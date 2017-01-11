The Best Things to Do in LA This August

Is there another city with as much to do in the summer as LA? Thanks to non-muggy, beautiful weather and proximity to all sorts of great stuff, the answer is no. In case you're in doubt though, here's a list of the best stuff to do for the rest of the summer, including stuffing your face at food fests, dancing 'til you can't dance anymore at the Music Center, and... going to the moon with Bill Nye??
August
Sunday - Sunday
Jul 31-Nov 27
From Hellboy to Pan's Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro has established himself as one of the premiere visual artists of our time, and this retrospective will no doubt cement that, with displays from his extensive career, including sculptures and drawings from his notebooks.
Friday - Saturday
Aug 5-6
This consumer-focused virtual reality convention promises to expand your wearing-a-crazy-looking-headpiece horizons, with demos of products from Oculus Rift, Playstation, and Skullcandy, as well as the world’s first VR rave (!!) and a keynote from Reggie Watts.
Saturday
Aug 6
A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi will be shown back to back to back. There's really nothing more you need to know.
Saturday
Aug 6
Secret location revealed to ticket buyers
This brilliant party concept is like a scavenger hunt mixed with a choose your own adventure, with experiences and locations unfolding as the day goes on. Basically, you just have to trust that you’ll have fun, and let go. You will. For sure.
Monday - Wednesday
Aug 8-17
This sort-of-theater, sort-of-dance performance, sort-of-dance party takes place around the Music Center and in Grand Park, with various performances unfolding simultaneously, and a massive interactive breakdown ending the night. (This event repeats on Aug 15th, 16th, and 17th.)
Friday - Sunday
Aug 12-14
This three-day festival (from the people who put on Sundance in Utah) pairs movies from up-and-coming filmmakers with music, talks, and performances. Highlights include the directoral debut of LA fave Flying Lotus, as well as The Office’s Craig Robinson hosting a local teen talent show following the showing of the new film Morris From America.
August (contd)
Saturday
Aug 13
All over Downtown
This annual collab between 213’s bars (Las Perlas/The Varnish/Broadway Bar/etc.) and The Beer Chicks always accomplishes two things: 1) you get to drink a ton of great beer, and 2) you definitely need to take an Uber/Metro. Accomplishment!
Sunday
Aug 14
Wilshire Blvd
It's extraordinary how CicLAvia -- the occasional event that closes down a massive traffic artery in the city to everyone but pedestrians and bikes -- has taken off; it's become a watershed moment of bringing the city together. Expect the same when Wilshire's blocked off for the day on August 14th -- no doubt there'll be pop-up parties, food on the street, and tons (and tons) of people biking through a part of the city usually filled up by traffic.
Thursday
Aug 18
All right, space nerds, listen up: this heady blowout includes lectures from Bill Nye (The Science Guy!) and the creator of Jimmy Neutron, live music, and viewings of celestial bodies through massive telescopes.
Thursday - Friday
Aug 18-19
By all accounts the current Guns N' Roses tour -- which re-teams Axl Rose and Slash and Duff McKagan for the first time in decades -- has been better than expected. But it could implode at any time, which is why you should catch 'em on their home turf at Dodger Stadium while you can.
Tuesday - Sunday
Aug 23-28
Alamitos Beach
Let’s be honest: people who play beach volleyball are very, very good-looking, which is a good reason to watch beach volleyball. And this is the WORLD SERIES, which means these people are very very good-looking, for sure. And also, they’ll have bands (still TBA, but in the past it’s been everyone from Bleachers to Adam Lambert). And it’s free.
Thursday - Sunday
Aug 25-28
All over the city
Over the past few years, LA Food And Wine's cache has only grown, which means it's one of the best fests to meet culinary heroes like Wolfgang Puck and Jonathan Waxman. This year's lineup hasn't been announced yet -- but no doubt it'll continue the tradition of having the country's best and best-known chefs serving killer dishes.
