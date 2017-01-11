Events

Every Single Event Worth Leaving LA for This Spring

By Published On 04/06/2016 By Published On 04/06/2016
Splash House Concert
Splash House

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

It's one thing to just rattle off a list of places that are, like, available from LA to take a quick road trip to, but in order for you to really get motivated to get off your couch, you've got to have, like, a reason to go there. Which is why we're here: here are a slew of excuses to take a quick road trip in the next few months, with at least one option per weekend ranging from music festivals to car shows to events for people who really, really like strawberries. Like, a lot.

Related

related

Every Event Worth Going to in Los Angeles in May

related

The 14 LA-Brewed Beers You Need to Drink This Spring

related

The Guide to Every Top Chef-Run Restaurant in Los Angeles

related

Every Event Worth Going to in Los Angeles in May
Mammoth Mountain Skiing
Flickr/Taylor Miles

Date

Event

Location

Apr 8 Fri

Hit the slopes for the Mammoth Invitational The 8th annual Mammoth Invitational is a massive three-day party on the mountain, featuring pro-coaches doing workshops, silent auctions, and a gala with plated dinner, all to benefit the Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation.

Mammoth Mountain

Hit the slopes for the Mammoth Invitational Mammoth Mountain The 8th annual Mammoth Invitational is a massive three-day party on the mountain, featuring pro-coaches doing workshops, silent auctions, and a gala with plated dinner, all to benefit the Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 14 Thu

Array Look, everyone knows that if you're not on the field for Coachella, there are an almost overwhelming amount of other parties, including many that are open to the public, like the Pandora Indio Invasion (with Walk The Moon DJing), Not A Pool Party (with a live set from Dan Deacon), and Desert Gold by the pool at the Ace.

All over Palm Springs and Indio

Array All over Palm Springs and Indio Look, everyone knows that if you're not on the field for Coachella, there are an almost overwhelming amount of other parties, including many that are open to the public, like the Pandora Indio Invasion (with Walk The Moon DJing), Not A Pool Party (with a live set from Dan Deacon), and Desert Gold by the pool at the Ace.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 21 Thu

Drink the bubbly at the Vintners Spring Weekend Would you like to drink over ONE HUNDRED wines at a grand tasting? You would? And you would like to do it in beautiful Buellton, outside of Santa Barbara? Then you would like to go to this.

597 Avenue of Flags, Buellton

Drink the bubbly at the Vintners Spring Weekend 597 Avenue of Flags, Buellton Would you like to drink over ONE HUNDRED wines at a grand tasting? You would? And you would like to do it in beautiful Buellton, outside of Santa Barbara? Then you would like to go to this.

Add
Newport Beach Beer Fest
Rock Star Beer Festival

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

Visit the banana stand and also drink a lot at the Newport Beach Beerfest We've got a ton of suggestions of how you can spend your time in Newport Beach not at the beer fest, but we know how you'll spend your time at that, too: drinking lots of beer, and getting very specific with your early-aughts nostalgia, since the music includes Hoobastank and Alien Ant Farm. "Smooth Criminal" cover, y'all!

Newport Dunes Waterfront

Visit the banana stand and also drink a lot at the Newport Beach Beerfest Newport Dunes Waterfront We've got a ton of suggestions of how you can spend your time in Newport Beach not at the beer fest, but we know how you'll spend your time at that, too: drinking lots of beer, and getting very specific with your early-aughts nostalgia, since the music includes Hoobastank and Alien Ant Farm. "Smooth Criminal" cover, y'all!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Apr 27-May 1

Hit the beach for the Wines, Wave & Beyond Surf Classic This event reads like a list of California's greatest hits: a winemaker dinner, screenings of new surf movies, a vintage car show, and a surf contest. Yep: that's a killer weekend.

Pismo Beach

Hit the beach for the Wines, Wave & Beyond Surf Classic Pismo Beach This event reads like a list of California's greatest hits: a winemaker dinner, screenings of new surf movies, a vintage car show, and a surf contest. Yep: that's a killer weekend.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Go south at the OC Beer Festival Because Newport is just one city but OC is a WHOLE COUNTY, this big ol' beerfest has tastings of dozens of local beers, great food trucks, and Saved By The '90s, who -- you guessed it -- are an Eagles cover band. Just kidding. They play '90s hits. 

Phoenix Club, Anaheim

Go south at the OC Beer Festival Phoenix Club, Anaheim Because Newport is just one city but OC is a WHOLE COUNTY, this big ol' beerfest has tastings of dozens of local beers, great food trucks, and Saved By The '90s, who -- you guessed it -- are an Eagles cover band. Just kidding. They play '90s hits. 

Add
Joshua Tree Music Fest
Flickr/Egan Snow

Date

Event

Location

May 12 Thu

Get all heady at the Joshua Tree Music Fest If Burning Man is your jam, you'll probably love this similarly open-minded small-time fest out in the desert, although the music leans more funky than electronic, with headliners including Dumpstaphunk and Chicago's The Main Squeeze.

Joshua Tree Lake Campground

Get all heady at the Joshua Tree Music Fest Joshua Tree Lake Campground If Burning Man is your jam, you'll probably love this similarly open-minded small-time fest out in the desert, although the music leans more funky than electronic, with headliners including Dumpstaphunk and Chicago's The Main Squeeze.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Meat up at the West Coast BBQ Classic OK, Long Beach isn't quite the road trip some of these other picks are -- it is in LA County, after all -- but heading out to the Queen Mary always seems like a hike, and if you eat too many ribs at this monstrous BBQ festival, you can always get a room on the boat for the night to sleep it off.

The Queen Mary

Meat up at the West Coast BBQ Classic The Queen Mary OK, Long Beach isn't quite the road trip some of these other picks are -- it is in LA County, after all -- but heading out to the Queen Mary always seems like a hike, and if you eat too many ribs at this monstrous BBQ festival, you can always get a room on the boat for the night to sleep it off.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Fish for respect at The Hall Family May Trout Classic It's $75 to register for this fishing contest, but there's $8,000 in prizes and the lake will be stuffed with giant trout. And even if you don't catch anything, you get to hang out in Big Bear for the weekend, which is a win no matter how you look at it.

Big Bear Lake

Fish for respect at The Hall Family May Trout Classic Big Bear Lake It's $75 to register for this fishing contest, but there's $8,000 in prizes and the lake will be stuffed with giant trout. And even if you don't catch anything, you get to hang out in Big Bear for the weekend, which is a win no matter how you look at it.

Add

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Get sweet on someone at the California Strawberry Festival If you grew up in SoCal, you may have considered the strawberry fest the beginning of your summer -- and now as an adult, you can enjoy it even more, since your parents won't stop you from eating more strawberry nachos. Or strawberry pizza. Or deep fried strawberries. OR MARGARITAS, PEOPLE.

Strawberry Meadows, Oxnard

Get sweet on someone at the California Strawberry Festival Strawberry Meadows, Oxnard If you grew up in SoCal, you may have considered the strawberry fest the beginning of your summer -- and now as an adult, you can enjoy it even more, since your parents won't stop you from eating more strawberry nachos. Or strawberry pizza. Or deep fried strawberries. OR MARGARITAS, PEOPLE.

Add
Santa Barbara Street Painting Festival
Flickr/James Collins

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Santa Barbara Street Painting Festival This festival (an offshoot of an Italian fest) is not a traditional arts fest; it's over 150 people painting the street and sidewalks, and it's hugely impressive. Seriously.

Santa Barbara Mission

Santa Barbara Street Painting Festival Santa Barbara Mission This festival (an offshoot of an Italian fest) is not a traditional arts fest; it's over 150 people painting the street and sidewalks, and it's hugely impressive. Seriously.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Fri

Play fair at opening day of the San Diego County Fair Sure, OC is closer, and LA is sorta-closer (if you consider Pomona closer than Orange County, which, let's be honest, it's not) but the San Diego County Fair is FIRST, which means if you want to stuff your face with fried everything, this date needs to be circled on your calendar.

Del Mar Fairgrounds

Play fair at opening day of the San Diego County Fair Del Mar Fairgrounds Sure, OC is closer, and LA is sorta-closer (if you consider Pomona closer than Orange County, which, let's be honest, it's not) but the San Diego County Fair is FIRST, which means if you want to stuff your face with fried everything, this date needs to be circled on your calendar.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Cool off at Splash House It'll be, like, CRAZY HOT by June in Palm Springs, so why not cool off with an insane pool party? Splash House is always nuts -- this year's lineup hasn't been announced yet, but last year had Cashmere Cat, RAC, and dozens more at three pools across the desert.

TBA hotels in Palm Springs

Cool off at Splash House TBA hotels in Palm Springs It'll be, like, CRAZY HOT by June in Palm Springs, so why not cool off with an insane pool party? Splash House is always nuts -- this year's lineup hasn't been announced yet, but last year had Cashmere Cat, RAC, and dozens more at three pools across the desert.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Pismo Beach Classic Car Show Even if you're not a gearhead, the Pismo Beach Car Show'll blow you away: literally thousands of the best-kept classic cars you've ever seen will line the beach, with events including a fundraising gala and a poker game if you wanna get close with the owners.

Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach Classic Car Show Pismo Beach Even if you're not a gearhead, the Pismo Beach Car Show'll blow you away: literally thousands of the best-kept classic cars you've ever seen will line the beach, with events including a fundraising gala and a poker game if you wanna get close with the owners.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in LA This Dec, Jan, and Feb
Hornitos_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Krampus Is a Big Deal in LA -- Here's Why, and Where to Celebrate Him

related

READ MORE
Avoid the Mall: The Best One-Stop Artisan Holiday Shopping in LA

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like