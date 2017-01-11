Events

The Absolute Best Things to Do in LA This October

By Published On 10/01/2015 By Published On 10/01/2015
Off the Hook

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

We know we inundated you with things to do this fall (Festivals! Oktoberfests! Halloween things!), so we decided to un-inundate you this month by narrowing things down for October. So here are the 17 things (and only 17 things) you absolutely have to do before your day-after-Halloween walk of shame.

Related

related

LA's Best Restaurant and Bar Openings of Summer

related

All the Best Halloween Parties, Events, and Attractions in LA This Year

related

This Is the Most Jaw-Dropping LA Opening of the Year. Fact.

related

LA's Best Restaurant and Bar Openings of Summer
Greek Theatre L.A.

Date

Event

Location

Oct 3 Sat

Get down at The Bluegrass Situation Don't let the name turn you off: this Americana-themed festival features great bands (some of which don't have banjos) like headliner Dawes, plus a big ol' all-day food festival featuring a full pig roast from Cassell's.

The Greek Theatre

Get down at The Bluegrass Situation The Greek Theatre Don't let the name turn you off: this Americana-themed festival features great bands (some of which don't have banjos) like headliner Dawes, plus a big ol' all-day food festival featuring a full pig roast from Cassell's.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 4 Sun

Fatten up at KCRW's 7th Annual Good Food Pie Contest In which a billion people make pies, and then you go and eat a billion pies, and everyone wins, except the people who made pies that don't win, but aren't you, so you win.

Fowler Museum

Fatten up at KCRW's 7th Annual Good Food Pie Contest Fowler Museum In which a billion people make pies, and then you go and eat a billion pies, and everyone wins, except the people who made pies that don't win, but aren't you, so you win.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Stock your cupboards at the Artisanal LA Fall Show Stock up on jams and jellies and crafts and really anything artisanal at all at this seasonal fest, which this year includes more than 50 new vendors (including NoLa, which is doling out cocktail bitters).

The Reef

Stock your cupboards at the Artisanal LA Fall Show The Reef Stock up on jams and jellies and crafts and really anything artisanal at all at this seasonal fest, which this year includes more than 50 new vendors (including NoLa, which is doling out cocktail bitters).

Add
Flickr/Ian T McFarland

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

LOL at Festival Supreme The Tenacious D-curated comedy-and-comedy-music fest returns, and includes a Kids in the Hall reunion and the full cast of MST3K. Joel!!!

The Shrine

LOL at Festival Supreme The Shrine The Tenacious D-curated comedy-and-comedy-music fest returns, and includes a Kids in the Hall reunion and the full cast of MST3K. Joel!!!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Experience Oozefest This is an all-you-can-eat cheese festival. We repeat: all-you-can-eat cheese festival.

3rd and Bush, Santa Ana

Experience Oozefest 3rd and Bush, Santa Ana This is an all-you-can-eat cheese festival. We repeat: all-you-can-eat cheese festival.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 10 Sat

Argue about which coast is the best at the Best Coast Beer Fest Will Ferrell is somehow associated with this beer fest. But really, the important thing? Lots of beer.

Grand Park

Argue about which coast is the best at the Best Coast Beer Fest Grand Park Will Ferrell is somehow associated with this beer fest. But really, the important thing? Lots of beer.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Horse around at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic The sixth annual fancy-schmancy horse-and-Champagne festival features an afternoon of horses and Champagne! Yay! Yay? Yay!

Will Rogers State Park

Horse around at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Will Rogers State Park The sixth annual fancy-schmancy horse-and-Champagne festival features an afternoon of horses and Champagne! Yay! Yay? Yay!

Add
Off the Hook

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Hook up at Off the Hook Seafood Festival All-you-can-eat seafood, an oyster-shucking competition, live music, and more, from vendors including The Lobster, Salt & Straw, and Fig. Yessireebob.

Santa Monica Pier

Hook up at Off the Hook Seafood Festival Santa Monica Pier All-you-can-eat seafood, an oyster-shucking competition, live music, and more, from vendors including The Lobster, Salt & Straw, and Fig. Yessireebob.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Taste of Soul The annual soul food festival returns for its 10th year, with ribs and chicken and greens and other things that will also make you super hungry right now.

Crenshaw Blvd between Stocker St and Rodeo Dr

Taste of Soul Crenshaw Blvd between Stocker St and Rodeo Dr The annual soul food festival returns for its 10th year, with ribs and chicken and greens and other things that will also make you super hungry right now.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 17 Sat

Feel old at Saved By The 90s NYC's beloved '90s party comes to LA for the first time. Bring pogs. Or don't.

The Bootleg

Feel old at Saved By The 90s The Bootleg NYC's beloved '90s party comes to LA for the first time. Bring pogs. Or don't.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

Feed your inner hipster at the Eastside Food Festival Pine & Crane, Alimento, and L&E Oyster Bar are among the bites you'll get at this second annual Silverlake fest.

Mack Sennett Studios

Feed your inner hipster at the Eastside Food Festival Mack Sennett Studios Pine & Crane, Alimento, and L&E Oyster Bar are among the bites you'll get at this second annual Silverlake fest.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 18 Sun

Hit VINO-Palooza This benefit for a Tourette's charity is gonna be one of those fundraisers you'll actually want to be at, with tastes from 10 wineries, and music including the dude from The Calling, who'll follow you wherever you will go. It's creepy.

Aventine

Hit VINO-Palooza Aventine This benefit for a Tourette's charity is gonna be one of those fundraisers you'll actually want to be at, with tastes from 10 wineries, and music including the dude from The Calling, who'll follow you wherever you will go. It's creepy.

Add
Flickr/Mooshuu

Date

Event

Location

Oct 21 Wed

Stop your mom from falling in love with you at the Back to the Future Marathon The ArcLight is showing all three BTTFs back-to-back-to-back (to the future) (sorry) (not sorry).

ArcLight Hollywood

Stop your mom from falling in love with you at the Back to the Future Marathon ArcLight Hollywood The ArcLight is showing all three BTTFs back-to-back-to-back (to the future) (sorry) (not sorry).

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 23 Fri

Get dressed up for Le Bal: a Revue in Drag Apparently Halloween isn't the only excuse to dress up this October: this sure-to-be-over-the-top show puts together the best drag performers from around the country.

Ace Hotel Theatre

Get dressed up for Le Bal: a Revue in Drag Ace Hotel Theatre Apparently Halloween isn't the only excuse to dress up this October: this sure-to-be-over-the-top show puts together the best drag performers from around the country.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 24 Sat

Scare yourself at the opening night of Rotten Apple Hollow If you haven't made it to a Halloween event yet, you should head to Burbank for this local haunt... or any of the best scarezones in LA.

907 N California St, Burbank

Scare yourself at the opening night of Rotten Apple Hollow 907 N California St, Burbank If you haven't made it to a Halloween event yet, you should head to Burbank for this local haunt... or any of the best scarezones in LA.

Add

related

All the Best Halloween Parties, Events, and Attractions in LA This Year
Flickr/Eva Rinaldi

Date

Event

Location

Oct 28 Wed

Smoke 'em if you got 'em at the Adult Swim Drive-In Y'know that hazy late-night channel responsible for Too Many Cooks and Aqua Teen? They're throwing a party at the Rose Bowl with a ton of never-before-seen pilots. BYO... uh... y'know.

Rose Bowl

Smoke 'em if you got 'em at the Adult Swim Drive-In Rose Bowl Y'know that hazy late-night channel responsible for Too Many Cooks and Aqua Teen? They're throwing a party at the Rose Bowl with a ton of never-before-seen pilots. BYO... uh... y'know.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Oct 31 Sat

Trick or treat at the Halloween PubCrawl It's simple: buy a ticket. Crawl around Hollywood. See lots of people in slutty costumes. Strike out. Fall asleep on the couch. The end.

All over Hollywood

Trick or treat at the Halloween PubCrawl All over Hollywood It's simple: buy a ticket. Crawl around Hollywood. See lots of people in slutty costumes. Strike out. Fall asleep on the couch. The end.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Avoid the Mall: The Best One-Stop Artisan Holiday Shopping in LA

related

READ MORE
1/9-1/15: Everything Angelenos Absolutely Must Do This Week

related

READ MORE
Krampus Is a Big Deal in LA -- Here's Why, and Where to Celebrate Him

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like