Avoid the Mall: The Best One-Stop Artisan Holiday Shopping in LA

N. First St and Huntington, Downtown Arcadia

This is the place to get gourmet gifts (think locally produced honeys and sauces, s'mores kits, and fancy boxes of handmade chocolates), and the market will even have real-life Girl Scouts on hand to wrap them for you, so you can feel like you’re helping kids AND look like you know how to wrap something as well. In terms of fun, non-shopping stuff going on, there will be carolers, horse-carriage rides, and an ugly sweater contest (yep, time to break it out again). It's also a good fest to hit if you've got kids in tow, thanks to crafts, face painting, and balloon animal-making, as well as photos with Santa (and it's pet friendly so he'll be happy to take a pic with you and your dog). Be sure to bring an unwrapped toy as the Arcadia Fire Department will be holding a toy drive that day too. Food trucks, including the Pudding Truck and Luckdish Curry, will be on hand as well. Free admission

