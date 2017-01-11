Events

Every Event Worth Going to in Los Angeles in May

dancing crowd, crowd dancing
Hush Concerts

Date

Event

Location

Apr 29-May 1

Boogaloo If the whole Coachella thing was far too crowded and dusty for you, this much-smaller but pretty-killer jammy music fest may be your thing: headliners include the ultra-funky Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and Morning Becomes Eclectic's Jason Bentley.

Oak Canyon Park

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

TDR's annual White Party The dating/networking site Three Day Rule is tossing another massive party, with DJs, dancing, and white sunglasses. Yep, that's a thing.

Viceroy

Bacon Fest LA
Lobos Crack Mac at Bacon Fest 2015 | Eat Drink Play

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Chew the fat at Bacon Fest Do you really need more info than “bacon festival"? You do? This annual event is an all-you-can-eat (and drink) porkasborg, with dozens of vendors including The Wallace and Wood & Vine serving both sweet and savory dishes and cocktails featuring one magical, wonderful animal. You know the one.

LA Center Studios

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Sun

Feed your hipster diet at Taste of the Eastside This new fest is kicking off food festival season with a ticket that earns you bites from killer vendors, including Donut Farm and Mohawk Bend, and beers from Three Weavers and El Segundo Brewing Co.

Los Angeles River Center and Gardens

Date

Event

Location

May 4 Wed

Get caught up on your podcasts at Radiotopia The first-ever live show from the podcast giants includes live editions of Song Exploder, Mortified, Radio Diaries, and a ton of other great shows.

Theater at the Ace

lucha voom los angeles
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Date

Event

Location

May 5 Thu

Go totally nuts at Lucha VaVOOM The Cinco de Mayo edition of this ultra-crazy Mexican-wrestling-meets-comedy-meets-burlesque extravaganza promises to be as over-the-top as ever, with little people, chickens, and sexy ladies and men. What else do you want?

The Mayan

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Prove OC does it better at the Orange County Beer Fest One month after the LA Beer Fest, it's OC's turn to get turnt: tons of breweries, live music, and pretzel necklaces,

Phoenix Club

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Mon

Head north (without a drive) at One Night Only with Eric Johnson The latest edition of the Ace Hotel’s occasional guest-chef series brings in the chef from Seattle’s award-winning restaurant Stateside, who’ll be doing a family-style Vietnamese-influenced menu including crispy duck fresh rolls and black cod marinated in turmeric and galangal.

LA Chapter

May Mix Off
May Mix Off

Date

Event

Location

May 11 Wed

Get into the mix at May Mix Off This annual bartender tournament takes the best drinks-men and -women in the city and runs them in competition against each other, with judges including staffers from big time food-and-drink publications like, er, Thrillist (and non-judge attendees also get to drink the drinks, duh).

JW Marriott

Date

Event

Location

May 13 Fri

Array This all-rosé three-day-fest includes a four-course pairing dinner, a Saturday night party, and a Sunday day pool party, all of which have DJs, VIP areas, and over 50 varieties of rosé.

Mondrian

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Stuff your face at the West Coast BBQ Classic Ribs. And sausage. And then ribs again. And then maybe chicken? And brisket. And then a breather. And then pulled pork? Sounds like a good day.

The Queen Mary

Date

Event

Location

May 15 Sun

Giggle loudly when you tell people you’re going to the Pickle Party This is an all-day celebration of pickled things (yes, seriously), with one-day specials and a sauerkraut-making symposium from fermentation guru (yes, seriously) Sandor Ellix Katz.

Grand Central Market

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Dance. Quietly. At the Silent Disco. The first edition of this monthly event -- which is a totally-silent dance party on the pier, with the live-DJ’d sound pumping through headphones -- has six disc-spinners breaking it down; later editions are themed, including a West Coast-vs-East Coast hip-hop night in July and Radiohead vs Daft Punk in September.

Santa Monica Pier

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Hit the beach at the Venice Spring Fling It may be called the Spring Fling, but this neighborhood party is sort of the Westside's summer kick-off -- a free day of music, vendors, and inevitably people complaining that Venice just ain't what it used to be.

Venice Park Plaza

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Become berry, berry happy at the annual California Strawberry Fest An excuse for a road trip to Oxnard? Yep! An excuse to eat strawberry everything? YEP YEP YEP. (Also, tons of other vendors, live music, and a kids area, if you're into that kind of thing.)

Strawberry Meadows, Oxnard

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Mark it, dude, at Eat/See/Hear presents The Big Lebowski Look, there are a literal TON of outdoor screenings already announced this summer, but there is nothing more fun than watching The Big Lebowski outside with a bunch of Achievers who know every single line. Bring a thermos of White Russian and get down.

The Autry in Griffith Park

