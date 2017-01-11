Sun

Learn Canada's favorite winter sport You know when you watch the Winter Olympics and see that bizarro-sport curling and are like, "I wish I knew how to play that?" Now, you can, thanks to a pop-up clinic from LA's only curling organization, which is, oddly, a thing that exists.

Pershing Square

