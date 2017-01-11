Date
Get fancy with Wolfgang Puck & Friends Hotel Bel Air To ring in the new year, good ol' WP is inviting his French buddy Pierre Gagnaire to serve up six courses at his namesake resto in Bel Air.
Learn Canada's favorite winter sport Pershing Square You know when you watch the Winter Olympics and see that bizarro-sport curling and are like, "I wish I knew how to play that?" Now, you can, thanks to a pop-up clinic from LA's only curling organization, which is, oddly, a thing that exists.
Take off your pants in public All over the city Today is the worldwide no-pants subway wide, giving you one day only to show off your underoos without being a creepster.
Seriously eat some ground meat at Pasadena Cheeseburger Week All over Pasadena You should never leave Pasadena this week, since you're gonna want to eat burgers from all 40 of the participating restaurants (like La Grande Orange and Lucky Baldwins) celebrating the invention of the cheeseburger -- including a ton, like Dog Haus, who are making just-for-the-week exclusives.
Beat your high score at Arcade Expo Museum Of Pinball This three-day event brings over 800 games -- from old-school pinball machines to new-school touchscreen-machines -- into a one-price free-play extravaganza.
Raid your own bank account for DineLA Restaurant Week All over the city The twice-yearly citywide prix-fixe fest returns, with participants including top-notchers like AOC and Lukshon.
Wear some neon for Fast Times Fest The Wiltern This '80s celebration includes a cover band, a screening of the film, costume contests, and more. Rad, dude.
Get some exercise at the LA River Night Run Starting line at Bow Tie Parcel This quarterly 5k is notable for two things: 1) the opportunity to run alongside the river at night and 2) the taco bar and craft beer at the finish line.
Keep laughing at Riot LA All over downtown In which every comic you've ever heard of gets to do weirdo sets they've never done before. It's a riot. Get it?
Get cultured at Free Museum Day All over the city Once a year, all the best museums in LA are open, to anyone, for free. Today's that day. See some art everywhere from LACMA to Huntington Botanical Gardens.
Watch people talk with their mouths full at Eating Out Loud Array OK, so it's not 'til early February, but you should buy tickets right now to this first-ever Lucky Peach-presented event, which'll feature readings from Roy Choi and David Chang and food from Sqirl, Animal, and Superiority Burger.