenshaw Blvd between Stocker St and Rodeo Dr
Taste of Soul Crenshaw Blvd between Stocker St and Rodeo Dr The annual soul food festival returns for its 10th year, with ribs and chicken and greens and other things that will also make you super hungry right now.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
Feel old at Saved By The 90s NYC's beloved '90s party comes to LA for the first time. Bring pogs. Or don't.
Feel old at Saved By The 90s The Bootleg NYC's beloved '90s party comes to LA for the first time. Bring pogs. Or don't.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 18 Sun
Feed your inner hipster at the Eastside Food Festival Pine & Crane, Alimento, and L&E Oyster Bar are among the bites you'll get at this second annual Silverlake fest.
Feed your inner hipster at the Eastside Food Festival Mack Sennett Studios Pine & Crane, Alimento, and L&E Oyster Bar are among the bites you'll get at this second annual Silverlake fest.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 18 Sun
Hit VINO-Palooza This benefit for a Tourette's charity is gonna be one of those fundraisers you'll actually want to be at, with tastes from 10 wineries, and music including the dude from The Calling, who'll follow you wherever you will go. It's creepy.
Hit VINO-Palooza Aventine This benefit for a Tourette's charity is gonna be one of those fundraisers you'll actually want to be at, with tastes from 10 wineries, and music including the dude from The Calling, who'll follow you wherever you will go. It's creepy.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 21 Wed
Stop your mom from falling in love with you at the Back to the Future Marathon The ArcLight is showing all three BTTFs back-to-back-to-back (to the future) (sorry) (not sorry).
Stop your mom from falling in love with you at the Back to the Future Marathon ArcLight Hollywood The ArcLight is showing all three BTTFs back-to-back-to-back (to the future) (sorry) (not sorry).
Date
Event
Location
Oct 23 Fri
Get dressed up for Le Bal: a Revue in Drag Apparently Halloween isn't the only excuse to dress up this October: this sure-to-be-over-the-top show puts together the best drag performers from around the country.
Get dressed up for Le Bal: a Revue in Drag Ace Hotel Theatre Apparently Halloween isn't the only excuse to dress up this October: this sure-to-be-over-the-top show puts together the best drag performers from around the country.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 24 Sat
Scare yourself at the opening night of Rotten Apple Hollow If you haven't made it to a Halloween event yet, you should head to Burbank for this local haunt... or any of the best scarezones in LA.
907 N California St, Burbank
Scare yourself at the opening night of Rotten Apple Hollow 907 N California St, Burbank If you haven't made it to a Halloween event yet, you should head to Burbank for this local haunt... or any of the best scarezones in LA.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 28 Wed
Smoke 'em if you got 'em at the Adult Swim Drive-In Y'know that hazy late-night channel responsible for Too Many Cooks and Aqua Teen? They're throwing a party at the Rose Bowl with a ton of never-before-seen pilots. BYO... uh... y'know.
Rose Bowl
Smoke 'em if you got 'em at the Adult Swim Drive-In Rose Bowl Y'know that hazy late-night channel responsible for Too Many Cooks and Aqua Teen? They're throwing a party at the Rose Bowl with a ton of never-before-seen pilots. BYO... uh... y'know.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 31 Sat
Trick or treat at the Halloween PubCrawl It's simple: buy a ticket. Crawl around Hollywood. See lots of people in slutty costumes. Strike out. Fall asleep on the couch. The end.
All over Hollywood
Trick or treat at the Halloween PubCrawl All over Hollywood It's simple: buy a ticket. Crawl around Hollywood. See lots of people in slutty costumes. Strike out. Fall asleep on the couch. The end.