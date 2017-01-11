The Best Things to Do in LA This August

Wilshire Blvd

It's extraordinary how CicLAvia -- the occasional event that closes down a massive traffic artery in the city to everyone but pedestrians and bikes -- has taken off; it's become a watershed moment of bringing the city together. Expect the same when Wilshire's blocked off for the day on August 14th -- no doubt there'll be pop-up parties, food on the street, and tons (and tons) of people biking through a part of the city usually filled up by traffic.

