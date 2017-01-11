Every Event Worth Going to in Los Angeles in May

Sun

Chew the fat at Bacon Fest LA Center Studios Do you really need more info than “bacon festival"? You do? This annual event is an all-you-can-eat (and drink) porkasborg, with dozens of vendors including The Wallace and Wood & Vine serving both sweet and savory dishes and cocktails featuring one magical, wonderful animal. You know the one.