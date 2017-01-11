All the Best Halloween Parties, Events, and Attractions in LA This Year

You, literally every Halloween: "Crap, it says tickets are sold out now." Your buddy, literally every Halloween: "Brooooooooo." Get ahead of the scary-ass clown curve this year with this LA Halloween calendar to end all LA Halloween calendars, jam packed with the best bloody parties, events, and attractions going down this month.
Oct 1 Thu
Boo at the Zoo The LA Zoo seasons-up, with daily activities including spooky cave tours and weekend-only "graveyard safaris" focusing on nocturnal animals, with costume contests all month long.
LA Zoo
Oct 1-Nov 1
Dark Harbor The Queen Mary's scare zone-laden event is always one of the best of the season; this year's features a new 3D interactive paintball event (!) and an absinthe bar (!!), as well as "more monsters than ever before" (!!!). Runs Thurs-Sun only, with a costumes-allowed night on Nov 1.
The Queen Mary
Oct 1-Nov 1
Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns More than 5,000 cool-looking, carved jack o'lantern are on display all month at this impressive-and-also-family-friendly event, which runs Thurs-Sun all month.
Descanso Gardens and Santa Anita Park
Oct 1-Nov 7
Halloween Horror Nights Probably the most well-known Halloween event in SoCal is back, with a surprisingly amazing 3D This Is the End comedy-horror maze and a Walking Dead attraction that recreates the last season of the series, complete with (aaaaahhhh!!!!) revolving-door deaths. Thurs-Sun only, with an end-of-season expansion into the first weekend of November.
Universal Studios Hollywood
Oct 1 Thu
Knott's Scary Farm Every year, Knott's expands this parkwide attraction (which actually opened in Sept... spooky!) even further, which this year means two new mazes on top of the interactive zombie-killing maze they introduced last year. Runs Thurs-Sun until Oct 21st, when it expands to Wed-Sun.
Knott's Berry Farm
Oct 2 Fri
LA Haunted Hayride: Boogeyman The production value at this now-legendary attraction keeps going up and up: last year, they had bird-dudes attack from above, and clearly the ante will be upped this season, with a fully thematically immersive ride focused on the world's scariest boogeymen, and a new maze called House of Shadows. Fri-Sun through Oct 11th, then Thurs-Sun for the rest of the season.
The Old Zoo at Griffith Park
Oct 2 Fri
Urban Death: Tour of Terror The Halloween-theater company (it's a thing!!!) Zombie Joe's Underground has a few shows this season, but this one is its showstopper: a partially immersive play that'll satisfy the jones of anyone missing the haunted play show Delusion. Runs weekends only.
4850 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood
Oct 2-Nov 1
Panic Mountain OK, this sounds incredible: an overnight, zombie-hunting, fully immersive camping experience on weekends in the San Bernadino Mountains. Call our mommies if we don't make it back alive.
"A secret facility 90 minutes from LA"
Oct 2 Fri
Mr Bones Pumpkin Patch You know how every year in, like, US Weekly, there are pictures of celebs taking their kids to pumpkin patches, and your friends on the East Coast are like "Why don't you go to that pumpkin patch and, like, stalk Dave Grohl?" Now you can, at its expanded location in Culver City. Also there's a big slide.
10100 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
Oct 2-Nov 14
Wicked Lit OK, this sounds heady: an immersive, walking theater experience in a graveyard based on classic, scary literature. So, like, perfect for creepy librarians?? Thurs-Sun through Oct 18th, then Oct 21st-22nd, then Nov 6th-8th and 12th-14th.
Mountain View Mausoleum and Cemetery
Oct 3 Sat
Reign of Terror You should hit this incredibly big, labor-of-love Halloween maze for a bunch of reasons: 1) it's really scary, 2) it's a non-profit for parks in the area, so you can feel like you're doing something good with your time, and 3) IT'S REALLY, REALLY, TRULY SCARY, REALLY. Fri-Sat, as well as Oct 25th and 29th.
Janss Marketplace, Thousand Oaks
Oct 8 Thu
Creep LA Since it's new this year, not much is known about whether this brand-new Downtown scare zone is actually, you know, scary, but they told us this: "It's inspired by Session 9 and Se7en, as well as Halloween and It." So, yeah. Clowns. Dates are sorta TBA but mostly weekends; check the website before heading out.
718 E Jackson St, Downtown
Oct 23 Fri
Dawn of the Dead The people who put on the screening series at Hollywood Forever are screening George Romero's classic at the beautiful and rarely used Million Dollar Theater Downtown; they've got full bars, DJs, and "surprises."
Million Dollar Theater
Oct 24 Sat
Rotten Apple This free home-haunt in Burbank is always described as a Halloween must-see, with the people who put it on 100% devoted to the holiday... in, like, kinda a creepy, obsessive way. Oct 24th, 25th, 30th, and 31st only.
907 California St, Burbank
Oct 28 Wed
Lucha VaVoom: Mexican Horror Story Look, if you don't want to watch mini monsters Mexican wrestle, there is something horribly, horribly wrong with you.
The Mayan
Oct 31 Sat
Rocky Horror Picture Show Is there a better way to watch the best cross-dressing-ist audience-participating-ist movie in history than in a cemetery on Halloween proper? No. There is not.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Oct 31 Sat
WeHo Halloween Carnaval It's literally been called the most insane Halloween party in the country, with 500,000 people hitting the streets (yes, that figure is correct). Basically, anything goes. Good luck on parking/Uber surge prices!
Streets of West Hollywood
Oct 31 Sat
Three Day Rule's Halloween at Viceroy Santa Monica The ultra-fun event crew/dating site Three Day Rule's taking over the Viceroy for a costume-required, DJ-blasted party they promise will have "the most singles at a Halloween party in LA." OK!
Viceroy Santa Monica
Oct 31 Sat
The Nightmare Before Christmas Live Uh, Danny Elfman is going to be playing Jack Skellington at this live-orchestrated screening of the movie at the Hollywood Bowl? Amazing.
Hollywood Bowl
