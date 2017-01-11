Events

The Best Events Happening in LA This January

Riot LA | Zach Dobson

Date

Event

Location

Jan 7 Thu

Get fancy with Wolfgang Puck & Friends To ring in the new year, good ol' WP is inviting his French buddy Pierre Gagnaire to serve up six courses at his namesake resto in Bel Air.

Hotel Bel Air

Get fancy with Wolfgang Puck & Friends Hotel Bel Air To ring in the new year, good ol' WP is inviting his French buddy Pierre Gagnaire to serve up six courses at his namesake resto in Bel Air.

Hollywood Curling

Date

Event

Location

Jan 10 Sun

Learn Canada's favorite winter sport You know when you watch the Winter Olympics and see that bizarro-sport curling and are like, "I wish I knew how to play that?" Now, you can, thanks to a pop-up clinic from LA's only curling organization, which is, oddly, a thing that exists. 

Pershing Square

Learn Canada's favorite winter sport Pershing Square You know when you watch the Winter Olympics and see that bizarro-sport curling and are like, "I wish I knew how to play that?" Now, you can, thanks to a pop-up clinic from LA's only curling organization, which is, oddly, a thing that exists. 

Date

Event

Location

Jan 10 Sun

Take off your pants in public Today is the worldwide no-pants subway wide, giving you one day only to show off your underoos without being a creepster.

All over the city

Take off your pants in public All over the city Today is the worldwide no-pants subway wide, giving you one day only to show off your underoos without being a creepster.

Flickr/Mike Fabio

Date

Event

Location

Jan 10 Sun

Seriously eat some ground meat at Pasadena Cheeseburger Week You should never leave Pasadena this week, since you're gonna want to eat burgers from all 40 of the participating restaurants (like La Grande Orange and Lucky Baldwins) celebrating the invention of the cheeseburger -- including a ton, like Dog Haus, who are making just-for-the-week exclusives.

All over Pasadena

Seriously eat some ground meat at Pasadena Cheeseburger Week All over Pasadena You should never leave Pasadena this week, since you're gonna want to eat burgers from all 40 of the participating restaurants (like La Grande Orange and Lucky Baldwins) celebrating the invention of the cheeseburger -- including a ton, like Dog Haus, who are making just-for-the-week exclusives.

Date

Event

Location

Jan 15 Fri

Beat your high score at Arcade Expo This three-day event brings over 800 games -- from old-school pinball machines to new-school touchscreen-machines -- into a one-price free-play extravaganza. 

Museum Of Pinball

Beat your high score at Arcade Expo Museum Of Pinball This three-day event brings over 800 games -- from old-school pinball machines to new-school touchscreen-machines -- into a one-price free-play extravaganza. 

Date

Event

Location

Jan 18 Mon

Raid your own bank account for DineLA Restaurant Week The twice-yearly citywide prix-fixe fest returns, with participants including top-notchers like AOC and Lukshon.

All over the city

Raid your own bank account for DineLA Restaurant Week All over the city The twice-yearly citywide prix-fixe fest returns, with participants including top-notchers like AOC and Lukshon.

Universal Pictures/Refugee Film

Date

Event

Location

Jan 23 Sat

Wear some neon for Fast Times Fest This '80s celebration includes a cover band, a screening of the film, costume contests, and more. Rad, dude.

The Wiltern

Wear some neon for Fast Times Fest The Wiltern This '80s celebration includes a cover band, a screening of the film, costume contests, and more. Rad, dude.

Date

Event

Location

Jan 24 Sun

Get some exercise at the LA River Night Run This quarterly 5k is notable for two things: 1) the opportunity to run alongside the river at night and 2) the taco bar and craft beer at the finish line.

Starting line at Bow Tie Parcel

Get some exercise at the LA River Night Run Starting line at Bow Tie Parcel This quarterly 5k is notable for two things: 1) the opportunity to run alongside the river at night and 2) the taco bar and craft beer at the finish line.

Jeremiah Garcia

Date

Event

Location

Jan 29 Fri

Keep laughing at Riot LA In which every comic you've ever heard of gets to do weirdo sets they've never done before. It's a riot. Get it?

All over downtown

Keep laughing at Riot LA All over downtown In which every comic you've ever heard of gets to do weirdo sets they've never done before. It's a riot. Get it?

Date

Event

Location

Jan 30 Sat

Get cultured at Free Museum Day Once a year, all the best museums in LA are open, to anyone, for free. Today's that day. See some art everywhere from LACMA to Huntington Botanical Gardens.

All over the city

Get cultured at Free Museum Day All over the city Once a year, all the best museums in LA are open, to anyone, for free. Today's that day. See some art everywhere from LACMA to Huntington Botanical Gardens.

Date

Event

Location

Feb 2 Tue

Watch people talk with their mouths full at Eating Out Loud OK, so it's not 'til early February, but you should buy tickets right now to this first-ever Lucky Peach-presented event, which'll feature readings from Roy Choi and David Chang and food from Sqirl, Animal, and Superiority Burger.

Array

Watch people talk with their mouths full at Eating Out Loud Array OK, so it's not 'til early February, but you should buy tickets right now to this first-ever Lucky Peach-presented event, which'll feature readings from Roy Choi and David Chang and food from Sqirl, Animal, and Superiority Burger.

