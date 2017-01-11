Thankfully, if you live in LA, the end of summer doesn’t mean your festival days are over. There are a ton of fall festivals waiting for you just around the corner -- and we’ve rounded up all the ones we know about, so you can decide how to spend your weekends from here ‘til eternity (er, until it rains):
Events
Celebrate Fall in LA With the 2016 Master Festival Calendar
Celebrate Fall in LA With the 2016 Master Festival Calendar
September
Wednesday
Sep 21
All over Downtown
Though it’s not as huge as monster fests like AFI or LAFF, the Downtown Film Festival is a place to catch all kinds of great stuff, including the topical comedy Swing State on opening night, and the street-art doc The Banksy Job.
Though it’s not as huge as monster fests like AFI or LAFF, the Downtown Film Festival is a place to catch all kinds of great stuff, including the topical comedy Swing State on opening night, and the street-art doc The Banksy Job.
Wednesday - Sunday
Sep 21-25
Calabasas
A killer showcase of studio films (including the horror movie The Monster), as well as a student film showcase, go to Calabasas Film Festival if you want a reminder of how much more talented college students are than you.
A killer showcase of studio films (including the horror movie The Monster), as well as a student film showcase, go to Calabasas Film Festival if you want a reminder of how much more talented college students are than you.
Thursday
Sep 22
Six high-profile ramen shops will be strutting their stuff, with guests being timed at 13 minutes to slurp each bowl (the average time it takes in Japan). They say it’s like speed dating, but with ramen. We say it’s delicious.
Six high-profile ramen shops will be strutting their stuff, with guests being timed at 13 minutes to slurp each bowl (the average time it takes in Japan). They say it’s like speed dating, but with ramen. We say it’s delicious.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 22-25
It’s not just a food fest (though there’ll be plenty of it, from bulgogi to chocolate-topped waffles), but also a showcase of Korean gifts, as well as performances from traditional and K-pop artists.
It’s not just a food fest (though there’ll be plenty of it, from bulgogi to chocolate-topped waffles), but also a showcase of Korean gifts, as well as performances from traditional and K-pop artists.
Friday
Sep 23
Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with all the cocktails you can handle. Expect drinks from mixology masters at places like The Cannibal, ETA, and The Bellwether.
Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with all the cocktails you can handle. Expect drinks from mixology masters at places like The Cannibal, ETA, and The Bellwether.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Downtown Long Beach
A three-day music and food festival with don’t-miss-them acts like Iron & Wine and Dr. Dog (and don’t sleep on early-in-the-day bands like Hippo Campus and underground rapper/WTF guest Open Mike Eagle). Food offerings will be from local faves like The Federal Bar, and three-day tickets are only $120. Take that, Coachella.
A three-day music and food festival with don’t-miss-them acts like Iron & Wine and Dr. Dog (and don’t sleep on early-in-the-day bands like Hippo Campus and underground rapper/WTF guest Open Mike Eagle). Food offerings will be from local faves like The Federal Bar, and three-day tickets are only $120. Take that, Coachella.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
All you favorite podcasters (like Aisha Tyler and T.J. Miller) will be podcasting their faces off for live audiences all weekend at LA’s biggest podcast event.
All you favorite podcasters (like Aisha Tyler and T.J. Miller) will be podcasting their faces off for live audiences all weekend at LA’s biggest podcast event.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
Greek food! Greek music! Greek dancing! Greek wine & spirits! All the opas you can stand!
Greek food! Greek music! Greek dancing! Greek wine & spirits! All the opas you can stand!
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
In the alley behind "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Three full days of music, fair-style rides, opera singers, and tons of carby Italian food make this fest an always-packed experience.
Three full days of music, fair-style rides, opera singers, and tons of carby Italian food make this fest an always-packed experience.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 23-25
This once-fake, now-real event has gourmet food, wine, DJs, live music (including The Dan Band, naturally), and of course, a Step Brothers screening.
This once-fake, now-real event has gourmet food, wine, DJs, live music (including The Dan Band, naturally), and of course, a Step Brothers screening.
Sunday
Sep 25
Abbot Kinney
Five stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and tons of TBA food trucks line the streets of Abbot Kinney for this event that waaaaay predates trends: it’s a 32-year tradition.
Five stages of music and spoken word, three beer gardens, and tons of TBA food trucks line the streets of Abbot Kinney for this event that waaaaay predates trends: it’s a 32-year tradition.
Thursday
Sep 29
Dumplings and beer go together like… well, dumplings and beer. You love both of those things, so what more do you need? Plus, a wristband for unlimited beer tasting is only $30, so make sure your Uber account works.
Dumplings and beer go together like… well, dumplings and beer. You love both of those things, so what more do you need? Plus, a wristband for unlimited beer tasting is only $30, so make sure your Uber account works.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 29-Oct 2
Celebrity chefs (including Nancy Silverton and Top Chef winner Mei Lin) are at the forefront of this tasting event, which also includes cooking demos; seminars; cocktail, beer, & wine tastings; and live funk & jazz music.
Celebrity chefs (including Nancy Silverton and Top Chef winner Mei Lin) are at the forefront of this tasting event, which also includes cooking demos; seminars; cocktail, beer, & wine tastings; and live funk & jazz music.
October
Saturday
Oct 1
A big-time seafood celebration, featuring winners like Del Frisco’s Grille, Herringbone, Spinfish Poke House, and, uh, Bubba Gump.
A big-time seafood celebration, featuring winners like Del Frisco’s Grille, Herringbone, Spinfish Poke House, and, uh, Bubba Gump.
Saturday
Oct 1
Over 100 wines and 40 restaurants (including Drago Centro and Bar Toscana) will be showcasing themselves at this extravaganza, sponsored by the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles.
Over 100 wines and 40 restaurants (including Drago Centro and Bar Toscana) will be showcasing themselves at this extravaganza, sponsored by the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles.
Sunday
Oct 2
The Silver Lake-and-further-east food fest is back for round three, with vendors including newcomers like Kettle Black and local classics like HomeState.
The Silver Lake-and-further-east food fest is back for round three, with vendors including newcomers like Kettle Black and local classics like HomeState.
Thursday - Sunday
Oct 6-9
Joshua Tree
This jammy, yoga-y fest is a deal if that’s your thing, with a four-day wristband going for $160. Talent includes Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown and Mark Farina.
This jammy, yoga-y fest is a deal if that’s your thing, with a four-day wristband going for $160. Talent includes Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown and Mark Farina.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 7-9
Indio
A lineup featuring The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and The Who almost doesn’t seem real, but it actually is (yeah, they say it’s sold out, but there are tons of tickets on StubHub and Craigslist).
A lineup featuring The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and The Who almost doesn’t seem real, but it actually is (yeah, they say it’s sold out, but there are tons of tickets on StubHub and Craigslist).
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 8-9
David Lynch is curating this festival packed full of music (with artists like Robert Plant and St. Vincent), art, film, virtual reality, and talks. We bet it’ll be weeeeeird.
David Lynch is curating this festival packed full of music (with artists like Robert Plant and St. Vincent), art, film, virtual reality, and talks. We bet it’ll be weeeeeird.
Friday - Sunday
Oct 14-16
This heady Joshua Tree music festival boasts acts like Primus, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Deerhunter, and a keynote speech from Andrew W.K.
This heady Joshua Tree music festival boasts acts like Primus, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Deerhunter, and a keynote speech from Andrew W.K.
Saturday
Oct 15
Now 11 years strong, this Anaheim tradition will unquestionably be colorful and traditional.
Now 11 years strong, this Anaheim tradition will unquestionably be colorful and traditional.
Saturday
Oct 15
Downtown Burbank
If you’re trying to Oktoberfest without going full-on lederhosen, hit up Burbank Beer Festival for all the beer without all the chicken dancing.
If you’re trying to Oktoberfest without going full-on lederhosen, hit up Burbank Beer Festival for all the beer without all the chicken dancing.
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 15-16
Details for the family-friendly fall festival at The Grove are still TBA, but it always includes tons of music, pumpkin carving, and a petting zoo.
Details for the family-friendly fall festival at The Grove are still TBA, but it always includes tons of music, pumpkin carving, and a petting zoo.
Tuesday - Thursday
Oct 18-27
Hollywood
This annual horror-fest obviously coincides with Halloween season; the lineup’s still TBA, but always includes both new horror movies as well as classics (in the past, they’ve screened Gremlins and Bride of Chucky, among others).
This annual horror-fest obviously coincides with Halloween season; the lineup’s still TBA, but always includes both new horror movies as well as classics (in the past, they’ve screened Gremlins and Bride of Chucky, among others).
Sunday
Oct 23
This yearly event is a celebrity-driven fundraiser for Elizabeth Glaser's pediatric AIDS foundation; this year's notables include Mario Lopez and Wayne Brady, as well as bites from Drago Centro, Superba Food and Bread, and more.
This yearly event is a celebrity-driven fundraiser for Elizabeth Glaser's pediatric AIDS foundation; this year's notables include Mario Lopez and Wayne Brady, as well as bites from Drago Centro, Superba Food and Bread, and more.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 28-29
NOS Events Center
Not only does this EDM fest boast Hardwell and Four Tet, but it's also got circus performers, scary mazes, and lots (and lots) of fire.
Not only does this EDM fest boast Hardwell and Four Tet, but it's also got circus performers, scary mazes, and lots (and lots) of fire.
Saturday
Oct 29
The annual festival of the dead is back again, stuffed full of pan de muerto, performances, music, and thousands of people in the classic sugar skull dia makeup. And where better to celebrate than a cemetery?
The annual festival of the dead is back again, stuffed full of pan de muerto, performances, music, and thousands of people in the classic sugar skull dia makeup. And where better to celebrate than a cemetery?
Monday
Oct 31
All along Santa Monica Blvd
Live music, entertainment, and, oh yeah, THE BIGGEST HALLOWEEN PARTY IN THE WORLD.
Live music, entertainment, and, oh yeah, THE BIGGEST HALLOWEEN PARTY IN THE WORLD.
November
Thursday - Thursday
Nov 10-17
All over Hollywood
LA’s premiere film festival, featuring a sure-fire award winner directed by Warren Beatty and of course tons and tons of other movies.
LA’s premiere film festival, featuring a sure-fire award winner directed by Warren Beatty and of course tons and tons of other movies.
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 12-13
Exposition Park
Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Action Bronson, and of course, Tyler, The Creator will be headlining this year’s edition of the Odd Future-curated fest.
Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Action Bronson, and of course, Tyler, The Creator will be headlining this year’s edition of the Odd Future-curated fest.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.