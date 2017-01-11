Every Single Event Worth Leaving LA for This Spring

Sat

Meat up at the West Coast BBQ Classic OK, Long Beach isn't quite the road trip some of these other picks are -- it is in LA County, after all -- but heading out to the Queen Mary always seems like a hike, and if you eat too many ribs at this monstrous BBQ festival, you can always get a room on the boat for the night to sleep it off.

